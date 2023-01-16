New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of January 16

Does Netflix have a long-weekend hangover? This week's list of what's new on Netflix is a decidedly two-day affair.

The big release of the week is Thursday's That 90's Show. And, before you even consider it, this isn't That 80's Show Part II. This is a direct sequel of sorts to That 70's Show.

Yes, the Forman family in Point Place, WI is back — and this time we're dealing with the generation of Kitty and Red's grand-daughter, Leia Forman. Yes, Eric and Donna, in the two decades between the shows, had a daughter. And, unsurprisingly, she's named after the bun-haired princess of Alderaan. The series finds teenage Leia visiting her grandparents (Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are back) for the summer, and meeting the new kids on that block.

And, in order to make sure the original show's audience watches, the basement hounds of the original series will cameo. So expect Eric and Donna, Jackie and Kelso, and even Fez (who is now a hairdresser). Donna's father Bob is also there.

So, let's get down to a day-by-day breakdown of what's new on Netflix this week!

What's new on Netflix this week?

Our picks are in bold, Netflix's synopses are in italics.

Arriving on Netflix January 10

The Devil to Pay

Arriving on Netflix January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre 🇯🇵 (Netflix Anime)

From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, disturbing and terrifying tales.

From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, disturbing and terrifying tales.

An anthology of social deception and trickery in four unlikely places.

An anthology of social deception and trickery in four unlikely places. The Pez Outlaw

That '90s Show (Netflix Series)

Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never die, they just change clothes.

Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never die, they just change clothes.

France, 1914. As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home.

Arriving on Netflix January 20

Bake Squad: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

After baking up a storm in season one, all four original members of the Squad are back and hungry for more! The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone’s extra special big day.

After baking up a storm in season one, all four original members of the Squad are back and hungry for more! The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone's extra special big day.

A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes — and fashions — while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City.

The action-packed series returns for a new season.

The action-packed series returns for a new season.

The action-packed series returns for a new season. Mission Majnu 🇮🇳 (Netflix Film)

Set in the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan.

Set in the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan. The Real World: Season 28

Represent 🇫🇷 (Netflix Series)

A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a finalist in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for its first Black president?

A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a finalist in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for its first Black president?

When Şahsu goes to Adana for a lecture, it’s the perfect chance to face her estranged grandfather. But soon, she stumbles into an ancient myth — and an epic love.

When Şahsu goes to Adana for a lecture, it's the perfect chance to face her estranged grandfather. But soon, she stumbles into an ancient myth — and an epic love.

Leaving Netflix this week

Very little is leaving Netflix this week, so we're also including what's disappearing through the rest of the month.

Leaving 1/17/23

Yummy Mummies: Season 1

Leaving 1/26/23

Z Nation: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/29/23

She's Funny That Way

Leaving 1/31/23

Addams Family Values

Battle: Los Angeles

Love Jacked

Newness

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

The Borgias: Seasons 1-3

Plus, dig into Netflix hidden features which will let you access secret categories, games and more.