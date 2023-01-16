ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota

Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut

On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canucks Treatment of Boudreau This Season Unfair

For the second time in as many seasons, a coaching change looks imminent for the Vancouver Canucks. The big difference this season is how Canucks management is treating head coach Bruce Boudreau. Between multiple comments about the coach from President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford to the team’s overall play, it is time for Vancouver to stop drawing out this process and make a coaching change.
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE

FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
DENVER, CO
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Senators

BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Lightning

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Lightning this season: Jan. 18 (5-4 L @ TBL) and Jan. 18 (home). The Canucks are 20-16-2-2 against Tampa Bay, including a 20-16-2-2 record at home. Vancouver is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games against Tampa Bay. Among active...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Goodrow has goal, assist as Rangers beat Blue Jackets 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, as the Rangers maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division. Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Flyers test mettle against the Bruins in afternoon tilt

Don’t look now! The Philadelphia Flyers are only six points out of the second wildcard position in the Eastern Conference. Still seventh in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers are 7-3-0 in their last ten games, including a few wins against playoff-bound opponents. In that stretch, the Washington Capitals fell twice in a home-and-home series, and the Los Angeles Kings surrendered their castle. However, three losses came at the hands of playoff-bound opponents, too. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes represent franchises out of reach.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NHL Responds To Player Skipping Pride Night Festivities

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov is in a lot of hot water right now.  Provorov decided to skip Tuesday night's pregame warmups that featured Pride Night jerseys, citing his religious beliefs. After Provorov made that statement, the NHL released a statement of its own and backed ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-19-4) VS SABRES (21-19-3) 7:30 PM ET | KEYBANK CENTER. The New York Islanders travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Thursday night at 7:30, in the second half of a back-to-back set. It's the first of three meetings this year. The Islanders are coming...
ELMONT, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings Look to Bounce Back Against Struggling Coyotes | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings will look to bounce back from their loss to the Colorado Avalanche as they take on the Arizona Coyotes in the second game of their three-game road trip. The Coyotes are currently rebuilding and on a nine-game losing streak, making this a prime opportunity for the Red Wings to get back in the win column. Our Player to Watch today is Tyler Bertuzzi.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning

The Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Lightning at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- William Smith of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League.
FOX Sports

Wild play the Hurricanes following Spurgeon's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (25-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Jared Spurgeon's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Wild's 4-2 win. Carolina has a 13-5-2 record in home games and a...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 17

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup against the Jets. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Tuesday, January 17. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki. 68 -...
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS

Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Nashville. The Flames close out a five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Flames held an optional skate this morning, so there are no line rushes...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PREDS CLIP FLAMES

NASHVILLE - They knew they had their hands full. The Predators came into the night on a three-game losing streak and in danger of falling deeper out of the playoff race. Nikita Zadorov scored and Jacob Markstrom was stellar with 27 saves, but the Flames dropped a 2-1 decision on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Find out when to catch Dallas' game against San Jose and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Game 46: Dallas Stars (26-12-7, 59 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-9, 35...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Practice Notebook - Jan. 18, 2023

With a disappointing night in Montreal in the rear-view mirror, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for practice in Toronto on Wednesday with three particular things on the agenda. "Puck touches, timing, and execution," head coach Rick Bowness said after the session. Practice time has been at a premium for...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy