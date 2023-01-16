ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Hall, NC

Mount Airy News

Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works

Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County trailblazer Annie Brown Kennedy dies at 98

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Annie Brown Kennedy is a name you've likely heard of when it came to legal matters in Forsyth County. Kennedy was the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina's House of Representatives. She also was the first Black female lawyer in Forsyth County and the...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Bledsoe tapped as regional Principal of Year

Surry County Schools Board of Education Chairperson Dale Badgett offers remarks about Donna Bledsoe in front of Bledsoe and Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools during a surprise announcement of Bledsoe being chosen at the Wells Fargo Regional Principal of the Year for the Piedmont-Triad. (Submitted photo) Cedar...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Schools receive capital fund grant of more than $5.1 million

Superintendent addresses why Pine Hall Elementary won’t receive funding this go-around. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt presents Stokes County Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice with a check that represents a $5,125,250 needs-based grant. Courtesy photos. Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice announced on Friday Stokes County Schools have been awarded a $5,125,250 needs-based...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
cardinalnews.org

Henry County site gets $22 million state grant for development

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $90 million in state grants to develop 21 business-ready building sites, including $22.2 million for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park in Henry County. The award was the second-biggest on the list, topped only by $25 million for a site in Chesterfield County. Youngkin has...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
CONOVER, NC

