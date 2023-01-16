Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works
Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
WXII 12
Forsyth County trailblazer Annie Brown Kennedy dies at 98
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Annie Brown Kennedy is a name you've likely heard of when it came to legal matters in Forsyth County. Kennedy was the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina's House of Representatives. She also was the first Black female lawyer in Forsyth County and the...
Jamestown Town Council moves forward with plans to bring over 1,000 homes to former Johnson Farms property
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people are not happy with the Jamestown Town Council’s decision to move forward with a development that will bring more than 1,000 homes to the old Johnson Farms property. There were lots of emotions from everyone who came out to Tuesday night’s town council meeting. People who live in the […]
rhinotimes.com
Are You Interested In Buying An Old Animal Shelter On Prime Real Estate?
Guilford County Animal Services has now completely moved all the animals from the old Guilford County Animal Shelter at 4525 West Wendover Ave. just south of I-40 to the new shelter at 980 Guilford College Road in Greensboro. The old Animal Shelter property is in one of the busiest commercial...
Mount Airy News
Bledsoe tapped as regional Principal of Year
Surry County Schools Board of Education Chairperson Dale Badgett offers remarks about Donna Bledsoe in front of Bledsoe and Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools during a surprise announcement of Bledsoe being chosen at the Wells Fargo Regional Principal of the Year for the Piedmont-Triad. (Submitted photo) Cedar...
thestokesnews.com
Schools receive capital fund grant of more than $5.1 million
Superintendent addresses why Pine Hall Elementary won’t receive funding this go-around. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt presents Stokes County Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice with a check that represents a $5,125,250 needs-based grant. Courtesy photos. Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice announced on Friday Stokes County Schools have been awarded a $5,125,250 needs-based...
WDBJ7.com
Commonwealth Crossing receives grant that could bring nearly 1,000 jobs to region
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre is developing 93 acres of land after receiving a $22 million grant from the state. The additional acres on Lot #2 will give the county a 150-acre pad to market to potential investors. “We were absolutely delighted to know that we...
cardinalnews.org
Henry County site gets $22 million state grant for development
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $90 million in state grants to develop 21 business-ready building sites, including $22.2 million for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park in Henry County. The award was the second-biggest on the list, topped only by $25 million for a site in Chesterfield County. Youngkin has...
WBTM
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Approve Rate Increase for Water and Sewer
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved rate increases for water and sewer for the first time since 2013 last night. The mostly minor increases were approved on a 6-1 vote and will help Pittsylvania County Public Works maintain adequate financial reserves according to commissioner Bob Warren. “We hate to...
WDBJ7.com
Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill receives $1.5 million development grant
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently approved a $1.5 million grant for the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. The 3,500-acre megasite is located minutes outside of the city of Danville. The grant will help condense the time it takes to complete paperwork for permits that could...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ faces parole board Tuesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman serving a life sentence after an apartment fire “prank” left four people dead is beginning the legal process that could lead her to freedom. Janet Danahey, 44, has been behind bars for more than 20 years after she set fire to a futon on a deck at the […]
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation but doesn't cause power outage
EnergyUnited said that an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to a problem at the substation in Randolph County.
Damage to North Carolina radio station’s towers intentional, network founder says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police and the FBI are investigating after two radio towers were damaged last week. Stu Epperson, president and founder of the Truth Network, which airs Christian talk shows, told FOX8 that he thinks the towers were deliberately damaged and hopes the investigation provides answers. “Today has been one of the […]
860wacb.com
Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties
27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
WXII 12
Multiple bullets leave hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage at Thomasville substation, EnergyUnited says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies, the SBI and the FBI are investigating a shooting that damaged a substation in Thomasville. According to a press release shared by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the substation on Post Road on Tuesday at about 3 a.m.
triad-city-beat.com
The Pallet community for the unhoused in Greensboro is open. Here’s a look at how it’s going.
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Kelly Smith has been unhoused for about a year. “I was doing great; I had my own apartment,” she said....
orangeandbluepress.com
Stimulus Update: City, County Approved A New Stimulus Under American Rescue Plan Act
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by Congress, Winston-Salem, and Forsyth County has approved new stimulus money to provide citizens in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Stimulus. The City approved $4.4 million to distribute among 10 community groups or agencies, while the county approved...
cardinalnews.org
Ford plant halted by Youngkin would have created 2,500 jobs in Pittsylvania County; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Ford plant halted by Gov. Youngkin would have created 2,500 jobs in Pittsylvania County. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Blacksburg council OKs higher height for hotel. — The Roanoke Times. Secretary of Finance outlines next...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Hikes Price For Holding US Marshals’ Inmates In The Slammer
Inflation is truly everywhere you turn these days – and price hikes are even showing up in the amount that the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is charging the US Marshals Service to hold inmates in the county jail in downtown Greensboro. For years, the county has charged the...
Fire in Greensboro closes Hobbs Road between Northline Avenue, Hobbs Landing Court
GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2023) – Hobbs Road in Greensboro is closed between Northline Avenue and Hobbs Landing Court due to a structure fire. The roads will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Greensboro Police Department. No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution […]
