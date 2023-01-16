Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 16:27:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions above 5500 feet. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow between 1 and 2 inches is possible on Buck and Doe Road as well as Hualapai Mountain Road, resulting in hazardous road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Seneca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation types will be highly variable across the area over time and depending on elevation.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Norman; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Greenlee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 13:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Greenlee FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by a prolonged period of rainfall will continue. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following county, Greenlee. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Low water crossing on Lower Eagle Creek Rd impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 152 PM MST, The creek continues to run high due to heavy rains early in the week. While the creek crested at 6.8 ft late Tuesday afternoon, it will only gradually recede and will likely continue to impact Lower Eagle Creek Rd into late Saturday when it is forecast to drop below 3.5 ft. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Greenlee County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Gogebic; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Ontonagon, Baraga, Gogebic and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 20:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will hold in the lower 30s through the late evening hours.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. East winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until noon EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Jackson, Jones by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Carter by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Carter WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Carter County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches; locally higher amounts are possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake-enhanced snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Locally higher amounts to 11 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph along the Lake Superior shoreline producing blowing snow and a visibility as low as 1/4 mile. * WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph near Lake Erie and across the higher terrain. * WHERE...Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Schoharie; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, Capital Region and northern Taconics of eastern New York. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the Friday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Price, Sawyer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Price; Sawyer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing in the Wyoming Valley in Northeastern Pennsylvania, limiting impacts in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas, outside of the surrounding higher terrain. Elsewhere, precipitation types will be highly variable depending on location and elevation.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Yates by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tioga; Yates WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing in the Wyoming Valley in Northeastern Pennsylvania, limiting impacts in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas, outside of the surrounding higher terrain. Elsewhere, precipitation types will be highly variable depending on location and elevation.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Russell, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Russell; Washington WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Johnson, Unicoi and Southeast Carter Counties. In Virginia, Russell and Washington VA Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
