Effective: 2023-01-19 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing in the Wyoming Valley in Northeastern Pennsylvania, limiting impacts in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas, outside of the surrounding higher terrain. Elsewhere, precipitation types will be highly variable depending on location and elevation.

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO