weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 16:27:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions above 5500 feet. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow between 1 and 2 inches is possible on Buck and Doe Road as well as Hualapai Mountain Road, resulting in hazardous road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Seneca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation types will be highly variable across the area over time and depending on elevation.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Norman; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Wise by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Wise WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Wise County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with some locally higher amounts just inland from Lake Superior in northern Douglas County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph close to Lake Superior. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. East winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until noon EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Marshall WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, mainly in the higher elevations. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Hills, Albion Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:06:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-19 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in mountains above 6000 feet MSL. * WHERE...Eastern Magic Valley, South Hills, and Albion Mountains including but not limited to Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, and Almo. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TODAY .Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower Michigan will continue to snow to the area today. The snow may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes throughout the day. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for the morning commute. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches expected. * WHERE...Calumet, Manitowoc, and Winnebago Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours will result in hazardous conditions for the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times just prior to the morning commute, which may complicate the efforts of road crews to have it removed prior to the busiest travel period.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph near Lake Erie and across the higher terrain. * WHERE...Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of around three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Price, Sawyer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Price; Sawyer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Jackson, Jones by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland Snow Through Mid-Morning .Snow will continue to advance northward this morning with most of the accumulating snow along and north of Interstate 90. There will be some periods of heavy snow...mainly north of Interstate 94. By mid-morning, the main area of snow should move out of the area leaving behind some light snow for much of the area into the afternoon. In the heaviest snow, hourly rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible, which will quickly cause travel conditions to become hazardous. With the additional accumulations this morning, storm total amounts are still expected to be in the 4 to 8 inch range for much of the area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Fayette and Clayton Counties. In Wisconsin, Crawford, Richland and Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake-enhanced snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Locally higher amounts to 11 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph along the Lake Superior shoreline producing blowing snow and a visibility as low as 1/4 mile. * WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Gogebic; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Ontonagon, Baraga, Gogebic and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for the morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Portage; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TODAY .Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower Michigan will continue to snow to the area today. The snow may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes throughout the day. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for the morning commute. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches expected. * WHERE...Portage, Waushara, Wood, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours will result in very hazardous conditions for the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times just prior to the morning commute, which may complicate the efforts of road crews to have it removed prior to the busiest travel period.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Western Columbia; Western Greene; Western Ulster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a coating up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut and Columbia, western Ulster, and Greene Counties in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the Friday morning commute.
