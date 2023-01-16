Read full article on original website
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of northern Ohio and NW Pennsylvania until 1 p.m. on Monday. Periods of widespread snow continue to overspread northern OH and NW PA from the SW through this early afternoon. Heaviest snow expected this morning through late...
Northeast Ohio weather: Snow returns on Sunday; chilly weekend ahead
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Old Man Winter has returned to northeast Ohio!. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s this evening. Light snow showers and/or flurries come to an end around 2:00 a.m. The weekend will begin on a dry note. Saturday will feature highs in the mid 30s and...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Monday; travel issues occurring
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very snowy start to the day, periods of snow will continue through the afternoon and into the early-evening hours. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for much of northeast Ohio this afternoon. For Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties, the Winter Weather Advisory...
Power restored to majority of Ohioans following severe storm
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Power has been restored to the majority of Ohioans following Thursday night’s severe storms. According to the FirstEnergy website, outages peaked around 21,000 customers at the worst point of the weather. As of 7 a.m. Friday morning, outages are down to only 798 customers affected...
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
Helicopters patrol Illuminating Company transmission in throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you see a helicopter flying close to overhead powerlines in Northeast Ohio, don’t be alarmed - it’s conducting routine patrols for the Illuminating Company. These patrols started on Jan. 20, and are anticipated to take approximately five to six weeks to complete, weather...
Lake Metroparks saves fox impaled on fence (GRAPHIC)
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The fox that had been impaled on a fence is back in his natural habitat, thanks to the rescue and rehabilitation by Lake Metroparks. Lake Metroparks Rangers responded to a call from a Mentor-on-the-Lake resident on Nov. 12 for a fox stuck on the fence. When...
Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) According to a post on Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy’s Facebook page, McGowan Park has been cordoned off as a precaution due to a gas leak. The park is located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood. Kazy said in the post, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and...
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
Local man laid to rest after plane crash in New York
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens gathered at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights Sunday to remember Boruch Taub. Taub and Ben Chafetz were killed in a crash Thursday evening, when their plane went down in Westchester County, New York. They were returning to Cleveland after attending a funeral when they crashed.
Summit County house fire causes road closures
SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
Cleveland community mourns 2 men killed in New York plane crash
WHITE PLAINS, New York (WOIO) - Officials in Westchester County provided an update Friday on a plane crash that killed two people from the Cleveland area. The victims were identified by officials as Benjamin Chafetz and Boruch Taub, both of the Cleveland area. A service was held Friday afternoon for...
Missing 17-year-old Elyria girl last seen on Jan. 18
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to hep find missing 17-year-old Alexzandria Hensell. She was last seen at her home around 11 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to police. Hensell was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 110 pounds. Police said she was last seen...
Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire
VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a search began yesterday afternoon, a missing 8-year-old out of Henry County was found safe in Cleveland. The child was found in the 3400 block of West 95h Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The investigation, led by Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), determined...
1 person, 2 dogs dead following Erie County house fire, officials say
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person and two dogs died Sunday morning following a house fire in Erie County, according to Florence Township Fire Department officials. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of SR 113 on Jan. 22, according to a department press release.
Endangered 72-year-old Lorain man missing since Jan. 18
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 72-year-old Michael Wolf. He was described by police as 5′9″ tall and 195 pounds. According to police, Wolf struggles with medical and mental health issues, and may not be taking his medication. Wolf...
Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police. Police said it is believed the suspect lives on,...
