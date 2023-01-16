Read full article on original website
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 16: Saxony Lutheran girls hold on, beat Fredericktown
Saxony Lutheran (8-6) survived a 15-point Fredericktown (6-9) third quarter and rallied to a 43-37 win at home on Monday night. Junior Evie Caruso led Saxony Lutheran as she scored 18 points, followed by Becca Johnson’s 16 points on three 3-pointers. Fredericktown senior Lydia Mell’s 11 points led the...
Decisive first quarter lifts Jackson to convincing win over Poplar Bluff
The Jackson Indians limited the Poplar Bluff Mules to just a single point in the first quarter while scoring 14 of their own to set the tone and eventually won 67-47 on Tuesday at Jackson High School. The Mules managed a fierce comeback in the following quarter, outscoring the Indians...
Sikeston girls wrestling wins three at Parks Hills Central Scramble
FLAT RIVER, Mo. — Sikeston girls’ wrestling finished 3-0 after competing at the Park Hills Central Scramble on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Lady Bulldogs started with a 42-33 win over Park Hills Central. They also defeated Owensville and Sullivan with scores of 36-33 and 42-27, respectively. Ellie Douglass,...
Lady Rams trample Kelly
SCOTT CITY, Mo. — The Kelly girls’ basketball team traveled to Scott City with a short-handed roster and fell 66-47 on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Lady Hawks (7-8) overcame a sluggish start to battle back within striking distance in the second half, but the Lady Rams (11-5) proved too much in earning the Scott-Mississippi Conference victory.
Portageville Lady Bulldogs top Senath-Hornersville
SENATH, Mo. — The Portageville girls’ basketball team won decisively at Senath-Hornersville on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Lady Bulldogs (11-4) won 54-24 after jumping out to an early lead and boat-racing the Lady Lions (7-7). “I was just proud of the intensity that the girls played with,” said...
Lady Mules roll past Naylor for third win in four games
NAYLOR — The Poplar Bluff Lady Mules built up a 21-point halftime lead and made it stand up as they rolled past the Naylor Lady Eagles 47-16 Monday night. The win is the second in a row for Poplar Bluff (5-9), which has won three of its last four games.
Kennett girls secure home win over rival Holcomb
Kicking off a stretch of three games in three days while battling “the injury bug,” the Kennett girls basketball team (11-5) has now won eight games in a row with the team’s 47-36 victory over Holcomb (6-9) Tuesday night. “We knew it would be a battle,” Kennett...
POWER 8: Bears make biggest leap
*Note – this poll was based on action finalized on Wednesday. The Greenville Bears take the biggest leap in the poll following its win over No. 1 and defending Class 1 champions South Iron and a big 26-point win over Neelyville Tuesday night. Ellington’s girls were creeping up the...
Charleston plays like super heroes in blowout win over Fort Campbell
METROPOLIS, Ill. — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Charleston flying past Fort Campbell in the opening round of the 39th annual City of Metropolis Superman Classic. The top-seeded and defending tournament champion Bluejays (13-5) put on a Man of Steel-Esque performance in a 114-48 beatdown of the eighth-seeded Falcons (2-10) on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Sikeston blows past Farmington, 77-40
FARMINGTON, Mo. – It’s been 11 days since the Sikeston Bulldogs last played a game, which came in a road loss to SEMO Conference rival Charleston on Jan. 6. With so much time in between games, Sikeston coach Gregg Holifield has ramped up his practices in order to get his team ready for a grueling stretch of games coming up in the next few weeks, with almost all of them coming on long road trips.
Super SEMO soph has turned his/team's season around quickly
A lot can change in two weeks and the perspective of people evaluating the play of Southeast Missouri State sophomore guard Phillip Russell is evidence of that. Following a road loss at UT Martin 14 days ago, a game in which Russell picked up his Ohio Valley Conference-leading eighth technical foul and had had 14 fouls called on him in a three-game stretch.
Ignore Tuesday's loss, Fernetti, passionate kids, have Puxico playing well
DEXTER – If you’re going to evaluate the Puxico High School varsity boy’s basketball season on the 32 minutes the Indians played on Tuesday against Dexter, that would be a pretty inaccurate way to do so. Puxico struggled to defend the ungodly hot perimeter shooting by the...
Kelly improves win streak to 3 games with at Chaffee
CHAFFEE, Mo. — Kelly earned its third straight victory with a 45-34 win at Chaffee on Friday, Jan. 13. The Hawks (8-8) were led by Drew Klipfel with 16 points, while the Red Devils (6-9) leaders were Blake Yarbro and Login Rhodes with 10 each. “I thought the teams...
Bernie bounces back with road rout of Oran
ORAN – After watching his team get manhandled by Dexter on its home court last Friday, Bernie High School boy’s basketball coach Jason Long showed no angst whatsoever. Anytime that you get on a losing streak,” Long said of the four-game skid his team was immersed in, “it’s going to be really easy to say that you should do this or should do that or whatever.
Bears beat Tigers in OFC battle
GREENVILLE — Two Ozark Foothills Conference foes met Tuesday night with their own positive narratives they hoped to continue playing out. The host Greenville Bears, coming off a program defining win over top-ranked South Iron over the weekend, was back home searching to ride that momentum further in search of an eventual first district title next month.
Jongkuch injured as Raiders fall at Moberly
MOBERLY, Mo. — The Three Rivers College men’s basketball team’s 65-53 loss to the Moberly Area Greyhounds Wednesday might not have been the Raiders’ biggest loss of the night. Sophomore guard Makur Jongkuch went down with a leg injury with 6:25 left in the game and...
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to host boot camp to recruit new members
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is hosting a boot camp-style event to recruit new members. A free, informational event will be January 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the AC Brase Arena Building. There is no obligation to join. According to the roller derby team, the...
Peyton Hodges hopes to develop as player, businessman at Kenyon College
While most children were busy with screens and games, Peyton Hodges was already showing signs of a strong entrepreneurial spirit. That’s why it made perfect sense when the East Prairie senior selected Kenyon College and its strong academic prestige as the destination where he would continue his education and athletic journey.
Perryville superintendent reviews district’s action to recent school threat
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – The recent threat at the Perryville School District is still an ongoing investigation, as authorities took a suspect into custody over the weekend. The individual has been identified as a recent transfer student from Herculaneum. District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Fara Jones says it was the...
DRONE12: Capaha Park project 1/17
Bullets damaged property, but nobody was injured. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Gov. Parson to deliver state of the state address. Updated: 6 hours...
