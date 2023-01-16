Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
247Sports
Ranking Oregon's 2023 football games from easiest to toughest
Wednesday morning brought the release of the Pac-12's conference schedules. The Ducks are set to play seven home games and five road games this season with four of those games away from Autzen Stadium taking place in conference play. The regular season slate will open with Portland State on Sept. 2 and close with another in-state school making a trip to Autzen on Nov. 24 when Oregon State rolls in.
247Sports
Oregon delivers the blowout needed at California
The outcome Dana Altman was looking for on Thursday night in an empty arena against one of the nation's worst teams this season was going to be the way in which Oregon won this basketball game and not the margin of victory. He was looking for the formula good Oregon teams have used to win games like this in the past. He got it on Wednesday night against a terrible California program.
247Sports
The state of Oregon's RB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
247Sports
Jayden Limar updates transition to Oregon, prep for Poly Bowl
The Oregon Ducks will be well represented in this year's 2023 Polynesian Bowl, with six players committed to the Ducks taking part in the all-star football game. One of those.
Jackson Shelstad, West Linn point guard and Oregon Ducks signee, skyrockets in updated Rivals rankings
Rivals is unveiling its updated class of 2023 basketball recruiting rankings this week - with several players expected to rise or fall based on the start of their senior seasons. So, it should come as no surprise that West Linn (Oregon) star and Oregon Ducks signee Jackson Shelstad is ...
Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer
Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
Contract details for Sabrina Ionescu’s role with Oregon women’s basketball in 2022-23
Sabrina Ionescu’s part-time role as Oregon women’s basketball’s “director of athletic culture” entails 10 hours of work per month during the season, for which the former All-American is receiving $2,500. The University of Oregon’s personal services contract with Ionescu, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive via a...
orangemedianetwork.com
Three OSU alumni find success online, create NIL path for Beaver athletes
Former women’s studies graduate, JP Bertram, would have never guessed his professional career would take the route that it did. Yet, over 2,000 Twitter followers later and a platform that spreads love to every corner of the Beaver family, Bertram is content with his journey. He wasn’t alone on...
orangemedianetwork.com
The Beavers 2022 college football season was remarkable, and it should be for years to come
With that, the 2022 college football season comes to an end. I can’t believe we made it to the end, as it feels like just yesterday the season started. I know we have spring football coming up, but we might as well look back on this season with fondness as there were some great games this year for Beaver football.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
kptv.com
Reser Stadium renovations nearing completion in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been one year since the start of the demolition of Reser Stadium; the new and improved home of the Beavers is being designed with the fan in mind. There will be press boxes, suites, game operations and coaches’ booths. Then on the club level,...
Emerald Media
Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
kqennewsradio.com
TOPP-IT OPENING GETTING CLOSER
Topp-It is now likely two weeks or so away from opening for business. A sign was placed on the building last week, and paving on the property appears complete. The new Roseburg business plans to sell pizza, wraps, salads and breakfast offerings from its location across from Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue. Orders will be able to be placed in-person at the drive through or online at: https://toppitexpress.com/
nbc16.com
Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
kqennewsradio.com
LOUD MUSIC LEADS TO ALTERCATION
Loud music lead to an altercation on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said a 50-year old woman became upset with a 44-year old woman after being told to turn down her music, in the 2000 block of Southeast Stephens Street. The older woman allegedly got out of her vehicle and starting swinging at the victim, which the victim was able to block. The suspect then reportedly kicked the victim in the shin, before spitting in the face of another woman.
247Sports
