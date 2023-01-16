ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kptv.com

Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland restaurant is feeling the pressure as egg prices soar

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland restaurants are having a huge impact as the prices for eggs continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. One restaurant in particular is feeling it the most as it specializes in egg sandwiches primarily. Jace Krause, owner of Fried Egg I'm in Love, a...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland police I.D. victim in deadly Hazelwood Neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Hazelwood neighborhood shooting Monday. The incident was the first deadly shooting of 2023. Officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Monday after receiving...
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Arson suspect sets Gresham market ablaze

Gresham law enforcement is seeking a suspect who broke into a market and sparked an arson fire. Monday, Jan. 16, Gresham Fire responded to Hood Market, 715 N.E. Hood Ave., to douse a commercial fire. After bringing the blaze under control, firefighters determined it was caused via arson.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
PORTLAND, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash

Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
SALEM, OR

