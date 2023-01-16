Read full article on original website
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
kptv.com
Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
One wounded in shooting near Union Gospel Mission in Portland
One person was shot near the Union Gospel Mission early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police.
Police searching for suspect in Tigard salon burglary
Tigard Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a Dec. 31 burglary.
Viral TikTok video leads to outpouring of support for dog injured in Hazel Dell attack
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Tenny Creek Neighborhood Park in the Hazel Dell area of Clark County is a special place for Dan and Maryorie. "I run through here on a daily basis, almost," Dan said. "I've walked my dogs here almost every day. I work from home and love taking them through this beautiful park."
kptv.com
New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Incident Response Program has launched a new website that will allow Portlanders to see how crews are responding to reported homeless campsites. The dashboard launched on Wednesday and gives the public the ability to see in detail...
Police: Stolen cars, gun, fentanyl found near Eastport Plaza
Multiple vehicles and one gun were recovered following an investigation near the Eastport Plaza, Portland police said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
kptv.com
Portland man says his car’s been broken into twice in three months
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is sharing his story after his vehicle was targeted by thieves twice in three months. After connecting with other drivers, he now believes his car was chosen because of its brand name. Malachi Hopkins said Sunday started like any other day, but that...
Portland restaurant is feeling the pressure as egg prices soar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland restaurants are having a huge impact as the prices for eggs continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. One restaurant in particular is feeling it the most as it specializes in egg sandwiches primarily. Jace Krause, owner of Fried Egg I'm in Love, a...
kptv.com
Portland police I.D. victim in deadly Hazelwood Neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Hazelwood neighborhood shooting Monday. The incident was the first deadly shooting of 2023. Officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Monday after receiving...
Video captures suspects in Milwaukie restaurant burglaries
The Milwaukie Police Department is investigating a string of restaurant burglaries that happened on Monday.
Outlook Online
Arson suspect sets Gresham market ablaze
Gresham law enforcement is seeking a suspect who broke into a market and sparked an arson fire. Monday, Jan. 16, Gresham Fire responded to Hood Market, 715 N.E. Hood Ave., to douse a commercial fire. After bringing the blaze under control, firefighters determined it was caused via arson.
KATU.com
City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death
PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
Why Tho? Random men are yelling at me for perceived driving infractions. Should I yell back?
This is the latest installment of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s advice column, “Why Tho?” by Lizzy Acker. Lizzy’s advice also appears in our weekly advice newsletter. Want to get it? Subscribe now. Hi Lizzy,. Happy new year!. Over the past year, and always while in my car, I’ve...
KATU.com
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
kptv.com
Washington County man shows off unique vintage car collection
For the last 10 years, every new car sold in the US has been required to have ABS brakes - anti-lock braking system. In theory, it should make driving safer, but only if drivers use it the right way. Behind the Wheel: Barbur Boulevard history. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at...
kptv.com
Police say vandals damaged two power substations in Woodland, Washington
WOODLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement authorities said two electric substations in Woodland were attacked by vandals, adding to the list of known attacks on the power grid. The two cases in the Cowlitz County city happened in mid-November of last year, before other attacks that gained national attention. The...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash
Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
Families of MAX stabbing victims search for people who interacted with attacker
The families of the two men who were fatally stabbed by Jeremy Christian on a MAX train in Portland in 2017 are asking for the public’s help identifying the people who pressed the train’s intercom button in the minutes before the stabbings occurred.
