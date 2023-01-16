Mr. Kenton H. Broyles, age 91, of Parker House at Quincy Village, Quincy, PA, and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on, January 11, 2023. Born on March 3, 1931, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Hollis J. and Dorothy M. (Offenbacker) Broyles. A 1949 graduate of the Waynesboro High School, Kenton earned his undergraduate degree in 1953 and his Master of Education degree in 1966 from Shippensburg State College. Kenton retired from the Waynesboro School District, after being employed as a geography teacher and a guidance counselor. Kenton served in the Naval Reserves for eight years. Throughout his life, Kenton served in various roles including First Ward constable, Pennsylvania State Republican Committeeman, director of the Penn State Club of Franklin County, and a Penn State Mont Alto Advisory Board member. His former organizational involvement includes the American Political Items Collector Organization, the National Speleological Society, Nittany Lion Club, and the Waynesboro Country Club. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Waynesboro. An avid collector, Kenton was well known for his legendary collections of antiques and rare political memorabilia. His collections included campaign items, John Bell Pottery, and Staffordshire Blue China. Some of his unique items had been on display at the National Museum of American History Smithsonian, featured in political encyclopedias, and donated to Renfrew Museum in Waynesboro, PA. He was proceeded in death by his wife Audrey D. Broyles on January 26th, 2013, with whom he was married for 56 years. Kenton and Audrey were long-time fans of the Penn State University Nittany Lion athletic teams. Kenton and Audrey created scholarships which benefit various athletic and art departments at Penn State. They also created scholarships at Penn State Mont Alto Campus. In addition to scholarships, they provided support for the development of the Bryce Jordan Center and the Russ Rose Women's Volleyball complex at University Park. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 2:00 pm, in the Greenhill Cemetery, officiated by Pastor David Deatrich. Memorial Donations may be made in Kenton's name to the Kenton and Audrey Broyles Scholarship, C/O Penn State Mont Alto, 1 Campus Drive, Mont Alto, PA 17237. Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland. Arrangements can be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

