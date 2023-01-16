Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
The richest person in McLean is giving millions awayAsh JurbergMclean, VA
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer
Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
dcnewsnow.com
Tenants frustrated over squatters at DC apartment complex
Squatters are causing a growing concern for tenants at an apartment complex in Northeast D.C. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/tenants-frustrated-over-squatters-at-dc-apartment-complex/. Tenants frustrated over squatters at DC apartment …. Squatters are causing a growing concern for tenants at an apartment complex in Northeast D.C. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/tenants-frustrated-over-squatters-at-dc-apartment-complex/. Aruna Miller Becomes Maryland...
Eater
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
WUSA
Wes Moore reflects on Black leaders now in Maryland power positions
Wes Moore marked the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday by participating in a national day of service and saying King would have been proud of the leadership.
echo-pilot.com
Tom Ridge and Ed Rendell share advice, insights with new Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro
As you prepare to take the oath of office and become the 48th governor of the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, you do so well aware of the significant challenges that await. You and your staff will contend with difficult and complex policy decisions that will impact 13 million Pennsylvanians across 67 distinct counties. You will grapple with a General Assembly that will at times challenge your authority and frustrate you, and with journalists who will question your logic. Trust us, we have those receipts.
echo-pilot.com
Here's what happened during the other PA lottery - elk hunting
Most of the elk hunters in Pennsylvania shot an elk this past year, and there's good news on the horizon for next season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission awarded 178 elk licenses for the three seasons - archery, general and the late season, and 131 of those hunters killed trophy animals.
echo-pilot.com
Mr. Kenton H. Broyles
Mr. Kenton H. Broyles, age 91, of Parker House at Quincy Village, Quincy, PA, and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on, January 11, 2023. Born on March 3, 1931, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Hollis J. and Dorothy M. (Offenbacker) Broyles. A 1949 graduate of the Waynesboro High School, Kenton earned his undergraduate degree in 1953 and his Master of Education degree in 1966 from Shippensburg State College. Kenton retired from the Waynesboro School District, after being employed as a geography teacher and a guidance counselor. Kenton served in the Naval Reserves for eight years. Throughout his life, Kenton served in various roles including First Ward constable, Pennsylvania State Republican Committeeman, director of the Penn State Club of Franklin County, and a Penn State Mont Alto Advisory Board member. His former organizational involvement includes the American Political Items Collector Organization, the National Speleological Society, Nittany Lion Club, and the Waynesboro Country Club. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Waynesboro. An avid collector, Kenton was well known for his legendary collections of antiques and rare political memorabilia. His collections included campaign items, John Bell Pottery, and Staffordshire Blue China. Some of his unique items had been on display at the National Museum of American History Smithsonian, featured in political encyclopedias, and donated to Renfrew Museum in Waynesboro, PA. He was proceeded in death by his wife Audrey D. Broyles on January 26th, 2013, with whom he was married for 56 years. Kenton and Audrey were long-time fans of the Penn State University Nittany Lion athletic teams. Kenton and Audrey created scholarships which benefit various athletic and art departments at Penn State. They also created scholarships at Penn State Mont Alto Campus. In addition to scholarships, they provided support for the development of the Bryce Jordan Center and the Russ Rose Women's Volleyball complex at University Park. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 2:00 pm, in the Greenhill Cemetery, officiated by Pastor David Deatrich. Memorial Donations may be made in Kenton's name to the Kenton and Audrey Broyles Scholarship, C/O Penn State Mont Alto, 1 Campus Drive, Mont Alto, PA 17237. Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland. Arrangements can be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
echo-pilot.com
Is there anywhere in Pennsylvania to ice fish in this slightly cold weather?
Even though it’s the heart of winter, ice anglers in most of the state are still waiting for safe ice conditions. “There’s no ice fishing right now. Everybody is pretty much steelhead fishing in the creeks or lake or are perch and crappie fishing in the (Presque Isle) Bay,” Anthony Campanella said Tuesday about Erie County.
NBC Washington
Georgia Avenue Block Sees Two Shootings Over MLK Weekend
Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just days apart at the same intersection in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue near Morton Street NW at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, D.C. police said. The victim was taken to the...
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. Mayorkas
GOP Reps kept another promise made to the American people by filing formal articles to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas citing his repeated failures on the Southern Border.
Man Killed In Double Shooting Near DC Middle School: Metropolitan Police
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Washington, DC early on Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson announced.Renando Griffin, 34, of Southeast, DC, was killed in a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the 3200 block of 15th Place near the John Hayden …
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.
U.S. Department of State
Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy Ambassador Hachigian to Participate in the United States Conference of Mayors’ 91st Winter Meeting
Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy Ambassador Nina Hachigian will participate in the United States Conference of Mayors’ 91st Winter Meeting, January 17-19, at the Capital Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. This gathering will bring mayors from across the country together to discuss key challenges facing America’s cities.
Washington Examiner
DC Council bill would invite massive hike in violent crime
When even Washington, D.C.'s leftist mayor, Muriel Bowser, thinks the D.C. Council is getting dangerously lenient on crime, wokeness has clearly gone too far. The council is expected to vote on Tuesday to override Bowser’s veto of a bill to penalties for serious crimes such as home invasion thefts, carjacking, and homicide. It would mean a city that militantly restricts the gun rights of law-abiding citizens would lighten the punishment of convicted felons who carry guns illegally or commit crimes with them.
WTOP
Man faces murder charge after Southeast DC standoff, fire
A homicide suspect is in custody following an armed standoff and fire in a Southeast D.C. residence on Monday afternoon. D.C. police said Tuesday that the body of 53-year-old James Brooks, of no fixed address, was recovered from the 200 block of 37th Street SE around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Brooks was found suffering from apparent stab wounds and died at the scene.
mocoshow.com
Firearm Recovered From Vehicle Found With Bullet Holes in Germantown
Evidence of a shooting was found at a crash scene on Shakespeare Blvd, north of Germantown Rd, behind Neelsville Middle School in Germantown on Sunday evening. According to MCPD, “The preliminarily on scene investigation has revealed that at approximately 6:41 p.m., MCP officers responded to the intersection of Neelsville Church Rd. and Shakespeare Blvd. and located a vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes and a firearm. Officers have not located any victim(s) or suspect(s).”
mocoshow.com
Happening Today: Lakeforest Redevelopment Plan Joint Public Hearing
The City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the Lakeforest redevelopment plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. WRS Inc., the company redeveloping the mall, held an informational meeting on October 20...
