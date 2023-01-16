Read full article on original website
Related
New Amsterdam Fans Are Outraged With The Writers Over The Direction Of Helen's Character In Season 5
Freema Agyeman debuted as Dr. Helen Sharpe in the pilot of NBC's medical drama "New Amsterdam" upon its premiere in September of 2018. Agyeman's career prior to "New Amsterdam" consisted of roles in shows like "Doctor Who" and "Law & Order: UK," so by the time her casting as Dr. Sharpe came around, Agyeman was plenty experienced as a TV actor.
Neverending Story Author Michael Ende's Momo Is Finally Becoming A Movie
Deadline reported early this morning that another of Michael Ende's beloved works will be made into a major motion picture. Ende, of course, is the German author whose 1979 fantasy novel "The Neverending Story" was adapted for the silver screen in 1984 by writer-director Wolfgang Petersen (of "Das Boot" and "Air Force One" fame). Costing over $25 million USD, it was — at the time — the most expensive German film ever made (via People).
How Sato Shinsuke Took A More Cinematic Approach To Alice In Borderland
While there are a number of similar shows out there that fans of Netflix's "Alice Borderland" are sure to enjoy, there is no denying that the series offers up a special action-packed, thought-provoking thrill ride, which makes sense given the well-crafted source material from Haro Aso it is based upon. The manga has been previously adapted before into a three-episode anime series, but for the live-action endeavor, Netflix decided to take things up a notch and order eight episodes from a reliable cinematic auteur.
Kelsey Grammer's 1996 Comedy Flop Is Still Worth Checking Out
Objectively, comedies from the 1990s really do have their own flavor about them. Sketch comedy icons like Jim Carrey and Mike Myers had top comedies at the box office such as "Dumb and Dumber" and "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" throughout the decade. Looking at those movies and other similar projects, it seemed that broad, spoof-y comedy was all the rage in the era of boy bands and Beanie Babies.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
New Amsterdam Fans Are Divided Over Iggy And Martin's Second Chance At Romance
This article contains spoilers for the series finale of "New Amsterdam" One of the most compelling aspects of NBC's "New Amsterdam" was the romances that evolved over its five-season run. All of the show's couples ran the gamut from strong and supportive to complicated and even toxic at times. For many, the romance between psychiatrists Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome (Tyler Labine) and Dr. Martin McIntyre (Mike Doyle) was a realistic depiction of a loving partnership that is not without its challenges. But despite their ups and downs, both mental health professionals managed to cherish their strong bond and friendship with one another even when the romantic side of things sometimes faltered.
Boy Meets World Writer Exposes The Show's Horribly Toxic Environment
The "Pod Meets World" podcast, co-hosted by "Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, was launched in 2022 to recap the classic show and behind-the-scenes memories. However, the stories of these former child actors – and their guest stars on certain episodes – indicate the ABC sitcom often had an abusive and unprofessional environment (via Buzzfeed).
Skinamarink Director Teases The Presence Of Person Hidden In The Darkness Of One Scene
Released on an ominous Friday the 13th in January of 2023, "Skinamarink" burrowed its way under audiences' skin almost immediately. The purposefully nonsense title is taken from a nursery rhyme, but this horror movie was actually trying to keep audiences up at night rather than calm them down. The unsettling film is shot in a manner in which the audience is either looking at a corner or down a hallway, but never at anyone's face. It takes place in 1995 as two young children wake up home alone in a house without any doors or windows. In order to keep themselves from being scared, they watch VHS tapes of old cartoons which provide the only light in their darkened living room.
Gilmore Girls Fans Praise Lulu And Kirk For Being Perhaps The Healthiest Couple On The Show
Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson). Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Dean (Jared Padalecki). Rory and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson (Jackson Douglas). These are just a few of the romantic relationships that "Gilmore Girls" fans watched evolve over the show's seven seasons. The popular series follows Lorelai Gilmore, a single mom raising her teenage daughter, Rory, in the small town of Stars Hollow. Each spends the series navigating work, school, friendships, family, and love. While the show is known for depicting small-town life, complete with town meetings and knit-a-thons, it's also known for big romantic moments. This includes Max's (Scott Cohen) gift of one thousand yellow daisies, Lorelai and Luke's first kiss, and Dean's surprise Chilton visit that ends with Rory shouting, "Because I love you, you idiot!"
Ironically, American Horror Story's Leslie Grossman Is Not A Big Fan Of The Genre
There are plenty of faces that are recognized as fixtures in the "American Horror Story" pantheon, and Leslie Grossman is surely one of them. Since first appearing in Season 7's "Cult," she has appeared in every season, playing a spoiled wannabe influencer turned witch in "Apocalypse," a vicious and depraved camp owner in "1984," and other memorable characters.
Why Alan Keene From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In the early days of "Yellowstone," when John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) biggest problems were stolen cattle, land baron Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), and the occasional family squabble, everything seemed so simple. In the land disputes, though, the Dutton family has to contend with the suits — like Alan Keene. Alan is a lawyer we see in Season 1, Episodes 1 and 3 — in fact, he's the third character we see in the show. In his first scene, he argues in court against Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), trying to break up the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In Episode 3, he returns to temper Dan Jenkins' fiercer instincts, talking him down from seeking legal recourse after John moved a tributary to thwart Dan's plans. Alan then tries to talk Dan out of flirting with John's glass-shards-tornado of a daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Dan doesn't listen, of course.
The Babylon Scene Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Shot 36 Times
"Babylon," the most recent film from "La La Land" and "Whiplash" filmmaker Damien Chazelle, is an epic three-hour-plus period drama about the transition in Hollywood from silent films to sound films in the 1920s. Written and directed by Chazelle, the film features an ensemble cast and follows multiple characters through a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry.
What Was The Impractical Jokers Imagine Dragons Opening Act Concert Really Like
"Impractical Jokers" has been going strong on truTV for well over 10 years at this point. The basic premise of the show is simple: a group of friends tries to humiliate one another in public by pranking unsuspecting victims, but the brunt of each humiliation is always on the jokers themselves. After a few basic challenges, one or two members are branded as "losers," and they must indulge in one final act of indignity for the others' amusement.
Why Adding Meryl Streep To Only Murders In The Building Is A Bad Idea, Actually
You know Meryl Streep, right? A Hollywood legend? Regarded as one of the best — if not the best — actresses of her generation? Three-time Academy Award winner, eight-time Golden Globe winner, and holder of 21 and 32 nominations at those ceremonies, respectively? Yeah, no, you get it. We all know Meryl Streep, and though mileage may vary on this grand dame of Hollywood for some moviegoers, there's no denying that Streep is one of the biggest stars on the entire planet. What comes with Meryl's title as the reigning champ of Hollywood is, naturally, widespread excitement any time she's cast in a role, which is exactly what happened with the Oscar winner's latest casting news.
Sal Was Particularly Proud Of The Strip High-Five Punishment On Impractical Jokers
TruTV's hit unscripted hidden-camera TV series "Impractical Jokers" hit the airwaves in 2011 and remains one of the station's most beloved series, with its 10th season premiering in 2023 (via TVInsider). The series follows a group of improvisational comedians and friends (Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano, James "Murr" Murray, and formerly Joe Gatto, who left in early 2022) performing embarrassing challenges, often amongst the general public. Throughout an episode, cast members compete with one another to accrue points by completing the embarrassing challenges, and the one Joker with the least amount of points at the end of the episode is subjected to a punishment that usually involves extreme humiliation.
A Unique Billboard Inspired Conan O'Brien To Write The Simpsons' Legendary Monorail Episode
"Marge vs. the Monorail" remains a memorable outing for "The Simpsons." Between the unctuous and oily Lyle Lanley (the late Phil Hartman in a performance full of Broadway-sized razzle-dazzle), an iconic musical moment, and Leonard Nimoy putting in a fun guest-starring appearance, it's quite the legendary episode. "Marge vs. the...
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Gained More Body Confidence Through Playing Yennefer
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is currently facing some hardships due to Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, leaving the show, it's still one of the most popular series Netflix has ever done. "The Witcher" is based on a book series of the same name and a video game adaptation based on the books. Much of the series' success came from how much fans loved Cavill's portrayal of Geralt, but he can't be the only one credited with bringing the show to life in a big way.
Original Night Court Fans Are Unimpressed With The Reboot So Far
No show or movie is safe from the reboot treatment. If something was even moderately popular back in the day, there's a good chance a studio will try to snatch up the rights to bring it back to life in the 21st century. We've seen this happen time and time again, and 2023 kicked off with a reboot few likely saw coming — "Night Court."
Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter Sees Some Similarities With Her Character Melissa
"Abbott Elementary" is one of the latest shows to take advantage of the mockumentary style of comedy honed in previous hits like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation." Like any good mockumentary series, "Abbott Elementary" relies on the unique personalities of its characters to win over audiences. And if the series' popularity is any indication, fans are loving the teachers at the titular elementary school.
The Vikings: Valhalla Props Department Got Creative With Their 'Cannonballs'
"Vikings: Valhalla" has had big shoes to fill, with its predecessor "Vikings" being a major success for the History channel. As that network's first-ever scripted fiction series, "Vikings" marked a turning point for History and brought in huge viewership. While the show ended in 2020, it still spawned another success in the Netflix sequel series "Vikings: Valhalla," which has continued to please fans with its big narrative swings, thrilling action sequences, and real-life characters plucked from history.
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0