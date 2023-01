NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Ben Sheppard scored 23 points as Belmont beat Murray State 80-65 on Tuesday. Sheppard also added six rebounds for the Bruins (14-6, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Drew Friberg shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Cade Tyson shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO