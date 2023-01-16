Read full article on original website
thelandcle.org
Cleveland has a $3.5M plan for replacing Public Square’s ugly jersey barriers, but some question need and cost
After years of planning and debate, Cleveland has come up with a $3.5 million plan to replace jersey barriers in Public Square with more than 60 new bollards that aim to make the square safer, more beautiful, and easier to navigate for pedestrians. The plan would also add curb extensions and a raised crosswalk on Superior Ave. It received conceptual approval at the Jan. 6 meeting of the Cleveland Planning Commission, which also asked the presenters to study the addition of bike lanes and the removal of some of the bollards at the square’s perimeter.
Cuyahoga County Council discusses ‘threats’ to finances, including demands of jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is already taking stock of a number of potential “threats” to the future budget amid an uncertain economy and several pending multimillion-dollar capital projects, including building a new jail and courthouse and possible investments in the Browns’ stadium. Right now,...
Ward 1 Councilman Vito Dipierro appointed Parma City Council president
PARMA, Ohio -- The Democratic Party over the weekend appointed Ward 1 Councilman Vito Dipierro as the new Parma City Council president. “I’ve served nine years as a ward councilman,” Dipierro said. “It just feels like a natural step and progression. It’s a different challenge, something new and exciting.
City of Cleveland reaches tentative agreement with Teamsters Local 507
CLEVELAND — With a potential strike looming, the Teamsters Local Union No. 507 has announced that it has reached an agreement in principal with the city of Cleveland. Negotiators from the city and the union came to an agreement on Saturday after several hours at the bargaining table, according to Faulkner, Hoffman & Phillips, LLC, the firm that serves as legal counsel to the union.
How much has Cleveland paid out in income tax refunds? And how many requests are left? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Approximately 5,300 individual Cleveland taxpayers requested income tax refunds for 2021, when they worked from home. As of this week, the city’s Central Collection Agency had processed 4,739 of them. The city granted about 61% of applications.
Search For CMSD CEO Eric Gordon's Replacement Kicks Off Tuesday Evening With Week of Public Sessions
Some, like the Cleveland Teachers Union, ask: How much will the feedback be taken into account?
United Way of Greater Cleveland receives $1.25 million commitment from Byrnes Family and Oswald Companies
CLEVELAND — The United Way of Greater Cleveland is kicking off 2023 with a significant donation. On Wednesday, the United Way of Greater Cleveland announced that it has received a $1.25 million commitment from the Byrnes family and Oswald Companies. The donation will be used to aid United Way's programs and partnerships, including the August Napoli Fund for Anti-Poverty Innovation.
Company behind Legacy Village, Steelyard Commons, Avon Commons names new president
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First Interstate Properties, whose holdings include Avon Commons, Legacy Village and Steelyard Commons, has named a new president. Chris Goodrich was named president on Tuesday, taking over the position from co-founder Mitchell Schneider, who will remain with the real estate company as full-time executive chairman. Goodrich, who...
Building Design & Construction
David Adjaye unveils master plan for Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Riverfront
Real estate developer Bedrock and the city of Cleveland recently unveiled a comprehensive Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan that will transform the riverfront. The 15-to-20-year vision will redevelop Tower City Center, and prioritize accessibility, equity, sustainability, and resilience. Designed by world-renowned architect David Adjaye, the master plan features more than 35...
cleveland19.com
New resource center for low-income Warrensville Heights residents
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s newest neighborhood opportunity center opened in Warrensville Heights Wednesday. Step Forward, located in the 4800 block of Richmond Rd., is the fourth center located in Cuyahoga County and replaced the center in Maple Heights. According to officials, Warrensville Heights was among the...
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
cleveland19.com
2 former East Cleveland cops convicted of accepting bribes
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two former East Cleveland police officers pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to accepting bribes in the summer of 2018. As part of the plea agreement, Von Harris, 53, and Demarkco Johnson, 29, also permanently forfeited their OPOTA certification. “Police officers...
cleveland19.com
Property tax deadline extended for Cuyahoga County residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials extended the deadline for residents to pay their property taxes. Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials announced Tuesday the deadline has been moved from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9. The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents. The funds collected from property...
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!
Cleveland, situated on Ohio’s “North Coast” is no longer the poster child of the Rust Belt, but instead a city that has reinvented itself, with great museums, sport venues, parks, restaurants, breweries, cultural facilities, and ultra hip neighborhoods.
Lake County Captains announce new ownership group
EASTLAKE, Ohio — With the start of Spring Training approaching, the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate has announced a change in ownership. At a press conference on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains announced that an ownership group led by Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have purchased the majority stake in the club from the Carfagna family. Peter Carfagna Rita Murphy-Carfagna had owned the Captains since they first moved to Lake County in 2003.
Several historic Black churches in Northeast Ohio get restoration grant
Thirty-five historic Black churches across the country are sharing $4 million in grant money. The goal is to make investments in the buildings and to help the people who fill them.
First Look: Hecks Beachwood, Opening in Early February
The opening marks a long-awaited return to the East Side for the 50-year-old burger restaurant
Three Black congregations in Northeast Ohio awarded grant money to preserve churches and their place in history
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today, as the nation pauses to celebrate the life and impact of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., three historically Black congregations in Northeast Ohio received word they are among 35 churches nationwide that will receive grants to help preserve their place in Civil Rights history.
Cleveland Water issues boil advisory for customers in Brunswick, plus parts of Strongsville and North Royalton
CLEVELAND — Officials at Cleveland Water have issued a boil advisory for customers in Brunswick, as well as in parts of Strongsville and North Royalton, following a water main break and a power outage. Residents are being advised to boil their water before using, or use bottled water. The...
