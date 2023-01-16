After years of planning and debate, Cleveland has come up with a $3.5 million plan to replace jersey barriers in Public Square with more than 60 new bollards that aim to make the square safer, more beautiful, and easier to navigate for pedestrians. The plan would also add curb extensions and a raised crosswalk on Superior Ave. It received conceptual approval at the Jan. 6 meeting of the Cleveland Planning Commission, which also asked the presenters to study the addition of bike lanes and the removal of some of the bollards at the square’s perimeter.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO