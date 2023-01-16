ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelandcle.org

Cleveland has a $3.5M plan for replacing Public Square’s ugly jersey barriers, but some question need and cost

After years of planning and debate, Cleveland has come up with a $3.5 million plan to replace jersey barriers in Public Square with more than 60 new bollards that aim to make the square safer, more beautiful, and easier to navigate for pedestrians. The plan would also add curb extensions and a raised crosswalk on Superior Ave. It received conceptual approval at the Jan. 6 meeting of the Cleveland Planning Commission, which also asked the presenters to study the addition of bike lanes and the removal of some of the bollards at the square’s perimeter.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

City of Cleveland reaches tentative agreement with Teamsters Local 507

CLEVELAND — With a potential strike looming, the Teamsters Local Union No. 507 has announced that it has reached an agreement in principal with the city of Cleveland. Negotiators from the city and the union came to an agreement on Saturday after several hours at the bargaining table, according to Faulkner, Hoffman & Phillips, LLC, the firm that serves as legal counsel to the union.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How much has Cleveland paid out in income tax refunds? And how many requests are left? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Approximately 5,300 individual Cleveland taxpayers requested income tax refunds for 2021, when they worked from home. As of this week, the city’s Central Collection Agency had processed 4,739 of them. The city granted about 61% of applications.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

United Way of Greater Cleveland receives $1.25 million commitment from Byrnes Family and Oswald Companies

CLEVELAND — The United Way of Greater Cleveland is kicking off 2023 with a significant donation. On Wednesday, the United Way of Greater Cleveland announced that it has received a $1.25 million commitment from the Byrnes family and Oswald Companies. The donation will be used to aid United Way's programs and partnerships, including the August Napoli Fund for Anti-Poverty Innovation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Building Design & Construction

David Adjaye unveils master plan for Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Riverfront

Real estate developer Bedrock and the city of Cleveland recently unveiled a comprehensive Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan that will transform the riverfront. The 15-to-20-year vision will redevelop Tower City Center, and prioritize accessibility, equity, sustainability, and resilience. Designed by world-renowned architect David Adjaye, the master plan features more than 35...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

New resource center for low-income Warrensville Heights residents

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s newest neighborhood opportunity center opened in Warrensville Heights Wednesday. Step Forward, located in the 4800 block of Richmond Rd., is the fourth center located in Cuyahoga County and replaced the center in Maple Heights. According to officials, Warrensville Heights was among the...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

2 former East Cleveland cops convicted of accepting bribes

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two former East Cleveland police officers pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to accepting bribes in the summer of 2018. As part of the plea agreement, Von Harris, 53, and Demarkco Johnson, 29, also permanently forfeited their OPOTA certification. “Police officers...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Property tax deadline extended for Cuyahoga County residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials extended the deadline for residents to pay their property taxes. Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials announced Tuesday the deadline has been moved from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9. The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents. The funds collected from property...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Lake County Captains announce new ownership group

EASTLAKE, Ohio — With the start of Spring Training approaching, the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate has announced a change in ownership. At a press conference on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains announced that an ownership group led by Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have purchased the majority stake in the club from the Carfagna family. Peter Carfagna Rita Murphy-Carfagna had owned the Captains since they first moved to Lake County in 2003.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy