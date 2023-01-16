Read full article on original website
Energy boss warns higher bills are here to stay
The boss of Norwegian energy giant Equinor has said he does not expect gas and electricity bills to return to the levels they were before Covid. Anders Opedal told the BBC this was down to the costs of moving from fossil fuels to less damaging energy sources. He said also...
Energy bills will remain higher for years, warns boss of major gas producer
Societies need to stop thinking of energy as something abundant, the boss of one of Europe’s biggest gas companies has said as he warned that bills will remain higher for years.Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal said that a lot of energy has been wasted as countries got used to cheap oil and gas.But after Russia escalated its war with Ukraine, the European energy market has lost its biggest supplier of gas, a vital fuel for much of the economy.“I think we need to treat energy as something that is not abundant. It actually has a value. I think we’ve had...
Energy bills: 'I was forced onto a prepayment meter'
Citizens Advice has called for a ban on energy companies "forcing" customers onto prepayment meters because they are struggling to pay bills. The charity estimates that 3.2 million people in Britain ran out of credit on their prepayment meter last year, the equivalent of one every 10 seconds. Audrey Ridson,...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Gas and home heating bills already rising in 2023
Just days into 2023, some Americans are already feeling pain at the pump with gas prices up 13 cents just last week. This rise is also impacting home-heating bills for many. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on how to stretch your dollar.Jan. 4, 2023.
Why your gas bill might be way higher this winter
Rebecca Leber is a senior reporter covering climate change for Vox. She was previously an environmental reporter at Mother Jones, Grist, and the New Republic. Rebecca also serves on the board of the Society of Environmental Journalists. For households struggling to pay their energy bills, it could be a long,...
Dominion asks customers to cut down heat due to strain on power grid
Amid days of abnormally bitter winter weather, Dominion Energy is asking customers in Virginia and North Carolina to turn down the heat for the sake of the power grid. In a notice sent to customers on Christmas Eve, Dominion acknowledged that as the evening hours approach, “temperatures drop to record lows.” Still, the company proceeded to ask customers to “help reduce strain on the electric grid by conserving energy.”
Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor.
The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That’s part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
£600 energy voucher: People redeeming first vouchers at post offices
The first people to receive their £600 energy vouchers have been queueing to get their money at post offices across Northern Ireland. The single one-off payment vouchers started to arrive through letterboxes on Saturday. They can be deposited in some bank accounts or redeemed for cash at branches of...
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
Merseyrail: New trains to enter network on Monday
Merseyrail's new trains will begin to enter the network from Monday after the operator and unions agreed a deal. Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said talks with unions, which he said were the last hurdle stalling the rollout, have been resolved. The 52-strong fleet was ordered in 2016 from...
Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'
A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother. Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace. He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the...
Britishvolt collapse: MPs launch inquiry into UK electric vehicle industry
MPs have launched an inquiry after electric battery maker Britishvolt – hailed as a pioneering firm by Boris Johnson – collapsed into administration on Tuesday with the loss of 300 jobs.The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee said it will investigate the supply of batteries for electric vehicle manufacturing in the UK and the viability of British production.The company – which had planned to build a £3.8bn gigafactory in Northumberland creating 3,000 jobs – hired administrators at EY after failing to raise enough cash for its research and the development of its site at Cambois, near Blyth.Administrators said they are...
EVs are Transforming Islands Into Renewable Energy Pioneers
Small islands with abundant opportunities for renewable energy are a perfect place to drive an EV. The post EVs are Transforming Islands Into Renewable Energy Pioneers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Developers Keep the Candle Burning During Chilly Crypto Winter
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Although the ongoing crypto winter has started to feel like an ice age, new data from Web3 developer platform Alchemy suggests that builders are trudging ahead and continuing to deploy on-chain. In its Web3...
Latin American Web3 Infrastructure Provider Parfin Raises $15M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Parfin, a Latin American Web3 infrastructure provider, has raised $15...
Benson Hill Achieves ProTerra Sustainability Certification for its Proprietary Non-GMO Soy Portfolio
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, announced today that it became one of the first U.S.-based ingredient providers to achieve the international ProTerra Certification, a rigorous global standard that sets the bar for sustainable agricultural practices and labor practices as well as segregated non-GMO programs and more. Benson Hill also joins the respected ProTerra Network, a group of companies dedicated to sustainable practices and continuous improvement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005254/en/ Benson Hill Achieves ProTerra Sustainability Certification for its Proprietary Non-GMO Soy Portfolio. The company is one of the first U.S.-based ingredient providers to verify its sustainable practices under rigorous global standard. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wait, What’s Going On With the Gas Stove Ban?
Blue teardrop-shaped flames heating the underside of a skillet is one of the kitchen’s most hypnotizing sights. So, when Richard L. Trumka Jr. of the US Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed in a Bloomberg article published earlier this week that soaring concerns over the pollutants emitted by these ranges could lead to a possible gas stove ban, the public was instantly whipped into a frenzy over the potential loss of their comforting cooking rituals. But could such a mandate be implemented?
Wyoming lawmakers push for electric-car ban and to limit sales by 2035
A group of Republican Wyoming lawmakers want to phase out the sale of electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard oil and gas industries. The bill, introduced into the state legislature on Friday, claims electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade with...
