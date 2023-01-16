The second week of the Australian Open is under way, and the quarterfinals are beginning to take shape. Here are the key numbers and statistics from Day 7 of the tournament. 6 - Australian Open quarterfinal appearances for the last remaining former champion, Victoria Azarenka, who triumphed over Zhu Lin in a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 barnburner. Azarenka is back in the last eight here for the first time since 2016. She fell at the quarterfinal stage in 2010 to Serena Williams, 2014 to Agnieszka Radwanska and 2016 to Angelique Kerber, but went on to take the title in 2012 and 2013.

