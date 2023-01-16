Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Medill to host free event: ‘How Chicago news outlets build credibility in their communities’
Submitted by Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications. The Medill School of Journalism in partnership with the News Literacy Project is hosting a free event, Trust issues: How Chicago news outlets build credibility in their communities at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 at McCormick Foundation Center Forum, 1870 Campus Drive.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Evanston celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day from morning till night yesterday. In the morning, nearly 500 Evanstonians of all ages braved the rainy weather and took to downtown streets, joining Interfaith Action’s fourth annual Walk for Warmth. The nonprofit raised more than $26,000 for its overnight shelter, warming centers, soup kitchens and hospitality center.
evanstonroundtable.com
Hundreds march in fourth Walk for Warmth on MLK Day
Over the weekend, with the Monday morning forecast calling for a rainstorm, the organizers of Evanston’s annual Walk for Warmth had a decision to make: postpone or keep the event going rain or shine?. Working with other community leaders like Rev. Michael Nabors, the senior pastor at Second Baptist...
Lopez backs Dr. Wilson for mayor based on shared values
Having once thrown his hat into the crowded mayoral ring, Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) on Wednesday, January 4, endorsed Dr. Willie Wilson for mayor, because of his outreach to various ethnic communities and his consistent record of helping people in need. Lopez said he and Dr. Wilson have forged a...
Chicago mayoral candidates appeal to voters while honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Some candidates for Chicago mayor are hoping to reach voters with their message about Chicago's future.
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
evanstonroundtable.com
Peggy Tarr: Americans pursue King’s mission
On the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, I was pleased to see ways in which individuals and communities in America honored Dr. King and his pursuit of peace, equality and brotherhood. I thought of the lyrics of the poem/song America the Beautiful that I heard on that day in a recording by Ray Charles.
Residents call for Des Plaines to cancel event planned at city-owned theater
An upcoming event at the Des Plaines Theater is causing an uproar by people who are upset it’s being organized by people and groups that have made statements critical of the gay and queer community.
evanstonroundtable.com
No exception to library firearms policy, director says
In an apparent rebuke to the off-duty officer who drew his gun on a homeless man in the Evanston Public Library earlier this month, the top library official said there’s no exception to the prohibition against firearms for anyone working there as a safety monitor. Evanston Public Library policy...
evanstonroundtable.com
Community lights a candle for MLK Day
The word “love” echoed in Northwestern University’s Alice Millar Chapel – bouncing on the stained glass windows as it hopped off each speaker’s tongue. Residents packed the chapel pews Monday afternoon for a candlelight vigil in honor of the Baptist minister and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Monday afternoon, who would have turned 94 on Jan. 15.
News Talk 1490
Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
Community activist questions why Chicago's homeless not welcome in city's new migrant shelter
Community activist Andrew Holmes is raising questions about the city’s effort to house asylum-seeking migrants in a way not offered to Chicago’s own homeless population. Holmes said he believes it’s “disrespectful” to Chicago’s homeless.
Chicago may go deeper into traffic surveillance under plan pushed by Lightfoot, downtown aldermen
Chicago motorists who block bus lanes, bike lanes. crosswalks or loading zones might soon get nailed by surveillance cameras installed on CTA buses, “city vehicles,” light poles and other property pinpointed by City Hall.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia snags major endorsement, outlines women's policy platform
CHICAGO - Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia for mayor of Chicago on Tuesday. The newly promoted House majority leader and political veteran has worked closely with Garcia in Mayor Harold Washington's city hall. Gabel's endorsement came at a news conference where Garcia promised,...
Johnson outraised all Chicago mayoral candidates with nearly $2M last quarter
Mayoral challengers Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia have closed the fundraising gap with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is still spending twice as much as she’s raising. None of them has caught millionaire businessman Willie Wilson.
Chicago Public Schools cuts ribbon on new NW Side school
Chicago Public Schools officially cut the ribbon on a new school on the Northwest Side Tuesday.
buildingindiana.com
Attorney Inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals
Gary-based Tolbert & Tolbert LLC is pleased to announce that Atty. Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of this professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year
After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
evanstonroundtable.com
Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners
The Evanston Chamber of Commerce recognizes the following individuals who stepped up to the plate for the Evanston business community in 2022. Come join us as we recognize Evanston’s Business Person of the Year, Community Leader of the Year and Public Service Person of the Year for 2022 at the Evanston Chamber’s Annual Awards celebration. The program will also include other awards, acknowledgements, and milestones, accompanied by a 3-course meal, raffle, and other festivities.
evanstonroundtable.com
Isabelle Reiniger: Minding Our Own Businesses – Awe-Sauce expanding via crowd funding
A few weeks ago I wrote a column about Al’s Deli struggling to pay its rent. As part of the newsletter and the article we included the link to the GoFundMe page that a customer had started for Al’s Deli in 2020. I took a look at the...
