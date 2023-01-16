ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evanstonroundtable.com

Medill to host free event: ‘How Chicago news outlets build credibility in their communities’

Submitted by Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications. The Medill School of Journalism in partnership with the News Literacy Project is hosting a free event, Trust issues: How Chicago news outlets build credibility in their communities at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 at McCormick Foundation Center Forum, 1870 Campus Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest

Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Evanston celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day from morning till night yesterday. In the morning, nearly 500 Evanstonians of all ages braved the rainy weather and took to downtown streets, joining Interfaith Action’s fourth annual Walk for Warmth. The nonprofit raised more than $26,000 for its overnight shelter, warming centers, soup kitchens and hospitality center.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Hundreds march in fourth Walk for Warmth on MLK Day

Over the weekend, with the Monday morning forecast calling for a rainstorm, the organizers of Evanston’s annual Walk for Warmth had a decision to make: postpone or keep the event going rain or shine?. Working with other community leaders like Rev. Michael Nabors, the senior pastor at Second Baptist...
EVANSTON, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Peggy Tarr: Americans pursue King’s mission

On the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, I was pleased to see ways in which individuals and communities in America honored Dr. King and his pursuit of peace, equality and brotherhood. I thought of the lyrics of the poem/song America the Beautiful that I heard on that day in a recording by Ray Charles.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

No exception to library firearms policy, director says

In an apparent rebuke to the off-duty officer who drew his gun on a homeless man in the Evanston Public Library earlier this month, the top library official said there’s no exception to the prohibition against firearms for anyone working there as a safety monitor. Evanston Public Library policy...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Community lights a candle for MLK Day

The word “love” echoed in Northwestern University’s Alice Millar Chapel – bouncing on the stained glass windows as it hopped off each speaker’s tongue. Residents packed the chapel pews Monday afternoon for a candlelight vigil in honor of the Baptist minister and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Monday afternoon, who would have turned 94 on Jan. 15.
EVANSTON, IL
News Talk 1490

Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
CHICAGO, IL
buildingindiana.com

Attorney Inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

Gary-based Tolbert & Tolbert LLC is pleased to announce that Atty. Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of this professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
GARY, IN
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year

After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners

The Evanston Chamber of Commerce recognizes the following individuals who stepped up to the plate for the Evanston business community in 2022. Come join us as we recognize Evanston’s Business Person of the Year, Community Leader of the Year and Public Service Person of the Year for 2022 at the Evanston Chamber’s Annual Awards celebration. The program will also include other awards, acknowledgements, and milestones, accompanied by a 3-course meal, raffle, and other festivities.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy