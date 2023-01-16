ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Jesse Jackson Sr.: Putting the ‘con’ in conservative

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—George Santos, a 34-year-old Republican congressman-elect, has gained notoriety before even coming to Washington. He was elected to the Congress from a Long Island, New York, district this fall on a resume and a campaign constructed on breath-taking fabrications. He lied about where he lives. He lied about where...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy