wrbl.com
Welcome to Russell County School District!
Russell County School Districts vision is to inspire, empower, and educate with excellence. RCSD has many educational opportunities throughout the district available to their students. Many of the facilities have been updated and reconstruction projects are underway. The Star Academy is home at Russell County Middle School, providing students with...
WSFA
Tuskegee teacher brings energy, experience to her classroom
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Sarah McCray is known as “that teacher” at Tuskegee Public School. She’s always singing, always full of energy. McCray has been teaching for 27 years and says every day is a reason to celebrate. “I am full of energy all the time,” she...
opelikaobserver.com
COUNTRY Financial Supports Opelika Police Department
OPELIKA — COUNTRY Financial Representative and insurance agency Owner Stephan York is pleased to support Opelika Police Department with a $1,500 donation as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program. The funds were used to purchase equipment. “We want to thank the Opelika Police Department,” York said. “Their dedication...
Southerners Perform at Governor’s Inauguration
Montgomery, AL – Per the JSU press department more than 350 members of the Marching Southerners traveled to Montgomery yesterday to perform in the inauguration parade honoring Gov. Kay Ivey. The band performed the JSU fight song while marching down Dexter Avenue in a parade showcasing Alabama’s diverse communities and talents.
thebamabuzz.com
Aubie named 3rd best mascot in the country, how AL schools fared in UCA National Cheer Championship
Auburn University mascot Aubie took third in the D1A Mascot category of the 2023 College Cheer & Dance National Championship. The three-day event took place this weekend at ESPN’S Wide World of Sports in Orlando, FL, attracting teams from all across the country to compete. Several Alabama state schools placed in various cheer and dance categories including University of Alabama, Shelton State Community College, UAB, University of South Alabama and Troy University.
‘Black History Buck Down’ dance competition coming to Columbus in February
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Black History Month is almost here, and so is the “Black History Buck Down,” a dance competition coming to Columbus. For an afternoon of excitement, consider visiting Carver High School, located at 3100 Eighth Street in Columbus, on Saturday, Feb. 4. Doors will open at noon, and the show will start […]
alreporter.com
Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it
There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
alabamanews.net
Why Were Alabama Inauguration Celebrations Held on MLK Day?
Alabama’s Inauguration left many in Montgomery questioning why the ceremony was held on the same day as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. WAKA investigated and found that according to the Alabama Constitution, the term for the governor and other constitutional officers begins on the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January. This year, that date, January 16, happened to fall on the federal holiday honoring Dr. King.
WTVM
Major auto supplier to invest over $25M in new location in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A major automotive supplier to invest over $25 million in a 70,000-square-foot location in Auburn Technology Park West. Rausch & Pausch LP (RAPA), a German-based company, plans to purchase the building to operate in, invest in new equipment and create up to 73 additional jobs over the next three years.
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
Auburn auto supplier to lay off 224 employees
An Auburn wheel manufacturer has announced it is laying off 224 employees. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce’s WARN List, Wheel Pros began laying off the employees earlier this month, and will continue through March 7. The company has not commented on the move. Colorado-based Wheel Pros acquired...
Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
tdalabamamag.com
Who is Austin Armstrong? Alabama’s new defensive coach
A public announcement should come soon on Alabama football’s latest defensive coaching hire, but social media makes it appear that we have a done deal. Sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Austin Armstrong would be a defensive position coach on Nick Saban’s staff. Several reports came afterward on him being expected to join the Crimson Tide. He is now on campus helping in recruiting, and his Twitter profile photo has the scripted “A” logo on it. Armstrong comes over as a young, innovative defensive coordinator from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
WSFA
Montgomery Catholic wide receiver shares his love for music
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Catholic wide receiver Luke Harkless has appeared on Friday Night Football Fever plenty of times during the 2022 season. On the football field, the senior described himself as a “leader, playmaker, electrifying.” He’s no stranger to scoring touchdowns, He’s second all-time in most pass receptions for touchdowns in a single season.
Auburn basketball jumps inside top 20 of latest AP Top 25 poll
The Auburn Tigers are moving up in the latest edition of the AP poll.
Opelika Police set to reveal significant update in Baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A significant update in Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is slated to be announced Thursday by Opelika police. The community may finally hear who investigators believe the little girl is, what happened to her, and who they allege is responsible. We may finally be able to speak Baby Jane Doe’s true […]
Wetumpka Herald
Something old in the new First Baptist Church building
Four years ago parts of the First Baptist Church Wetumpka were left in ruins after a tornado. The church has rebuilt its facilities and is welcoming the community to a Thursday open house. “This will be four years to the day of the tornado,” First Baptist’s Deborah Williford said. “We...
WSFA
Some Autauga County schools will be closed Tuesday
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Autauga County continues to cleanup after a massive EF-3 tornado, some schools will be closed Tuesday. The Autauga County School System said Billingsley School, Pine Level Elementary School, Marbury Middle School and Marbury High School will reopen Wednesday. Officials said faculty and staff at those schools should report to their respective schools at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Nate Oats: Darius Miles’ previous ‘personal matter’ unrelated to arrest
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday that junior Darius Miles’ four-game absence for a “personal matter” in recent weeks was unrelated to his arrest Sunday for murder. “He actually went back home to [Washington] D.C. to deal with the personal matter that he was...
