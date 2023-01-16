Read full article on original website
Supporting local organizations helps improve neighborhoods
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The near westside of Syracuse city is ranked the ninth poorest neighborhood in the United States. Many households have an income below the poverty line of around $34,000, and the area has vacant homes in need of rehabilitation.
Onondaga Community College receives $2 million for new healthcare training center
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Part of a $12 million fund Sen. Chuck Schumer secured will go toward the creation of a hospital simulation and education training center at Onondaga Community College as part of an investment in training for healthcare workers in central New York.
Company news: Nascentia Health announces 3 promotions
Nascentia Health announce three promotions in their Syracuse office. Jennifer Allen is now vice president of patient services, overseeing the organization’s certified home health agency and licensed home care services agency, which provide skills nursing and therapies and home health aide services to thousands of patients across a six-county region. She has expertise in quality assurance, public health, and telehealth programs, and focuses on improving patient outcomes and reducing rehospitalizations. She has been with Nascentia Health for three years. She is a registered nurse with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare. She received her doctorate in nursing practice, public health nurse leader from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is a resident of Whitney Point.
ESF professors, administrators involved in ‘most ambitious climate law in the nation’
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The scoping plan SUNY ESF professors have been working on since 2019 received a vote of approval in December by the New York state Climate Action Council, setting it to integrate with New York state’s sweeping Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and Rehabilitation
Loretto Health and Rehabilitation has transitioned from serving aging nuns to providing modern rehabilitation services. Loretto Health and Rehabilitation, located in Syracuse, New York, has provided top-quality care for the community for over 150 years. Founded in 1869 as the Loretto Motherhouse and Infirmary, the facility has undergone several transformations throughout its history to meet the changing needs of its patients.
Syracuse’s Home HeadQuarters serves land bank homebuyers across NY state (Your Letters)
Imagine our surprise when we saw, on the front page of the Syracuse Post-Standard, a story straight from the Albany Times-Union about the success of the Albany County Land Bank (“Gov. Hochul will outline housing plans in her State of the State address,” Jan. 10, 2023). The photo, by the talented David Haas, was swapped from the original story to a Syracuse Land Bank property, but otherwise, the story remained the same, featuring first-time homebuyer Euphrasia Kippins purchasing an Albany County Land Bank property.
Film and television-inspired courses to round out your spring schedule
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The add/drop period for the spring 2023 semester is upon us, and navigating the wide variety of classes at Syracuse University isn’t always easy. Instead of sifting through hundreds of course names and numbers, The Daily Orange Culture Staff has provided a list of electives recommended by students, based on new movies or TV shows.
Some Syracuse homeowners slammed with tax assessment hikes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 39; Low: 31. Rain or snow early, then breezy. See the 5-day forecast. Family and friends gather to mourn Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, who was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue while getting a gallon of milk from a store on Monday night. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Looking for niche musical instruments? The Noise Source has got you covered
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Intricate musical hardware like synthesizers, eurotracks and drum machines may be a foreign realm for many, even those passionate about music. But Shane Boulos and his store, The Noise Source, provided a community of music enthusiasts a home in Syracuse.
Faxton-St. Luke's names Dr. Afsar Khan residency program director
UTICA, N.Y. – The new Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Transitional Year Residency Program named Afsar Khan, MD, program director. The program will accept 12 residents and will participate in the National Resident Matching Program. The program gives training to residents before they enter a more specialized residency and is a requirement for many programs like this one.
New York approves first CAURD licenses for sale of recreational cannabis
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Dec. 29, 2022, Housing Works became the first organization to legally sell cannabis in New York state. Now, the organization — a Manhattan-based nonprofit that advocates against AIDS and homelessness — hopes to use...
How Le Moyne runner Olivia Snell turned her chronic illness into a way to help others
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. In 2020, Olivia Snell made a TikTok about a day in her life as a college athlete dealing with a chronic illness — Lupus disease. In the TikTok, Snell shows her heart medications,...
Our beat writers unanimously pick Syracuse to bounce back against Georgia Tech
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse lost its seventh game of the season against No. 17 Miami on Monday night, blowing an 11-point second-half lead in the 82-78 loss. Judah Mintz, for one of the first times all season, struggled, finishing with more turnovers (five) than points (three). Jesse Edwards had a career-high 25 points and his 11 rebounds gave him his ninth double-double of the season. The loss was the Orange’s third in Atlantic Coast Conference play this season, following the two-point loss against Pitt in late December and the seven-point one at Virginia on Jan. 7.
How Kristen Siermachesky jumped from SU ice hockey to Canada’s rowing system in 1 year
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Kristen Siermachesky had never competed in a single scull race. A few days before the Burnaby Lake Small Boat Invitational, an independent race she entered in Canada, Siermanchesky’s coach, Terry Paul, had to teach her how to flawlessly stop and turn the boat, approaching a buoy 2,000 meters into the race — something she also hadn’t done.
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
Utica man cuts Applebee’s worker, another diner steps in with gun (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. Freezing rain ahead. See the 5-day forecast. RIP IN THE HOUSE: Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame Saturday as a guest of SU super-fan Adam Weitsman. Weitsman is the executive producer on a movie project that Hauser is working on in New York City. (Scott Schild photo)
Introducing: 311 Heaven
Have you ever sat down inside the Dome and focused your attention on the numerous retired jerseys hanging in the rafters? Well, right below those coveted banners is another one that reads “311 Heaven.” The sign is actually the only one allowed inside the JMA these days and it serves as a landmark for a group of fans that has attended SU Football and Basketball games for a very long time.
Opponent Preview: Everything to know about Georgia Tech, the worst team in ACC
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse trailed just 50-45 entering the third quarter against then-No. 7 Notre Dame. It was 10 minutes away from pulling off an upset and massive resume-builder as it sat on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.
Syracuse Basketball: New recruit blowing up with offers, blue-blood interest
Syracuse basketball coaches only recently offered fast-rising small forward Marcus Adams Jr., and as he continues to put up big numbers on the west coast, his recruitment is really taking off. Late last month, the Orange offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-8 Adams, who attends Nathaniel Narbonne High School in...
OCSD Charles E. Riley Elementary School Dismissed Early Today, Jan. 18
OSWEGO – Please be advised that due to a power outage at Charles E. Riley Elementary, CER students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. today.
