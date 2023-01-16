Read full article on original website
‘Massive’ Covid resurgence in China drags on Richemont sales
Richemont's sales growth slowed in the third quarter, as a spike in Covid infection rates disrupted trading in China. The Swiss luxury conglomerate's performance in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 fell short of market expectations: group sales rose by 5 per cent at constant exchange rates, slowing from a 16 per cent increase in the first half.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Fashion braces for more layoffs as brands rightsize teams
Inflation is high, consumer confidence is low and job losses at fashion companies continue to mount. At the sharp end of the cuts are American retailers that are popular with Gen Z and millennial shoppers thanks to their relative affordability and savvy digital marketing, whose customers are rethinking their budgets.
With Amazon tie-up, Rent the Runway faces sustainability questions
In a new partnership with Amazon, Rent the Runway will design and sell clothing through a third-party retailer for the first time, based on feedback from renters on fit. The move, designed to lift Rent the Runway's brand awareness and inject Amazon with more designer inventory, has raised concerns from sustainability experts, who warn that selling new clothing shifts the rental model's focus away from circularity and could fuel overproduction and overconsumption.
Germany's Greens must squeeze coalition on climate after coal mine protest
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's Greens party can weather disapproval from its environmentalist base over its role in approving the demolition of a village to expand a coal mine if it uses that concession to accelerate other climate policies, activists and analysts say.
Amid challenging conditions, emerging designers get boost from French culture minister
Paris Fashion Week Men's is underway, and the Macron government wants to convey that it takes fashion seriously. On Tuesday morning, the French culture minister Rima Abdul-Malak made her inaugural visit to Sphere, the showroom for emerging design talents. Abdul-Malak...
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland:. Key European leaders see improvements in expectations for the economy this year in the face of high inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine but warn that there is more work to do.
Hugo Boss sales reach €3.65 billion in 2022
Hugo Boss delivered a record €3.65 billion in sales in fiscal 2022, exceeding its full year targets and beating analyst expectations. The fourth quarter was driven by strong demand in EMEA and the Americas, and both bricks-and-mortar retail and wholesale performance.
Germany pressed on tanks for Ukraine; Kyiv airs frustration
BERLIN — (AP) — Germany faced mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aired frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry as Western allies conferred Thursday on how best to support Ukraine nearly 11 months into Russia's invasion. Just hours into his tenure,...
Bode bets on womenswear, returns to Paris with first co-ed show
The last time Emily Adams Bode Aujla showed in Paris, her team returned to New York sick, and lockdown hit shortly after. After a three-year hiatus, Bode is back on the men's schedule on 21 January, where the brand will host its first co-ed show and debut its long-awaited womenswear collection.
