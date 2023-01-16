ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Massive’ Covid resurgence in China drags on Richemont sales

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Richemont’s sales growth slowed in the third quarter, as a spike in Covid infection rates disrupted trading in China. The Swiss luxury conglomerate’s performance in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 fell short of market expectations: group sales rose by 5 per cent at constant exchange rates, slowing from a 16 per cent increase in the first half.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Fashion braces for more layoffs as brands rightsize teams

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Inflation is high, consumer confidence is low and job losses at fashion companies continue to mount. At the sharp end of the cuts are American retailers that are popular with Gen Z and millennial shoppers thanks to their relative affordability and savvy digital marketing, whose customers are rethinking their budgets.
With Amazon tie-up, Rent the Runway faces sustainability questions

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. In a new partnership with Amazon, Rent the Runway will design and sell clothing through a third-party retailer for the first time, based on feedback from renters on fit. The move, designed to lift Rent the Runway’s brand awareness and inject Amazon with more designer inventory, has raised concerns from sustainability experts, who warn that selling new clothing shifts the rental model’s focus away from circularity and could fuel overproduction and overconsumption.
Amid challenging conditions, emerging designers get boost from French culture minister

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Paris Fashion Week Men’s is underway, and the Macron government wants to convey that it takes fashion seriously. On Tuesday morning, the French culture minister Rima Abdul-Malak made her inaugural visit to Sphere, the showroom for emerging design talents. Abdul-Malak...
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland:. Key European leaders see improvements in expectations for the economy this year in the face of high inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine but warn that there is more work to do.
Hugo Boss sales reach €3.65 billion in 2022

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Hugo Boss delivered a record €3.65 billion in sales in fiscal 2022, exceeding its full year targets and beating analyst expectations. The fourth quarter was driven by strong demand in EMEA and the Americas, and both bricks-and-mortar retail and wholesale performance.
Bode bets on womenswear, returns to Paris with first co-ed show

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The last time Emily Adams Bode Aujla showed in Paris, her team returned to New York sick, and lockdown hit shortly after. After a three-year hiatus, Bode is back on the men's schedule on 21 January, where the brand will host its first co-ed show and debut its long-awaited womenswear collection.

