ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Ordinance About Homeowner Fines Vetoed

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siy5r_0kG1cDhm00
Photo by Bob Vosseller

JACKSON – It doesn’t happen often but Township Mayor Michael Reina vetoed an ordinance that had been approved by the Township Council during the council’s last meeting of 2022.

The ordinance concerned modifications to the township’s Shade Tree Commission ordinance. The mayor said that residents have since raised valid concerns because the ordinance would give a volunteer commission the power to assess fines and issue citations.

Reina said those functions are the purview of the township code enforcement department, a professionally trained department with plenty of law enforcement experience and knowledge of law and code enforcement.

“The modifications made by that ordinance which was drafted by the Township Council have sparked unnecessary controversy and concerns with residents about the expansion of government and possible intrusions into the privacy of property owners within the township,” Reina said. “I cannot in good faith to the residents of Jackson sign an ordinance into law that could provide the township with the authority to infringe on private property rights and interfere with the private rights of citizens in Jackson Township.

“I promised in November, I would move Jackson Forward…together. This ordinance does not move our township forward as it is presently written,” Mayor Reina said.

“I invite Councilman (Steven) Chisolm (who introduced the ordinance) to work with my administration so we can update this law in a way that does not threaten or seek to cause financial hardship for residents already struggling due to inflation, rising food costs and rising fuel and energy costs,” Reina added. “We need to make sure the ordinance stays on topic and does not grow our government or create new ways to seek fines against law-abiding, hardworking taxpayers.

“Together, and with the input of the residents of Jackson, our township professionals and the incoming council members, I am confident we can reintroduce an ordinance that preserves the state shade tree recommendations and does not cause undue hardships on our homeowners,” the mayor added.

Reina said his concerns with the tree ordinance as voted on by the township council included language that was not in the original ordinance and that new language should be properly reviewed and vetted before being signed into law.

Councilman Chisholm explained the purpose of the change saying, “the reason for the update (to the ordinance) was mainly some wordsmithing and the fact that the ordinance, that we have been operating on for about 20 years, was never updated and still referenced our old form of government as a Township Committee instead of a Mayor and Council.

“There were no substantive changes made to the language or enforcement powers in the updated ordinance. Unfortunately, our current ordinance was not entirely on the website like it should have been, so perhaps that is part of the reason for the confusion,” Chisholm added. “I am looking forward to meeting with the mayor to hear his concerns and hopefully get this back on track.”

Following the January 3 reorganization meeting of the Mayor and Council, Mayor Reina told The Jackson Times that he and Chisholm would be “sitting down with Greg (McGuckin, Township Attorney) and work things out and make the language less 2001 and clean it up and bring it up to 2023. We’ll rework it and it will be reintroduced.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraljersey.com

Public hearings set on two ordinances proposed by Jackson council

JACKSON — Public hearings have been scheduled on two ordinances that have been introduced by the members of the Jackson Township Council. Township Council President Martin Flemming, Vice President Stephen M. Chisholm Jr., Councilman Nino Borrelli, Councilwoman Jennifer Kuhn and Councilman Scott Sargent were in attendance during the Jan. 17 meeting of the governing body.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Mayor Sworn In For Fifth Term

JACKSON– Noted Ocean County political figures, relatives, and township residents all came out for the 179th annual reorganization meeting of the Township Council. The occasion involved the swearing in of Mayor Michael Reina who won re-election to his fifth, four-year-term last November. Joining him were his two council running...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Looks At Tough Budget Year

LAKEHURST – New Year’s Day was bright and sunny, a perfect day for the borough’s annual reorganization meeting that saw the swearing in of three returning council members – but this year’s budget preparation may present a challenge. Mayor Harry Robbins welcomed everyone to the...
LAKEHURST, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson council votes for township-wide property reevaluation

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township council voted to approve a property reevaluation for all real estate located in the township. The process, which will involve a property reassessment for all residents, will cost the township approximately $2,000,000. The township council voted unanimously in favor of a new reevaluation. According to the New Jersey Treasury, “A revaluation is a program undertaken by a municipality to appraise all real property within the taxing district according to its full and fair value.” “A revaluation program seeks to spread the tax burden equitably within a municipality. Real property must be assessed at The post Jackson council votes for township-wide property reevaluation appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

N.J. election officials knew about voting machine issues in November

The Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections office was notified nearly nine weeks ago that general election vote totals didn’t add up, but they didn’t stop the certification of the election results. James Bean, a former Belmar councilman, filed a request under New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act on...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Howell School Board Welcomes Three Members For 2023

HOWELL – The Howell Township Board of Education recently welcomed their newly elected members at this year’s reorganization meeting. Back in November, four candidates were fighting to fill three, full-term seats. Two members who were seeking re-election were Laurence Gurman and Cristy Mangano. Two other candidates were Alexandria Langenberger and Joseph Mauer Jr.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Majority Of Howell’s 2023 Council Are Newcomers

HOWELL – Around 100 people attended the Township Council’s Reorganization Meeting and witnessed the swearing-in of the municipality’s three newly elected council members. Republicans Susan Fischer, Fred Gasior, and Ian Nadel are all newcomers to local government seats. However, that’s not to say that they haven’t been...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ Spotlight

One town acts to ban marijuana businesses

In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
MADISON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Asked For Parking Help

BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy