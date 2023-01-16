Read full article on original website
Related
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Set to Begin New Round of Layoffs Affecting More Than 18,000 People
Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Amazon on Wednesday will begin a fresh round of job cuts...
NBC Los Angeles
Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Companies Have Laid Off More Than 60,000 Employees in the Last Year
The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Microsoft and Amazon both announced fresh rounds of layoffs on Wednesday. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in tech land are...
Microsoft layoffs show that no tech company is safe to work at right now
Many anticipated the cuts, but they further emphasize how every company is impacted by inflation, rising interest rates, and lower customer spending.
NBC Los Angeles
Gen Z and Millennials Are Leading ‘the Big Quit' in 2023—Why Nearly 70% Plan to Leave Their Jobs
Almost 4.2 million people voluntarily left their jobs in November, marking the 18th straight month of record-breaking quits in the U.S. — and according to new research, even more Americans are planning to switch jobs soon, with younger employees leading the wave. More than half of U.S. workers —...
NBC Los Angeles
Netflix Is Hiring a Flight Attendant for One of Its Private Jets — and the Job Pays Up to $385,000
Netflix is looking for a new flight attendant to join its "dream crew," and it's willing to pay over a quarter million dollars for the right candidate. The streaming giant is hiring a primary flight attendant for one of its super midsize private jets based out of San Jose, Calif. near the company's Los Gatos headquarters.
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Is the Only Tech Giant That Still Hasn't Announced Layoffs — These Charts May Explain Why
Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of a recession rises. But the job cuts come after a few years of voracious expansion. Apple is an exception on both fronts, so far. Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of...
Comments / 0