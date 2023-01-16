ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Set to Begin New Round of Layoffs Affecting More Than 18,000 People

Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Amazon on Wednesday will begin a fresh round of job cuts...

