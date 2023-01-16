ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Green' Offices in London Are Over 25% More Expensive. But a Modern Workforce Now Expects It

By Hannah Ward-Glenton,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Set to Begin New Round of Layoffs Affecting More Than 18,000 People

Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Amazon on Wednesday will begin a fresh round of job cuts...
NBC Los Angeles

Gen Z Is Driving Luxury Sales as Wealthy Shoppers Get Younger

Generation Y, also known as millennials, and Generation Z accounted for all of the luxury market's growth last year. Analysts and luxury executives say the appeal of luxury brands to ever-younger consumers is tied to a surge in wealth creation over the past few years, along with social media. Luxury...
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon, Meta and Google Buy More Clean Energy Than Any Other Companies

Amazon, Facebook parent company Meta and Google, owned by parent company Alphabet, are the top three corporate purchasers of wind and solar energy, according to a report published Wednesday from the American Clean Power Association, an industry group. In total, 326 companies contracted 77.4 gigawatts of wind and solar energy...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Holiday Retail Sales Tanked, But Trucking Data Shows E-Commerce Wasn't the Issue

DHL Supply Chain is investing heavily in North American e-commerce operations. The retail holiday sales data for 2022 was a disappointment, but DHL said it is "continuing to see large growth in e-commerce." Categories including autos, engineering, manufacturing, and high-end consumer goods are doing well. Core consumer retail may rebound...
NBC Los Angeles

Naftogaz CEO Says the Ukrainian State Energy Giant Will Be Out of Default Soon

The CEO of Ukrainian state energy giant Naftogaz said the company is working toward resolving its debt default problems quickly. Oleksiy Chernyshov told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that he is in the final stages of getting the company back on track. Naftogaz...
NBC Los Angeles

Holiday Sales Fall Short of Expectations, Set Stage for Tougher 2023 for Retailers

Holiday sales came in below industry expectations, as shoppers felt pinched by inflation and rising interest rates. Sales during November and December grew 5.3% year over year to $936.3 billion, below the NRF's prediction. The gains include the impact of inflation, too, which drives up total sales. Holiday sales came...
NBC Los Angeles

Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range

The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened as much...
NBC Los Angeles

Snow Forces Britain's Manchester Airport to Shut Runways

The U.K.'s Manchester Airport said it has briefly shut both runways Thursday following heavy snow. Manchester falls within one of the several U.K. regions placed under a yellow snow and ice warning. The U.K.'s Manchester Airport said Thursday it has temporarily closed both runways following a period of "heavy snow...
NBC Los Angeles

China Tightens Media Control With Tiny Stakes in Two Alibaba Units

BEIJING — State-backed entities have taken tiny stakes in parts of two Alibaba subsidiaries that oversee a video platform and web browser. News of the holdings in the last week raised concerns about Beijing's influence over the U.S.-listed e-commerce giant. However, the affected subsidiaries are just two of several units under the company's digital media and entertainment arm — an arm that accounts for 4% of Alibaba's revenue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy