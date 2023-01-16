‘Green' Offices in London Are Over 25% More Expensive. But a Modern Workforce Now Expects It

Read full article on original website
Amazon Set to Begin New Round of Layoffs Affecting More Than 18,000 People
Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Amazon on Wednesday will begin a fresh round of job cuts...
Gen Z Is Driving Luxury Sales as Wealthy Shoppers Get Younger
Generation Y, also known as millennials, and Generation Z accounted for all of the luxury market's growth last year. Analysts and luxury executives say the appeal of luxury brands to ever-younger consumers is tied to a surge in wealth creation over the past few years, along with social media. Luxury...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Microsoft layoffs show that no tech company is safe to work at right now
Many anticipated the cuts, but they further emphasize how every company is impacted by inflation, rising interest rates, and lower customer spending.
Netflix Is Hiring a Flight Attendant for One of Its Private Jets — and the Job Pays Up to $385,000
Netflix is looking for a new flight attendant to join its "dream crew," and it's willing to pay over a quarter million dollars for the right candidate. The streaming giant is hiring a primary flight attendant for one of its super midsize private jets based out of San Jose, Calif. near the company's Los Gatos headquarters.
Amazon, Meta and Google Buy More Clean Energy Than Any Other Companies
Amazon, Facebook parent company Meta and Google, owned by parent company Alphabet, are the top three corporate purchasers of wind and solar energy, according to a report published Wednesday from the American Clean Power Association, an industry group. In total, 326 companies contracted 77.4 gigawatts of wind and solar energy...
While Tech Giants Are Laying Off Techies, Netflix Is Out Hunting A Flight Attendant For...$385,000
Netflix Inc. NFLX, which is scheduled to report its quarterly results on Thursday after the close, raised quite a few eyebrows by posting a job listing for a flight attendant with a hefty package. What Happened: Netflix is seeking to hire a Northern California-based flight attendant, who can operate with...
Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Companies Have Laid Off More Than 60,000 Employees in the Last Year
The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Microsoft and Amazon both announced fresh rounds of layoffs on Wednesday. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in tech land are...
Smartphones, Used Cars and Bacon: 10 Things With the Biggest Price Drops in 2022, Despite Inflation
Inflation peaked in 2022 at its highest levels since the early 1980s. However, consumers saw prices fall for certain items, largely in consumer electronics, used cars and beef. Prices for rental cars and trucks have followed a similar trajectory. In a year of soaring inflation across the broad U.S. economy,...
Holiday Retail Sales Tanked, But Trucking Data Shows E-Commerce Wasn't the Issue
DHL Supply Chain is investing heavily in North American e-commerce operations. The retail holiday sales data for 2022 was a disappointment, but DHL said it is "continuing to see large growth in e-commerce." Categories including autos, engineering, manufacturing, and high-end consumer goods are doing well. Core consumer retail may rebound...
Naftogaz CEO Says the Ukrainian State Energy Giant Will Be Out of Default Soon
The CEO of Ukrainian state energy giant Naftogaz said the company is working toward resolving its debt default problems quickly. Oleksiy Chernyshov told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that he is in the final stages of getting the company back on track. Naftogaz...
Holiday Sales Fall Short of Expectations, Set Stage for Tougher 2023 for Retailers
Holiday sales came in below industry expectations, as shoppers felt pinched by inflation and rising interest rates. Sales during November and December grew 5.3% year over year to $936.3 billion, below the NRF's prediction. The gains include the impact of inflation, too, which drives up total sales. Holiday sales came...
Gen Z and Millennials Are Leading ‘the Big Quit' in 2023—Why Nearly 70% Plan to Leave Their Jobs
Almost 4.2 million people voluntarily left their jobs in November, marking the 18th straight month of record-breaking quits in the U.S. — and according to new research, even more Americans are planning to switch jobs soon, with younger employees leading the wave. More than half of U.S. workers —...
Germany's Greens must squeeze coalition on climate after coal mine protest
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's Greens party can weather disapproval from its environmentalist base over its role in approving the demolition of a village to expand a coal mine if it uses that concession to accelerate other climate policies, activists and analysts say.
Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range
The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened as much...
Snow Forces Britain's Manchester Airport to Shut Runways
The U.K.'s Manchester Airport said it has briefly shut both runways Thursday following heavy snow. Manchester falls within one of the several U.K. regions placed under a yellow snow and ice warning. The U.K.'s Manchester Airport said Thursday it has temporarily closed both runways following a period of "heavy snow...
Study: Big gap in carbon removal effort key to climate goals
BERLIN — (AP) — Researchers say efforts to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere aren't being scaled up fast enough and can’t be relied on to meet crucial climate goals. A report published Thursday by scientists in Europe and the United States found that new methods of...
China Tightens Media Control With Tiny Stakes in Two Alibaba Units
BEIJING — State-backed entities have taken tiny stakes in parts of two Alibaba subsidiaries that oversee a video platform and web browser. News of the holdings in the last week raised concerns about Beijing's influence over the U.S.-listed e-commerce giant. However, the affected subsidiaries are just two of several units under the company's digital media and entertainment arm — an arm that accounts for 4% of Alibaba's revenue.
Treasury Secretary Yellen and China's Liu He Talk U.S. Tech Policy at Their First In-Person Meeting
BEIJING — Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed U.S. economic and tech policy toward China in a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, according to a Ministry of Commerce readout. China "hopes the U.S. side pays attention to the policies' impact on both sides," the readout...
