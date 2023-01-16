ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers ride LeBron to win over Rockets while Westbrook makes a scene

Whatever momentum the Los Angeles Lakers had at the end of 2022 into the new year has pretty much dried up with their three-game losing streak coming into this matchup against the Houston Rockets. Sometimes social media can be irritating, but the Lakers fans that got on Russell Westbrook in this scene may have seen something the staff of Lake Show Life didn’t.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Full Injury Report

It what has become a regular occurrence for this iteration of the LA Clippers, neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George will suit up against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Both players are healthy, but with this being the last half of a back-to-back, neither will play. For George, this is the 6th game he has missed in LA's last seven contests.
Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against...
Karlsson does it all as Sharks rally for stirring victory over Dallas Stars

SAN JOSE – Erik Karlsson helped the San Jose Sharks turn what was looking like just another loss on home ice into their most stirring victory of the season. With his team down by three, Karlsson assisted on second-period goals by Nick Bonino and Timo Meier to help tie the game, then scored the go-ahead goal with 9:19 left in the third period as the Sharks beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday at SAP Center.
NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.

