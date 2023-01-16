Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Related
"I Want Russell Westbrook Arrested Immediately," Lakers Fan Was Pissed Too Much After The Lakers Lost Against The 76ers
A Lakers fan couldn't control their anger and wanted Russell Westbrook to be arrested for missing the final shot against the 76ers.
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
LeBron James Reveals His Real Thoughts On Russell Westbrook's Final Play Against Joel Embiid
LeBron James reacted to Russell Westbrook's final play against Joel Embiid in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
James Harden Took A Veiled Shot At Ben Simmons While Talking About His Partnership With Joel Embiid
James Harden's recent comments about being the best playmaker that Joel Embiid has played with can be taken as a veiled shot at Ben Simmons.
"Chris Webber and Charles Barkley were more talented but they didn't outwork me" - Karl Malone prides himself as the hardest-working big man
Karl Malone believes that only Chris Webber, Derrick Coleman and Charles Barkley were more talented than him but that doesn't mean they were better
Lakers ride LeBron to win over Rockets while Westbrook makes a scene
Whatever momentum the Los Angeles Lakers had at the end of 2022 into the new year has pretty much dried up with their three-game losing streak coming into this matchup against the Houston Rockets. Sometimes social media can be irritating, but the Lakers fans that got on Russell Westbrook in this scene may have seen something the staff of Lake Show Life didn’t.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
How a trade for New York Knicks’ benchwarmer could solve Philadelphia 76ers’ luxury tax problem
Like most teams in the NBA title hunt, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make some moves ahead of
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Centre Daily
Lakers Injury Report: Availability of Ailing Domantas Sabonis For LA-Sacramento Revealed
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who's looked like a shoo-in to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City next month as his team's best player, has apparently been battling a non-COVID-19 illness of late. This morning, he was previously listed as questionable to suit up for tonight's matchup against your Los Angeles Lakers.
Centre Daily
LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Full Injury Report
It what has become a regular occurrence for this iteration of the LA Clippers, neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George will suit up against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Both players are healthy, but with this being the last half of a back-to-back, neither will play. For George, this is the 6th game he has missed in LA's last seven contests.
LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan
LeBron James recently reached the milestone of 100 40+ point games in his career. While this is amazing, he isn't even halfway to reaching Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan.
Centre Daily
Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris Involved In Yet Another On-Court Altercation
It seems on-court altercations seem to follow Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris wherever he goes. On Tuesday, Morris got into a near-skirmish with Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs. It began with Morris trying to run through Sochan in the paint. It ended with Sochan putting Morris on the ground with a semi-body slam.
James Harden Says The 2023 Sixers Are His Best Chance To Win The NBA Championship
James Harden makes a bold claim about the Philadelphia 76ers' chances to win the NBA championship this season.
FOX Sports
Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against...
Centre Daily
Karlsson does it all as Sharks rally for stirring victory over Dallas Stars
SAN JOSE – Erik Karlsson helped the San Jose Sharks turn what was looking like just another loss on home ice into their most stirring victory of the season. With his team down by three, Karlsson assisted on second-period goals by Nick Bonino and Timo Meier to help tie the game, then scored the go-ahead goal with 9:19 left in the third period as the Sharks beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday at SAP Center.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Comments / 0