Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Los Angeles
Lamar Jackson Next NFL Team Odds: Jets, Raiders, Patriots Among Favorites
Lamar Jackson next NFL team odds: Jets, Raiders, Patriots among favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens looks uncertain following an injury-plagued 2022 NFL season for the star quarterback. Jackson dealt with a knee injury late in the year and ended up playing...
NBC Los Angeles
Aaron Rodgers on Next Move: ‘I Just Need Some Time Right Now'
Aaron Rodgers on next move: ‘I just need some time right now’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers got an early start to the offseason, and now all eyes are on what’s next for their franchise quarterback. According to the man himself, it...
NBC Los Angeles
Dak Prescott Slams Helmet After Brett Maher's 3rd of 4 Missed PATs Vs. Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys got off to a great start in the NFL playoffs. Well, everyone except Brett Maher. The Cowboys kicker missed a record-setting four extra point attempts in Dallas' 31-14 wild card game win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher had the NFL playoff record for...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NBC Los Angeles
Dallas Cowboys Finally Defeat Tom Brady in Historic Playoff Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys made history Monday night during the NFC wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating Tom Brady for the first time… EVER!. Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Buccaneers. In...
NBC Los Angeles
Will Justin Jefferson Become the NFL's Highest-Paid WR This Offseason?
Will Justin Jefferson become NFL’s highest-paid WR this offseason? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That was part of Justin Jefferson’s answer to a question about whether he wanted to remain in Minnesota long term following the Vikings’ season-ending playoff loss to the New York Giants. Jefferson...
NBC Los Angeles
Former Celtics Player and Coach Chris Ford, Who Made First 3-Pointer, Dies at 74
Former C's player and coach Chris Ford, who made first 3-pointer, dies at 74 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford died Tuesday at age 74. "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023," the family...
NBC Los Angeles
When Did the ‘Duval' Chant Start and Why Do the Jaguars Use It?
Kansas City isn’t ready. This weekend’s divisional round showdown, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be one to remember, not only because of the excitement that surrounds the NFL playoffs, but because the Jags are playing – which means “Duval.”
Comments / 0