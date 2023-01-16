‘Green' Offices in London Are Over 25% More Expensive. But a Modern Workforce Now Expects It

Read full article on original website
Amazon Set to Begin New Round of Layoffs Affecting More Than 18,000 People
Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Amazon on Wednesday will begin a fresh round of job cuts...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Microsoft layoffs show that no tech company is safe to work at right now
Many anticipated the cuts, but they further emphasize how every company is impacted by inflation, rising interest rates, and lower customer spending.
While Tech Giants Are Laying Off Techies, Netflix Is Out Hunting A Flight Attendant For...$385,000
Netflix Inc. NFLX, which is scheduled to report its quarterly results on Thursday after the close, raised quite a few eyebrows by posting a job listing for a flight attendant with a hefty package. What Happened: Netflix is seeking to hire a Northern California-based flight attendant, who can operate with...
Amazon, Meta and Google Buy More Clean Energy Than Any Other Companies
Amazon, Facebook parent company Meta and Google, owned by parent company Alphabet, are the top three corporate purchasers of wind and solar energy, according to a report published Wednesday from the American Clean Power Association, an industry group. In total, 326 companies contracted 77.4 gigawatts of wind and solar energy...
Amazon Discontinues Charity Donation Program Amid Cost Cuts
Amazon is ending its charity donation program, called AmazonSmile. Through AmazonSmile, the company donated a percentage of purchases to a charity of users' choice. Amazon is axing the program as CEO Andy Jassy undergoes a sweeping review of the company's costs. Amazon said Wednesday it plans to shut down its...
Naftogaz CEO Says the Ukrainian State Energy Giant Will Be Out of Default Soon
The CEO of Ukrainian state energy giant Naftogaz said the company is working toward resolving its debt default problems quickly. Oleksiy Chernyshov told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that he is in the final stages of getting the company back on track. Naftogaz...
Germany's Greens must squeeze coalition on climate after coal mine protest
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's Greens party can weather disapproval from its environmentalist base over its role in approving the demolition of a village to expand a coal mine if it uses that concession to accelerate other climate policies, activists and analysts say.
Gen Z and Millennials Are Leading ‘the Big Quit' in 2023—Why Nearly 70% Plan to Leave Their Jobs
Almost 4.2 million people voluntarily left their jobs in November, marking the 18th straight month of record-breaking quits in the U.S. — and according to new research, even more Americans are planning to switch jobs soon, with younger employees leading the wave. More than half of U.S. workers —...
China's Recovery May Mean the Fed Will Have to Hike Rates Longer
A stronger China increases the chances of a stubbornly hawkish Fed, Raymond James' equity strategist Tavis McCourt said in his 2023 Outlook. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a reopened China makes him "nervous that will lead to upward pressure on inflation." As the end of China's stringent Covid...
Yum Brands says nearly 300 restaurants in UK impacted due to cyber attack
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) said late on Wednesday a ransomware attack impacted certain information technology systems of the company which led to the closure of nearly 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom for a day.
Amazon Cited by Labor Department for Exposing Warehouse Workers to Safety Hazards
Amazon was cited by the Department of Labor at three of its warehouses. Federal officials found Amazon workers at the facilities were exposed to "ergonomic hazards" such as lower back injuries. Amazon faces ongoing federal probes into its workplace safety record. The Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has...
Study: Big gap in carbon removal effort key to climate goals
BERLIN — (AP) — Researchers say efforts to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere aren't being scaled up fast enough and can’t be relied on to meet crucial climate goals. A report published Thursday by scientists in Europe and the United States found that new methods of...
Top Business Leaders and Policymakers Discuss the Future of Jobs at the World Economic Forum
[The stream is slated to start at 3 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, top business leaders discuss at Davos, Switzerland, the impact the green transition, technological advances, demographics and reorganized value chains could have on labor markets.
Snow Forces Britain's Manchester Airport to Shut Runways
The U.K.'s Manchester Airport said it has briefly shut both runways Thursday following heavy snow. Manchester falls within one of the several U.K. regions placed under a yellow snow and ice warning. The U.K.'s Manchester Airport said Thursday it has temporarily closed both runways following a period of "heavy snow...
Top Pharma CEO Says Covid Likely to Become Endemic, Urges Investment in Pandemic Preparedness
"I think what we're going to settle into is more of an endemic environment with respect to coronaviruses and the Covid virus specifically," Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Narasimhan, who has previously warned that future pandemics are inevitable, made clear...
Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range
The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened as much...
Mexico Cracks Down on Solar Geoengineering, Forcing Startup to Pause Operations
On Friday, the government of Mexico issued a statement that it plans to "prohibit and, where appropriate, stop experimentation practices with solar geoengineering in the country." The startup Make Sunsets, which had been experimenting in Baja with releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight back out to space...
Apple Is the Only Tech Giant That Still Hasn't Announced Layoffs — These Charts May Explain Why
Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of a recession rises. But the job cuts come after a few years of voracious expansion. Apple is an exception on both fronts, so far. Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of...
