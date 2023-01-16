ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Rumble in the South Returns Monday at Mississippi College

By David Edelstein
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGxz0_0kG1aHJ600

The 2023 Rumble in the South high school basketball showcase is set for Monday, January 16.

The boys basketball teams are set to play at Mississippi College.

9:00 AM: Forest Hill vs. Jackson Academy

10:15 AM: Hartfield vs. Ridgeland

11:30 AM: Canton vs. Terry

1:00 PM: Madison Central vs. Provine

2:30 PM: Starkville vs. Olive Branch

4:00 PM Tupelo vs. MRA

5:30 PM: Raymond vs. Biloxi

7:00 PM: Yazoo City vs. Northwest Rankin

