Rumble in the South Returns Monday at Mississippi College
The 2023 Rumble in the South high school basketball showcase is set for Monday, January 16.
The boys basketball teams are set to play at Mississippi College.
9:00 AM: Forest Hill vs. Jackson Academy
10:15 AM: Hartfield vs. Ridgeland
11:30 AM: Canton vs. Terry
1:00 PM: Madison Central vs. Provine
2:30 PM: Starkville vs. Olive Branch
4:00 PM Tupelo vs. MRA
5:30 PM: Raymond vs. Biloxi
7:00 PM: Yazoo City vs. Northwest RankinCopyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0