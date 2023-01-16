ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, WA

KREM2

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Spokane man with drugs and stolen guns in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — A Spokane man was arrested on Friday in Post Falls after police found drugs and stolen guns in his car during a traffic stop. Officers with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock, after they found two stolen guns, along with approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 244 counterfeit Fentanyl pills (mexies), and an additional gun, during a traffic stop in Post Falls.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

12-year-old missing girl in Spokane Valley found safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police located a 12-year-old girl who appeared to have run away from home on Thursday. According to police, the girl was found safe on Thursday night at approximately 11 p.m. The girl was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday at her home...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Police recover more than 250 grams of cocaine, $15k from 20-year-olds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two 20-year-old men were arrested and charged with money laundering, forgery and organized crime after Spokane police recovered large amounts of cocaine and money from the men. The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) arrested Shane Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Point-in-Time Count set to count homeless in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near Interstate 90 in Spokane continues to shrink. That's according to the latest numbers from the Washington State Department of Transportation. But the problem doesn't end here. The city of Spokane is planning their annual Point-in-Time Count that works to paint an accurate...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Spokane man sentenced to five years in prison for St. Charles Parish fire

SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane man, who set fire to St. Charles Parrish and School in 2021, will serve five years in federal prison for arson. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington said Rio A. Mirabal was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,981,859.07 for damages from the fire and will serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Inland Northwest RV Show rolls into Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash — The Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale officially kicks off its 35th year at the Spokane County Fairgrounds this afternoon. RV sales were one of the few booming industries during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Show organizers say that the positive trend has continued in Spokane over the last year.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

I-90 homeless encampment drops to less than 150 residents

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street has an estimate of 138 people, 98 tents/structures, 20 RVs, 4 vehicles and 8 sites tagged for removal. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the site is continuing to shrink compared to the 467-person count the I-90 homeless encampment had in the fall.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Statewide proposal would add more multi-family housing in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not the first time the Washington legislature has tried to remedy the state's missing "middle-housing" situation. In 2022, a bill aimed at adding more multi-family homes in cities of 20,000 or more failed to make it through the state legislature. Now, a revised version of that measure is getting some attention.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Garfield Elementary students ski for first time at Mount Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Garfield Elementary School P.E. teacher Donavon Hodgson wanted to give his students the opportunity to try skiing. "Skiing is not a cheap activity to do," Hodgson said. "Coming from a low-income school, my kids don't ever get that opportunity, very rarely, to go. So, I wanted to share with them, what it is to ski. And then hopefully, sometime down the line, when they get older, that, 'Hey, I enjoyed that and I want to try it again.'"
GARFIELD, WA
KREM2

Donations accumulate for Spokane Homeless Connect Resource Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Convention Center will house Eastern Washington's largest homeless services event next week. Resources like clothes, toiletries, and much more will be available to help anyone at risk or experiencing homelessness. "Our main goal is to bring a bunch of resources together to help those in...
SPOKANE, WA
