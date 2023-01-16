Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Related
Detectives seeking tips on deadly overnight motorcycle crash that killed one person in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives looking for witnesses on a fatal motorcycle crash that killed one person in Spokane Valley late Friday night. According to WSP officials, the crash happened just before midnight on Friday after the driver of a motorcycle lost control and hit...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Spokane man with drugs and stolen guns in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — A Spokane man was arrested on Friday in Post Falls after police found drugs and stolen guns in his car during a traffic stop. Officers with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock, after they found two stolen guns, along with approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 244 counterfeit Fentanyl pills (mexies), and an additional gun, during a traffic stop in Post Falls.
Spokane Chinese Association reacts to mass shooting in Monterey Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Lunar New Year celebration was torn apart by violence after a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. The news of the shooting not only affected people in Southern California, but those living right...
City of Lewiston boil water order remains in effect through the weekend
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Boil Water Alert Order that the City of Lewiston put into effect on Wednesday for some areas of Lewiston after a reservoir failure led to property damage in some areas of town is expected to remain in effect through the weekend. The Department of Environmental...
12-year-old missing girl in Spokane Valley found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police located a 12-year-old girl who appeared to have run away from home on Thursday. According to police, the girl was found safe on Thursday night at approximately 11 p.m. The girl was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday at her home...
City of Lewiston continues investigating reservoir failure that caused property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston continues investigating what caused the reservoir failure that lead to property damage in some areas of town on Wednesday. The city launched a Boil Water Alert Order on Wednesday for some areas of Lewiston that is expected to remain in effect through the weekend.
Spokane County deputies seeking witnesses of fatal single-vehicle crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and Spokane fire crews responded to a single-vehicle crash involving three people on South Craig Road near West McFarlane Road in Airway Heights Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the report of the crash just...
Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
Police recover more than 250 grams of cocaine, $15k from 20-year-olds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two 20-year-old men were arrested and charged with money laundering, forgery and organized crime after Spokane police recovered large amounts of cocaine and money from the men. The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) arrested Shane Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6....
Point-in-Time Count set to count homeless in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near Interstate 90 in Spokane continues to shrink. That's according to the latest numbers from the Washington State Department of Transportation. But the problem doesn't end here. The city of Spokane is planning their annual Point-in-Time Count that works to paint an accurate...
Spokane man sentenced to five years in prison for St. Charles Parish fire
SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane man, who set fire to St. Charles Parrish and School in 2021, will serve five years in federal prison for arson. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington said Rio A. Mirabal was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,981,859.07 for damages from the fire and will serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison.
Spokane Valley Fire Department distributing AEDs to law enforcement
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) will be giving 23 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to local police departments. The AEDs will be distributed among the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, SVFD and Liberty Lake Police Department through a lend-lease program. The AEDs will be carried...
City of Lewiston issues boil water order, some schools closed Wednesday
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston has ordered a boil water order and is asking customers to conserve water after a reservoir failure. The order is for all City of Lewiston customers. The order does not include Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers. Due to the order and...
Inland Northwest RV Show rolls into Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — The Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale officially kicks off its 35th year at the Spokane County Fairgrounds this afternoon. RV sales were one of the few booming industries during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Show organizers say that the positive trend has continued in Spokane over the last year.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash blocking south-bound lanes of North Pines near Boone, now open
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — Emergency crews are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Pines Road near Boone Avenue. WSP said the crash blocked both south-bound lanes of Pines Road. According...
I-90 homeless encampment drops to less than 150 residents
SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street has an estimate of 138 people, 98 tents/structures, 20 RVs, 4 vehicles and 8 sites tagged for removal. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the site is continuing to shrink compared to the 467-person count the I-90 homeless encampment had in the fall.
Statewide proposal would add more multi-family housing in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not the first time the Washington legislature has tried to remedy the state's missing "middle-housing" situation. In 2022, a bill aimed at adding more multi-family homes in cities of 20,000 or more failed to make it through the state legislature. Now, a revised version of that measure is getting some attention.
Woman accused of second-degree murder in Medical Lake man's death to appear in court for pre-trial hearing
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the woman involved in a fatal domestic violence incident that left one man dead in Medical Lake last year before Christmas eve. 24-year-old Cynthia B. Metsker was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in...
Garfield Elementary students ski for first time at Mount Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Garfield Elementary School P.E. teacher Donavon Hodgson wanted to give his students the opportunity to try skiing. "Skiing is not a cheap activity to do," Hodgson said. "Coming from a low-income school, my kids don't ever get that opportunity, very rarely, to go. So, I wanted to share with them, what it is to ski. And then hopefully, sometime down the line, when they get older, that, 'Hey, I enjoyed that and I want to try it again.'"
Donations accumulate for Spokane Homeless Connect Resource Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Convention Center will house Eastern Washington's largest homeless services event next week. Resources like clothes, toiletries, and much more will be available to help anyone at risk or experiencing homelessness. "Our main goal is to bring a bunch of resources together to help those in...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0