Read full article on original website
Related
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
chatsports.com
Martin Odegaard is potentially the BEST midfielder in the Premier League right now, Marcus Rashford goes from strength-to-strength and Solly March tore Liverpool apart... but who tops this week's POWER RANKINGS?
The weekend saw us treated to another action-packed gameweek of Premier League matches and no shortage of drama. Twenty-one goals were scored across the 10 top-flight games in another enthralling set of fixtures. It was a derby-filled weekend, as Arsenal claimed the bragging rights in north London, and Manchester United...
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand names his Premier League player of season so far… and it’s not Erling Haaland
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has named his Premier League player of the season, choosing to snub Erling Haaland. The Manchester City goal machine is many people's favourite to get the award at the end of the campaign. Haaland has been in exceptional form in his first season in England,...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Yardbarker
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
Yardbarker
Report: Roberto Firmino Has 'Clear Tendency' To Extend Contract At Liverpool 'Until At Least 2025'
Prior to his injury, Firmino was showing signs that he was getting back to his very best form with nine goals and four assists in all competitions. The signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the month increased speculation that Firmino's brilliant spell on Merseyside could be coming to an end.
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
A winger with super strength and a prolific forward... five England rookies to watch at Six Nations
New England head coach Steve Borthwick went for a blend of Six Nations experience and exciting raw talent when he announced his first squad for the opener against Scotland on February 4.
Watch former Premier League star score ‘goal of the season’ from near halfway line in non-league clash
FORMER Blackpool star Gary Taylor-Fletcher scored a blinding goal of the season contender from near the halfway line in a non-league clash. The ex-Premier League striker, who is joint manager for Nantwich Town, had to be drafted into the squad at the last minute for a trip to Belper Town on the weekend.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.
gamblingnews.com
Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League Odds, Time, and Prediction
Exactly one year ago, Liverpool and Chelsea were in the Top 3 in the Premier League. Ahead of their duel on Saturday, January 21, the two are occupying the #9 and #10 position, respectively. It’s fair to say that neither team can be proud of their recent performances, but the...
Watch: Harvey Elliot’s Incredible Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead In FA Cup - Wolves v Liverpool
Watch Harvey Elliot score a screamer to put Liverpool 1-0 up against Wolves in the FA Cup.
Yardbarker
Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder
Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs
Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
Sporting News
Wolves vs Liverpool live score, updates, highlights and lineups as visitors lead through Elliott stunner
Had the VAR cameras at Anfield covered every inch of its pitch, it is unlikely Liverpool would have got as far as earning an FA Cup replay from their first meeting with Wolves. But Toti's controversially disallowed winner meant the sides were forced to be content with a share of...
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Barcelona and Inter Milan talk Franck Kessie, Marcelo Brozovic swap deal, per report
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams now that the winter transfer window is officially open. Aston Villa and Chicago Fire have announced the agreement for the transfer of Jhon Duran, while Inter Milan and FC Barcelona are reportedly working on a swap deal involving two key players. Let's get to the latest:
BBC
'Goodison Park has become torturous - unless you're an away side'
You would have been forgiven for thinking that Evertonians were welcoming a title challenging side on Saturday, as Goodison Road filled up with blue smoke, songs and passion. Sadly, the club have never been further away from competing for top honours and such coach welcomes have become the norm for our relegation-threatened side.
BBC
Women's League Cup round-up: Man City beat Leicester to reach quarter-finals
Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup as Group B winners. Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute. City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.
BBC
FA Cup replay: Leeds 5-2 Cardiff: Patrick Bamford scores twice in FA Cup third-round victory
Watch Patrick Bamford's double as Leeds cruise past Cardiff into the FA Cup fourth round at Elland Road. MATCH REPORT: Gnonto & Bamford fire Leeds into FA Cup fourth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Comments / 0