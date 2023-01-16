ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Martin Odegaard is potentially the BEST midfielder in the Premier League right now, Marcus Rashford goes from strength-to-strength and Solly March tore Liverpool apart... but who tops this week's POWER RANKINGS?

The weekend saw us treated to another action-packed gameweek of Premier League matches and no shortage of drama. Twenty-one goals were scored across the 10 top-flight games in another enthralling set of fixtures. It was a derby-filled weekend, as Arsenal claimed the bragging rights in north London, and Manchester United...
chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Yardbarker

26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
gamblingnews.com

Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League Odds, Time, and Prediction

Exactly one year ago, Liverpool and Chelsea were in the Top 3 in the Premier League. Ahead of their duel on Saturday, January 21, the two are occupying the #9 and #10 position, respectively. It’s fair to say that neither team can be proud of their recent performances, but the...
Yardbarker

Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
The Guardian

The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs

Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Barcelona and Inter Milan talk Franck Kessie, Marcelo Brozovic swap deal, per report

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams now that the winter transfer window is officially open. Aston Villa and Chicago Fire have announced the agreement for the transfer of Jhon Duran, while Inter Milan and FC Barcelona are reportedly working on a swap deal involving two key players. Let's get to the latest:
BBC

'Goodison Park has become torturous - unless you're an away side'

You would have been forgiven for thinking that Evertonians were welcoming a title challenging side on Saturday, as Goodison Road filled up with blue smoke, songs and passion. Sadly, the club have never been further away from competing for top honours and such coach welcomes have become the norm for our relegation-threatened side.
BBC

Women's League Cup round-up: Man City beat Leicester to reach quarter-finals

Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup as Group B winners. Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute. City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.

