Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
US News and World Report
Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine - Minister
PARIS (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Sunday her government would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western...
US News and World Report
Six Injured in Jammu Blasts Before India Opposition Leader Gandhi Arrives
SRINAGAR (Reuters) - At least six people were injured on Saturday in two blasts in Jammu, the principal Indian city in a region disputed by neighbouring Pakistan, police said, ahead of the arrival of Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on a cross-country march. The blasts hit Jammu's transport yard in...
US News and World Report
Brazil and Argentina to Discuss Common Currency
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Brazil and Argentina aim for greater economic integration, including the development of a common currency, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez said in a joint article they penned. "We intend to overcome the barriers to our exchanges, simplify and modernize...
US News and World Report
Hundreds Join Anti-France Protest in Burkina Faso Capital
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Hundreds demonstrated against France in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Friday, the latest expression of growing anti-French sentiment in the insurgent-hit West African country. Hundreds gathered in central Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and wielding placards calling on the French army to "get out". Some set...
Thai central bank to raise rates 25 bps, tourism to bolster growth - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday to curb elevated inflation and further hikes are likely even as China's reopening brightens the economic outlook, a Reuters poll found.
US News and World Report
Philippine Bank at Centre of Cyber Heist Appeals New York Court Loss to Bangladesh
MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it. In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT...
US News and World Report
Brazil Declares Emergency Over Deaths of Yanomami Children From Malnutrition
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz...
US News and World Report
Kenya Tourist Boat Capsizes; 3 Dead, 1 Missing
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A boat carrying tourists capsized in southeastern Kenya on Saturday, killing three people and leaving one person missing, police said. Around two dozen people were rescued. The cause of the capsizing wasn't immediately known. The boat was carrying 29 people, 15 of whom were foreigners,...
Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules
BENGALURU, India (AP) — For six years, Pravinbhai Parmar’s farm in Gujarat state in western India has been lined with rice, wheat and solar panels. The 36-year-old is among a handful of farmers in his native Dhundi village who have been using solar power to irrigate crops. “I...
US News and World Report
Prominent Cameroon Journalist Found Dead After Abduction
YAOUNDE (Reuters) - The mutilated body of a prominent Cameroonian journalist was found on Sunday near the capital Yaounde five days after he was abducted by unidentified assailants, the press union and a colleague said on Sunday. Media advocates described Martinez Zogo's disappearance and death as a further sign of...
US News and World Report
New Zealand's Incoming PM Hipkins Says 'Making Haste' on Changes in Priorities
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday that his government would be "making haste" on reprioritising and looking at whether current policies need to be scaled down. Hipkins appeared Monday on a number of New Zealand media after he was chosen on Sunday to...
US News and World Report
Burkina Military Govt Demands Departure of French Troops - National Television
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's military government has demanded the departure of French troops stationed in the country, the West African nation's national television reported on Saturday, citing a local news agency. A spokesman for the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the...
US News and World Report
In Mexico, a Reporter Published a Story. the Next Day He Was Dead
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Just after sunset on Thursday, February 10th, two men in a white Dodge Ram pickup pulled up in front of Heber Lopez Vasquez's small radio studio in southern Mexico. One man got out, walked inside and shot the 42-year-old journalist dead. Lopez's 12-year-old son Oscar, the only person with him, hid, Lopez's brother told Reuters.
US News and World Report
Germany and France Vow Support for Ukraine, Including Military
PARIS (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
US News and World Report
Pro-Kremlin Channel Russia Today Says France Operation Closing
(Reuters) - The French arm of the Russian state-owned RT television network said on Saturday it was shutting down after authorities used European Union sanctions to freeze its bank accounts. Late last February, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Union said it would ban Russia Today on the grounds...
US News and World Report
Germany Expects Further Iran Sanctions at EU Foreign Ministers Meeting
BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree further sanctions targeting members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday. Asked at a regular government news conference in Berlin whether sanctions could hamper...
US News and World Report
China Says COVID Outbreak Has Infected 80% of Population
BEIJING (Reuters) - The possibility of a big COVID-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist said on Saturday. The mass movement of people during the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday period may spread...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Key Takeaways From the World Economic Forum
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global leaders and business executives departed a freezing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on Friday after a frank exchange of views over how the world will tackle its biggest issues in 2023. Here's what we learned:. ECONOMY: Gloom and doom heading into Davos turned into cautious...
