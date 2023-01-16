Read full article on original website
Turkey Condemns Sweden Protests, Cancels Ministers' Meeting
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that increased tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey's approval to join NATO. A far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside...
Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine - Minister
PARIS (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Sunday her government would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western...
Philippine Bank at Centre of Cyber Heist Appeals New York Court Loss to Bangladesh
MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it. In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT...
Who Is Barry Silbert, the Head of Genesis-Owner DCG?
(Reuters) - As an investment banker, Barry Silbert worked on some of the highest-profile corporate failures. Now, as founder of venture capital firm Digital Currency Group, parent of troubled crypto firm Genesis, he is grappling with problems closer to home. Silbert, 46, cut his teeth on bankruptcies including Enron's and...
Fed's Waller, Citing 'Good News,' Backs Quarter-Point Increase at Next Meeting
(Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening. "Based...
American Lawmakers Urge U.S. to Ship Abrams Tanks to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American lawmakers on Sunday pushed the U.S. government to export M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, saying that even sending a symbolic number to Kyiv would be enough to push European allies to do the same. Michael McCaul, the newly installed Republican chairman of the House...
Brazil Declares Emergency Over Deaths of Yanomami Children From Malnutrition
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz...
Amazon's AWS to Invest $35 Billion in Virginia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc's cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
New Zealand's Incoming PM Hipkins Says 'Making Haste' on Changes in Priorities
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday that his government would be "making haste" on reprioritising and looking at whether current policies need to be scaled down. Hipkins appeared Monday on a number of New Zealand media after he was chosen on Sunday to...
Germany Expects Further Iran Sanctions at EU Foreign Ministers Meeting
BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree further sanctions targeting members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday. Asked at a regular government news conference in Berlin whether sanctions could hamper...
China Says COVID Outbreak Has Infected 80% of Population
BEIJING (Reuters) - The possibility of a big COVID-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist said on Saturday. The mass movement of people during the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday period may spread...
Germany and France Vow Support for Ukraine, Including Military
PARIS (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
Pro-Kremlin Channel Russia Today Says France Operation Closing
(Reuters) - The French arm of the Russian state-owned RT television network said on Saturday it was shutting down after authorities used European Union sanctions to freeze its bank accounts. Late last February, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Union said it would ban Russia Today on the grounds...
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: the Call for German-Made Leopard Tanks
(Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, speaking days after Western allies dampened Ukraine's hopes for a rapid shipment of battle tanks. WEAPONS. * Britain still wants an international deal to provide Ukraine with the German-made tanks that Kyiv says it needs in...
Mexican Central Banker Says 'It Is Clear' Economy Is Slowing
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December. Economic activity in Latin America's second-largest economy slipped 0.4% in December from November and contracted 0.1% in November from October in...
ECB Set to Raise Rates by 50 Bp in Feb and March, Knot Says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday. "Expect us...
Davos 2023: Key Takeaways From the World Economic Forum
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global leaders and business executives departed a freezing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on Friday after a frank exchange of views over how the world will tackle its biggest issues in 2023. Here's what we learned:. ECONOMY: Gloom and doom heading into Davos turned into cautious...
