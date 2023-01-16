Read full article on original website
At Least Five Killed in Blast, Attack Near Mogadishu Mayor's Office
MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Islamist fighters set off a bomb then stormed a government building in Somalia's capital on Sunday, killing at least five civilians, the ministry of information said. Attackers from the al Shabaab group charged into the block that houses the office of Mogadishu's mayor around noon and got caught...
Russian Wagner Boss Acknowledges Comparison With Rasputin
(Reuters) - Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin responded to comparisons between himself and the monk Rasputin who treated the son of the last tsar for haemophilia, saying on Sunday his job was not to staunch bleeding but to spill the blood of Russia's enemies. The Financial Times newspaper said at...
U.S. Military Says It Captured Two Islamic State Members in Syria
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American forces have captured two Islamic State members during an air and ground assault in eastern Syria, the U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement released on Sunday. The raid happened on Saturday, according to Col. Joe Buccino, a Central Command spokesperson, adding that one civilian...
Kenya Tourist Boat Capsizes; 3 Dead, 1 Missing
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A boat carrying tourists capsized in southeastern Kenya on Saturday, killing three people and leaving one person missing, police said. Around two dozen people were rescued. The cause of the capsizing wasn't immediately known. The boat was carrying 29 people, 15 of whom were foreigners,...
Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine - Minister
PARIS (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Sunday her government would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western...
Turkey Summons Swedish Envoy Over Permission for Protest -Source
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden's ambassador on Friday over authorities' permission of a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm scheduled to be held on Saturday, a source from the Foreign Ministry said. The source said the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the "provocative" protest, which they said...
Burkina Military Govt Demands Departure of French Troops - National Television
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's military government has demanded the departure of French troops stationed in the country, the West African nation's national television reported on Saturday, citing a local news agency. A spokesman for the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the...
Over 60 Women, Children Freed in Burkina Faso After Kidnapping
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern Burkina Faso last week have been freed, national broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina (RTP) said on Friday. The mass kidnapping was unprecedented in Burkina Faso, which is facing a violent Islamist insurgency that spread from neighbouring...
Brazil Declares Emergency Over Deaths of Yanomami Children From Malnutrition
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz...
One Thousand 'Bad Apples' Placed Outside London Police HQ in Demonstration
LONDON (Reuters) - London police were confronted by the sight of 1,071 plastic rotten apples outside their headquarters on Friday, in a display seeking to mark the high number of staff facing investigation for sex offences or domestic abuse. Refuge, a British domestic abuse charity, placed the imitation red and...
Philippine Bank at Centre of Cyber Heist Appeals New York Court Loss to Bangladesh
MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it. In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT...
Hundreds Join Anti-France Protest in Burkina Faso Capital
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Hundreds demonstrated against France in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Friday, the latest expression of growing anti-French sentiment in the insurgent-hit West African country. Hundreds gathered in central Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and wielding placards calling on the French army to "get out". Some set...
Over 50 Injured in Peru as Protests Cause 'Nationwide Chaos'
LIMA (Reuters) -Dozens of Peruvians were injured after tensions flared again on Friday night as police clashed with protesters in anti-government demonstrations that are spreading across the country. In the capital Lima, police officers used tear gas to repel demonstrators throwing glass bottles and stones, as fires burned in the...
Prominent Cameroon Journalist Found Dead After Abduction
YAOUNDE (Reuters) - The mutilated body of a prominent Cameroonian journalist was found on Sunday near the capital Yaounde five days after he was abducted by unidentified assailants, the press union and a colleague said on Sunday. Media advocates described Martinez Zogo's disappearance and death as a further sign of...
Russia's Wagner to Send Kyiv Bodies of Soldiers Killed in Soledar - Report
(Reuters) - The private Russian military group Wagner plans to send the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting in the captured town of Soledar to territory held by Ukraine, a website linked to the group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin reported on Saturday. Wagner said on Jan. 11 it had captured...
Germany Expects Further Iran Sanctions at EU Foreign Ministers Meeting
BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree further sanctions targeting members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday. Asked at a regular government news conference in Berlin whether sanctions could hamper...
Zelenskiy Promises to Swiftly Confront Ukraine Corruption
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that corruption, the country's chronic problem cast into the background by the war against Russia, would not be tolerated and promised forthcoming key decisions on uprooting it this week. Zelenskiy's pledge came amidst allegations of senior-level corruption, including a...
Kremlin Tells 'Deluded' West That Tanks for Ukraine Will Change Nothing
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and the West would regret its "delusion" that Ukraine could win on the battlefield. European leaders meeting at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany urged Berlin...
