CNBC

4 side hustles for introverts: Some can bring in tens of thousands of dollars

Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.
CNBC

Millennial who saved $100,000 before she turned 26 says 3 tips could help you do the same

Tori Dunlap wants to remind you: personal finance is personal. In order to achieve financial success, you have to do what's best for your own situation — not someone else's. Dunlap gained a following blogging about her journey to save $100,000 by the time she turned 25. When she accomplished that goal three months after her 25th birthday, she quit her job and turned the blog into Her First $100K, a financial literacy brand that aims to help women fight financial inequality and take control of their money.
CNBC

Amazon set to begin new round of layoffs affecting more than 18,000 people

Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said the layoffs would affect...
CNBC

How to use ‘quiet hiring’ to your advantage for a raise or promotion in 2023

In 2022, seismic shifts in workplace culture were often reduced to buzzwords. People weren't just leaving their jobs at a historic rate — they were partaking in "The Great Resignation." "Boomerang employees" returned to companies they once quit when their new gigs didn't work out. Now, a new catchphrase...
CNBC

Recession fears won't stop 'the big quit' in 2023, says LinkedIn

Despite news of layoffs and hiring freezes, employees in Asia will be more confident in their abilities — and more ready for a job switch than last year, according to LinkedIn. This is based on the latest findings from LinkedIn's consumer research conducted among more than 4,000 employees across...

