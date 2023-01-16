Tori Dunlap wants to remind you: personal finance is personal. In order to achieve financial success, you have to do what's best for your own situation — not someone else's. Dunlap gained a following blogging about her journey to save $100,000 by the time she turned 25. When she accomplished that goal three months after her 25th birthday, she quit her job and turned the blog into Her First $100K, a financial literacy brand that aims to help women fight financial inequality and take control of their money.

2 DAYS AGO