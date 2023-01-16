ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PYMNTS

Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce

Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
KING-5

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”. The Redmond, Washington-based...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
San Francisco Examiner

Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.

Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry. The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more...
US News and World Report

Britain's M&S to Invest $587 Million in Store Estate

LONDON (Reuters) - British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer plans to open 20 new, bigger stores in its 2023-24 year as part of a radical overhaul of its store estate that will see it invest 480 million pounds ($587 million). The 139-year old group said on Monday the...
CNBC

Bank of America CEO says new ESG rules are needed to reboot capitalism

Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that current efforts to produce a set of official global standards on ESG issues were vital to "align capitalism with what society wants from it." Asked by CNBC's Karen Tso at the World Economic Forum in Davos whether stakeholder capitalism needed...
CNBC

Cramer sees bullish signs starting to emerge in the stock market, just not in the same places as before

Being negative can be terrific. Staying negative can be lethal. For, almost all of 2022 will be remembered as a year of disappointment and discouragement. Not for the bears. They were occasionally beaten back — but for the most part, they had the run of the joint. Any time you got too excited, too bullish, you got your arms ripped off by those darned bear claws, and not the kind they have at Dunkin' Donuts.
CNBC

Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts

Amazon's human resources boss and retail chief sent memos to staff Wednesday saying the company had begun job cuts. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 people, which would be the largest round of cuts in company history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by...
CNBC

Carvana adopts 'poison pill' and sells $4 billion of auto loans

Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss...

