Thai central bank to raise rates 25 bps, tourism to bolster growth - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday to curb elevated inflation and further hikes are likely even as China's reopening brightens the economic outlook, a Reuters poll found.
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say. Some U.S....
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration
FERES, GREECE — Greece prevented around 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers, an official said Saturday. Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos was speaking to ambassadors from other European Union countries plus Switzerland and the United Kingdom as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country’s northeast.
Chinese military vessels and aircraft approach Taiwan space again, defense ministry says
Chinese military aircraft and vessels approached Taiwanese waters, continuing the People's Liberation Army's almost routine presence in the area.
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
BRASILIA, BRAZIL — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Brazil's northern state of Roraima on Saturday after the government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining. At...
Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules
BENGALURU, India (AP) — For six years, Pravinbhai Parmar’s farm in Gujarat state in western India has been lined with rice, wheat and solar panels. The 36-year-old is among a handful of farmers in his native Dhundi village who have been using solar power to irrigate crops. “I...
