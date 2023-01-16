ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

Freedom March, Central Park rally on tap for MLK Day in Seguin

(Seguin) — Seguin wraps up its multi-day MLK celebration on Monday with a Freedom March and program on the this federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The activities begin today with the annual Freedom March. The march symbolizes the marches conducted by civil rights leaders in the 1960’s. Seguin MLK Day Committee President Regina Lee says the Freedom March gets started at 10:15 this morning, starting at Texas Lutheran University and then ending in Central Park.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

City of Seguin crunching the numbers in hopes of affording the best of the best for city’s police & fire departments

(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is looking for ways to recruit more talent to the Seguin police and fire departments. The city is competing with other surrounding communities for police officers, fire fighters and dispatchers. They are looking for not only new recruits, but they are also seeking to hire more seasoned employees, who might be willing to make the move to one of the local departments.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Community Marches for MLK’s Legacy

(Seguin) – It was a muggy Monday morning when community members gathered on the TLU campus at Wupperman Little Theatre to begin marching to downtown Seguin in observance of Martin Luther King Day. MLK Day Committee member Rodney Durst led the group in prayer before the march began. Along...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

House fire displaces two local families

(Seguin) — Seguin Fire Officials are investigating a house fire Monday night. Officials says the fire was so intense that it not only destroyed the home but damaged the home next door. The fire was reported around 6 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Pine Street. Although...
SEGUIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

ALERT: H‑E‑B Recalls Brownies Due to Egg Issues

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Ameripack Foods LLC of Hughes Springs, TX is issuing a recall for 976lbs. of brownies for H-E-B Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownie 13 Oz due to an undeclared – Soy & Egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools

South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX

