Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

Tuesday food distribution to kick off 2023 monthly schedule in Seguin

(Seguin) – It’s not only a brand-new year but a whole new year of making sure you don’t go hungry. The schedule for this year’s 2023 Seguin Food Distribution events has been released. The schedule promotes the monthly distribution of food at various locations thanks to various congregation and community efforts.
SEGUIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Community Marches for MLK’s Legacy

(Seguin) – It was a muggy Monday morning when community members gathered on the TLU campus at Wupperman Little Theatre to begin marching to downtown Seguin in observance of Martin Luther King Day. MLK Day Committee member Rodney Durst led the group in prayer before the march began. Along...
SEGUIN, TX
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Freedom March, Central Park rally on tap for MLK Day in Seguin

(Seguin) — Seguin wraps up its multi-day MLK celebration on Monday with a Freedom March and program on the this federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The activities begin today with the annual Freedom March. The march symbolizes the marches conducted by civil rights leaders in the 1960’s. Seguin MLK Day Committee President Regina Lee says the Freedom March gets started at 10:15 this morning, starting at Texas Lutheran University and then ending in Central Park.
SEGUIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Front brings scattered showers, cooler temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas - Showery to sunny and windy today. We have a Pacific front coming to town this morning first generating scattered light rain through mid-morning. Behind the front, turning sunny, very dry and windy. The wildfire risk will increase in the afternoon so the National Weather Service has put areas from Austin to Hill Country under a RED FLAG WARNING from noon to 8 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Want to beat high egg prices? Owning chickens may be the solution

SAN ANTONIO – The price of eggs are a topic of conversation for many families who are scrambling for ways to save money while still putting the popular protein-packed food item on the table. With steadily increasing egg prices, people who own chickens say it’s an alternative worth exploring....
SAN ANTONIO, TX

