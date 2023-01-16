Read full article on original website
Related
seguintoday.com
Tuesday food distribution to kick off 2023 monthly schedule in Seguin
(Seguin) – It’s not only a brand-new year but a whole new year of making sure you don’t go hungry. The schedule for this year’s 2023 Seguin Food Distribution events has been released. The schedule promotes the monthly distribution of food at various locations thanks to various congregation and community efforts.
Professional lighting business now open in New Braunfels
Owner Derek Thomas has 10 years of experience in professional lighting installation and provides a one-on-one experience when working with customers. (Courtesy Live Oak Lighting) A new landscape lighting company opened in New Braunfels in October. Live Oak Lighting designs and installs landscape lighting to enhance residential and commercial properties....
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
German-style restaurant Little Gretel in Boerne hits market after 13 years
The restaurant specializes in Central European cuisine.
San Antonio's Santikos and Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters giving away free popcorn Thursday
The theater chains are offering free snacks to their guests in honor of National Popcorn Day.
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
SAPD to give out vouchers instead of tickets for busted car lights
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio will soon become the first city in Texas to implement a new program called "Lights On". The program allows police officers to start passing out vouchers instead of tickets for certain traffic stops. "Lights On" is gaining national traction and will soon be implemented...
seguintoday.com
Community Marches for MLK’s Legacy
(Seguin) – It was a muggy Monday morning when community members gathered on the TLU campus at Wupperman Little Theatre to begin marching to downtown Seguin in observance of Martin Luther King Day. MLK Day Committee member Rodney Durst led the group in prayer before the march began. Along...
Camp Hot Wells on San Antonio's Mission Reach teases opening in online posts
The forthcoming spot near the Hot Wells Hotel ruins will offer mineral-bath foot soaking, private bathing and cold adult beverages.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with this list.
In San Antonio, we love our food. Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio, the best breakfast tacos, and also the best pizzas in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Somerset woman posts pictures of the monster egg her chicken laid, and the comments are golden
SAN ANTONIO – With the price of eggs skyrocketing right now, egg-bearing chickens are a hot commodity. And one Somerset woman has extra bragging rights after one of her hens laid a huge egg. “Check out what my chicken did this morning! I’m thinking it’s a double yolk. Bidding...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
seguintoday.com
Freedom March, Central Park rally on tap for MLK Day in Seguin
(Seguin) — Seguin wraps up its multi-day MLK celebration on Monday with a Freedom March and program on the this federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The activities begin today with the annual Freedom March. The march symbolizes the marches conducted by civil rights leaders in the 1960’s. Seguin MLK Day Committee President Regina Lee says the Freedom March gets started at 10:15 this morning, starting at Texas Lutheran University and then ending in Central Park.
KSAT 12
Scenes from the 2023 MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people gathered in San Antonio on Monday for the first in-person MLK March in three years. The march started at 10 a.m. on Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr. The route then headed west on Martin...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Front brings scattered showers, cooler temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas - Showery to sunny and windy today. We have a Pacific front coming to town this morning first generating scattered light rain through mid-morning. Behind the front, turning sunny, very dry and windy. The wildfire risk will increase in the afternoon so the National Weather Service has put areas from Austin to Hill Country under a RED FLAG WARNING from noon to 8 p.m.
Traffic Alert: I-35 to close for Williams Drive bridge demolition
The Texas Department of Transportation will close the north and southbound lanes of I-35 between Lakeway Drive and SH 29 to nightly traffic to demolish and remove the northern part of the Williams Drive Bridge.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
KSAT 12
Want to beat high egg prices? Owning chickens may be the solution
SAN ANTONIO – The price of eggs are a topic of conversation for many families who are scrambling for ways to save money while still putting the popular protein-packed food item on the table. With steadily increasing egg prices, people who own chickens say it’s an alternative worth exploring....
Comments / 0