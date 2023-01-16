Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
CEOs Are the Most Pessimistic They've Been in More Than a Decade as World Faces a Slowdown
Some 73% of CEOs think global growth will decline in the next year, according to a new survey by PwC. The survey was made up of 4,410 CEOs across 105 countries. It also showed that almost 40% believe that their business will not be economically viable within a decade on current trajectories.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
NBC New York
EU Announces New Green Proposals to Rival Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
The announcement comes just months after the U.S. launched its own Inflation Reduction Act. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package. While discussions with the US continue, von der Leyen wants...
NBC New York
European Central Bank Member Says Market Is Mispricing Rate Hikes, Expects More to Come
Recent data has shown a slowdown in headline inflation, even if it remains well above the ECB's 2% target. December inflation came in at 9.2% in the euro zone, according to preliminary numbers. This was the second consecutive monthly drop in prices across the euro zone. DAVOS, Switzerland — The...
NBC New York
IEA Chief Expects Russia to Lose the Energy Battle, Sees Major Difficulties for Moscow's Exports
"Russia will face major difficulties both for oil and gas exports, and, in my view, when we look in the next couple of quarters and years, Russia will lose the energy battle," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. His comments come shortly after an independent analysis showed that revenues from...
NBC New York
Smartphones, Used Cars and Bacon: 10 Things With the Biggest Price Drops in 2022, Despite Inflation
Inflation peaked in 2022 at its highest levels since the early 1980s. However, consumers saw prices fall for certain items, largely in consumer electronics, used cars and beef. Prices for rental cars and trucks have followed a similar trajectory. In a year of soaring inflation across the broad U.S. economy,...
NBC New York
Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Companies Have Laid Off More Than 60,000 Employees in the Last Year
The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Microsoft and Amazon both announced fresh rounds of layoffs on Wednesday. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in tech land are...
NBC New York
Microsoft Is Laying Off 10,000 Employees
Microsoft said it's letting go of 10,000 employees as the software maker braces for slower revenue growth. The maker of Windows and Office is also taking a $1.2 billion charge tied to lease consolidation and other activities. In October Microsoft called for the slowest quarterly growth since 2016. Microsoft said...
NBC New York
Fed Directs Big Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Change Risks
The six largest banks in the U.S. have until the end of July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The institutions are to show the impact that climate could have on their loan portfolios and commercial real estate holdings. Participating banks include Bank of...
NBC New York
Aramco Chief Warns of Possible Oil Supply Shortages, as Chinese Demand Set to Surge
The latest oil market report from the International Energy Agency out Wednesday forecasts global oil demand will hit a record 101.7 barrels per day this year — with nearly half of that coming from China. The agency expects oil supply growth to slow to 1 million barrels per day...
NBC New York
Naftogaz CEO Says the Ukrainian State Energy Giant Will Be Out of Default Soon
The CEO of Ukrainian state energy giant Naftogaz said the company is working toward resolving its debt default problems quickly. Oleksiy Chernyshov told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that he is in the final stages of getting the company back on track. Naftogaz...
NBC New York
The Worst Is Over for the Global Chip Shortage, ABB Chairman Says: ‘I'm Quite Optimistic'
Asked whether supply chain issues with regard to semiconductors have been resolved, ABB's Peter Voser said that he believes the worst of the chip supply crunch has subsided. "It was really an issue in 2022, specifically the first two, three quarters," Voser told CNBC. However, he added that slowing growth...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Goldman, Pfizer, Cheesecake Factory, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Goldman Sachs — The bank slid more than 2% after reporting earnings-per-share and revenue that missed Wall Street estimates Tuesday. Pfizer — Wells Fargo downgraded the pharmaceutical giant to equal weight from overweight on Monday, saying the company needed a...
NBC New York
IEA Chief Lauds U.S. Inflation Reduction Act as Most Important Climate Agreement Since Paris Accord
"The Inflation Reduction Act, in my view, is the most important climate action after the Paris 2015 agreement," Birol said during a panel on energy security at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The U.S. legislation, which includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies,...
NBC New York
Disney Slams Peltz for Lack of Media Experience, But Its Board Is Light on It, Too
Disney said one of the reasons it decided not to give activist investor Nelson Peltz a board seat was his lack of media and entertainment expertise. Nearly every current member of the Disney board came from industries that aren't associated with media and entertainment. While Peltz may still not be...
NBC New York
Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff
The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
Germany's Greens must squeeze coalition on climate after coal mine protest
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's Greens party can weather disapproval from its environmentalist base over its role in approving the demolition of a village to expand a coal mine if it uses that concession to accelerate other climate policies, activists and analysts say.
NBC New York
Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range
The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened as much...
Yum Brands says nearly 300 restaurants in UK impacted due to cyber attack
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) said late on Wednesday a ransomware attack impacted certain information technology systems of the company which led to the closure of nearly 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom for a day.
Study: Big gap in carbon removal effort key to climate goals
BERLIN — (AP) — Researchers say efforts to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere aren't being scaled up fast enough and can’t be relied on to meet crucial climate goals. A report published Thursday by scientists in Europe and the United States found that new methods of...
Comments / 0