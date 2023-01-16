ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EU Announces New Green Proposals to Rival Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

The announcement comes just months after the U.S. launched its own Inflation Reduction Act. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package. While discussions with the US continue, von der Leyen wants...
Microsoft Is Laying Off 10,000 Employees

Microsoft said it's letting go of 10,000 employees as the software maker braces for slower revenue growth. The maker of Windows and Office is also taking a $1.2 billion charge tied to lease consolidation and other activities. In October Microsoft called for the slowest quarterly growth since 2016. Microsoft said...
Fed Directs Big Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Change Risks

The six largest banks in the U.S. have until the end of July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The institutions are to show the impact that climate could have on their loan portfolios and commercial real estate holdings. Participating banks include Bank of...
Naftogaz CEO Says the Ukrainian State Energy Giant Will Be Out of Default Soon

The CEO of Ukrainian state energy giant Naftogaz said the company is working toward resolving its debt default problems quickly. Oleksiy Chernyshov told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that he is in the final stages of getting the company back on track. Naftogaz...
Disney Slams Peltz for Lack of Media Experience, But Its Board Is Light on It, Too

Disney said one of the reasons it decided not to give activist investor Nelson Peltz a board seat was his lack of media and entertainment expertise. Nearly every current member of the Disney board came from industries that aren't associated with media and entertainment. While Peltz may still not be...
Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff

The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range

The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened as much...

