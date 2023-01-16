Read full article on original website
"I Want Russell Westbrook Arrested Immediately," Lakers Fan Was Pissed Too Much After The Lakers Lost Against The 76ers
A Lakers fan couldn't control their anger and wanted Russell Westbrook to be arrested for missing the final shot against the 76ers.
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
LeBron James Reveals His Real Thoughts On Russell Westbrook's Final Play Against Joel Embiid
LeBron James reacted to Russell Westbrook's final play against Joel Embiid in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
James Harden Took A Veiled Shot At Ben Simmons While Talking About His Partnership With Joel Embiid
James Harden's recent comments about being the best playmaker that Joel Embiid has played with can be taken as a veiled shot at Ben Simmons.
"Chris Webber and Charles Barkley were more talented but they didn't outwork me" - Karl Malone prides himself as the hardest-working big man
Karl Malone believes that only Chris Webber, Derrick Coleman and Charles Barkley were more talented than him but that doesn't mean they were better
Lakers ride LeBron to win over Rockets while Westbrook makes a scene
Whatever momentum the Los Angeles Lakers had at the end of 2022 into the new year has pretty much dried up with their three-game losing streak coming into this matchup against the Houston Rockets. Sometimes social media can be irritating, but the Lakers fans that got on Russell Westbrook in this scene may have seen something the staff of Lake Show Life didn’t.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
How a trade for New York Knicks’ benchwarmer could solve Philadelphia 76ers’ luxury tax problem
Like most teams in the NBA title hunt, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make some moves ahead of
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Watch LeBron James Throw Down a Huge Slam Against Houston
LeBron James is 38 years old and playing in his 20th season in the NBA. I think sometimes we all forget that. However, that's through no fault of our own. LeBron is playing like he's 25, and doing things that no one has ever done at his age. There are...
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid, Sixers beating up on Clippers
The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their third win in as many games on this five-game road trip, knocking off the Los Angeles Clippers, 120-110, on Tuesday. They did so thanks to a dominant performance by Joel Embiid. The big fella dropped 41 points on 12-for-22 shooting. He made 15 of...
LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan
LeBron James recently reached the milestone of 100 40+ point games in his career. While this is amazing, he isn't even halfway to reaching Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan.
Tri-City Herald
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers look flat and slow in loss to Oklahoma City Thunder
Without Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers just aren't the same team. That has been the case for the last week since Haliburton's injury, and it remained the case tonight in the Pacers battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pacers looked awful for much of the night. The game started...
Sixers release statement on the passing of former coach Chris Ford
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA family received the terrible news that Chris Ford had passed away at the age of 74. Ford was the interim coach of the Sixers in the 2003-04 season. He replaced Randy Ayers. He went to Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, New Jersey,...
Tri-City Herald
NBA X HBCU Stream Will Feature Student Journalists Miles Johnson and Zoria McClerklin
Morehouse College senior Miles Johnson and Spelman College junior Zoria McClerklin will host the NBA X HBCU Stream of the Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans game at 7 PM CT on Jan. 18. Lately, Johnson has been visible on the recent NBA MLK Day broadcast between the Atlanta Hawks'...
James Harden Says The 2023 Sixers Are His Best Chance To Win The NBA Championship
James Harden makes a bold claim about the Philadelphia 76ers' chances to win the NBA championship this season.
FOX Sports
Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
