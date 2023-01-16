ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
solarpowerworldonline.com

Longroad Energy developing 285-MW solar + storage project in Arizona

Longroad Energy, a U.S.-based renewable energy developer, owner and operator, commenced construction of Sun Streams 3, its 285-MWDC solar and 215 MWAC/860 MWh storage project located in Maricopa County, Arizona. Sun Streams 3 is expected to begin commercial operations in 2024 and will be the largest solar + storage project in Longroad’s operational portfolio.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Shope to propose state pay for rest of I-10 expansion costs

PHOENIX — Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said Thursday he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected. He said using the funds the state has in its coffers ensures the project will be built, something he said is justified given the number of Arizonans affected by the fact that a 26-mile stretch is now just two lanes in each direction.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Water availability could restrict future development

Tom Buschatzke says it wouldn’t be wrong to see the freeze on new development in an area in and around Buckeye due to a shortage of groundwater there as the canary in the coal mine. But the director of the state Department of Water Resources said that the early...
BUCKEYE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

21 projects set to change the landscape of the Valley

Last year proved to be another strong one for the Phoenix metro’s commercial real estate industry — the region was again named one of the hottest U.S. real estate markets to watch in 2023. Although the industrial sector drove a lot of growth in the market, the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Chicago developer breaks ground on first Arizona project

At full occupancy, a new industrial park near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport could bring 1,000 new jobs to the area. Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. broke ground Thursday on its first Arizona project. The Palm Gateway Logistics Center is located near the northeast corner of Sossaman and Pecos roads. The development is made up of four buildings, totaling more than 600,000 square feet, with buildings ranging in size from 92,841 to 288,360 square feet.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Bubba’s 33 restaurant planning new Valley locations in Goodyear, Tempe

PHOENIX — Casual dining restaurant Bubba’s 33 is planning to open two new locations in the Valley, one in Goodyear and another in Tempe. The Goodyear restaurant is scheduled to open by summer of 2024, while Bubba’s 33 is planning on opening its East Valley counterpart later in 2024, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Phoenix New Times

How a Dispensary and a Phoenix Taco Maker Gave Away 1 Million Free Tacos

Since 2017, Ascension "El Chon" Labrada and his crew have made over a million tacos and have given them away for free. On designated days, El Chon Tacos and Catering serves free tacos outside the four Mint Cannabis dispensaries around town. The taco promo started in 2017 when the Mint Dispensary opened in Tempe.
PHOENIX, AZ

