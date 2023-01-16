Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In GilbertMadocPhoenix, AZ
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Related
'An exceptional case': Arizona suburb water supply cut off offers cautionary tale during continued drought
There are a handful of other communities in Arizona like Rio Verde that pay outside cities for their water supply, but Rio Verde is "an exceptional case," according to the director of the Kyle Center for Water Policy at ASU.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
Lake Powell Water Level Update as Arizona City Begins to Conserve Water
Lake Powell's levels have been steadily decreasing over a 10-year period.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Longroad Energy developing 285-MW solar + storage project in Arizona
Longroad Energy, a U.S.-based renewable energy developer, owner and operator, commenced construction of Sun Streams 3, its 285-MWDC solar and 215 MWAC/860 MWh storage project located in Maricopa County, Arizona. Sun Streams 3 is expected to begin commercial operations in 2024 and will be the largest solar + storage project in Longroad’s operational portfolio.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Shope to propose state pay for rest of I-10 expansion costs
PHOENIX — Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said Thursday he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected. He said using the funds the state has in its coffers ensures the project will be built, something he said is justified given the number of Arizonans affected by the fact that a 26-mile stretch is now just two lanes in each direction.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
East Valley Tribune
Water availability could restrict future development
Tom Buschatzke says it wouldn’t be wrong to see the freeze on new development in an area in and around Buckeye due to a shortage of groundwater there as the canary in the coal mine. But the director of the state Department of Water Resources said that the early...
'Our water tanks will be dry within days': Arizona city cuts off nextdoor water supply amid drought
On the first day of the new year, the city of Scottsdale, Arizona officially stopped transporting water to the unincorporated neighboring area of the Rio Verde Foothills.
roselawgroupreporter.com
21 projects set to change the landscape of the Valley
Last year proved to be another strong one for the Phoenix metro’s commercial real estate industry — the region was again named one of the hottest U.S. real estate markets to watch in 2023. Although the industrial sector drove a lot of growth in the market, the Phoenix...
Local lawmaker stepping in to help fix Rio Verde Foothills' water situation
The legal battle that's brewing hopes to force the City of Scottsdale to resume service. State Representative David Cook is holding a meeting on Friday bringing together all of the stakeholders.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona city cuts off a neighborhood’s water supply amid drought
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The survival — or at least the basic sustenance — of hundreds in a desert community amid the horse ranches and golf courses outside Phoenix now rests on a 54-year-old man with a plastic bucket of quarters. John Hornewer picked up a quarter and...
kjzz.org
Plant store owner's desert-tropical backyard is an homage to Phoenix's past
As our region faces a long term drought, a lot of Phoenix residents are doing what they can to help out, including rethinking their yards. Xeriscaping has been a thing for a while now, but Michael Lanier is taking that concept to a whole new level. Lanier is the owner...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona business builds tiny home using mud and hay
It may be hard, at least for Americans, to envision a house that is made of straw and mud, but the owners of the Worm Farm in Phoenix did. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
kjzz.org
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Chicago developer breaks ground on first Arizona project
At full occupancy, a new industrial park near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport could bring 1,000 new jobs to the area. Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. broke ground Thursday on its first Arizona project. The Palm Gateway Logistics Center is located near the northeast corner of Sossaman and Pecos roads. The development is made up of four buildings, totaling more than 600,000 square feet, with buildings ranging in size from 92,841 to 288,360 square feet.
KTAR.com
Bubba’s 33 restaurant planning new Valley locations in Goodyear, Tempe
PHOENIX — Casual dining restaurant Bubba’s 33 is planning to open two new locations in the Valley, one in Goodyear and another in Tempe. The Goodyear restaurant is scheduled to open by summer of 2024, while Bubba’s 33 is planning on opening its East Valley counterpart later in 2024, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
Phoenix New Times
How a Dispensary and a Phoenix Taco Maker Gave Away 1 Million Free Tacos
Since 2017, Ascension "El Chon" Labrada and his crew have made over a million tacos and have given them away for free. On designated days, El Chon Tacos and Catering serves free tacos outside the four Mint Cannabis dispensaries around town. The taco promo started in 2017 when the Mint Dispensary opened in Tempe.
Comments / 0