Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And UnderC. HeslopOhio State
Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in OhioBryan DijkhuizenBeavercreek, OH
dayton.com
I Heart Ice Cream to open inside downtown Dayton bookstore
I Heart Ice Cream, a Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business, is opening a second location in Dayton. Liz Cortes, who owns the business with her husband, Danny, said they plan to open inside Rabbit Hole Books at 29 W. First Street on Feb. 2. Rabbit Hole Books, a secondhand bookstore...
wyso.org
WYSO News Update: Medical cannabis expansion; Dayton's American Rescue Plan money
Your WYSO News Update for January 17, 2023, with Chris Welter:. Anthony Wayne building renovations should be coming soon - (Journal-News) Revitalization work on the Anthony Wayne building in downtown Hamilton is set to begin in a few weeks. The $16 million project will turn the century-old building back into a 54-room hotel. The hotel will be called The Well House (by Hilton).
countynewsonline.org
“The little things that mattered” in the life of Tony Mantia
DAYTON, Ohio – A tragic accident in childhood is never out of mind for Fairborn donor Tony Mantia. A handshake with a stranger can be an awkward reminder. He focuses instead on how a life-altering injury became an affirmation of why he is a blood donor. “I said I...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City man goes to Olympic Marathon Trials
TIPP CITY — Jason Salyer, 32, of Tipp City, recently qualified for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials by running the 26 mile California International Marathon in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 14 seconds on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Folsom. Salyer has been a competitive long distance runner since his...
wyso.org
Avelo Airlines makes fully booked first trip out of Dayton
Avelo Airlines made its first flight out of Dayton on Friday, January 13th. The airline will make a non-stop route to Orlando International Airport on Mondays and Fridays every week. The flight on Friday to Orlando, was fully booked, with 189 passengers on the Boeing 737 jet. One of them...
dayton.com
8 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
A chance to support local restaurants, a tribute to a Broadway icon, a regional premiere musical, and celebrating cats and dogs on the big screen are just some of the notable options around Dayton this weekend. Here are eight events to keep on your radar. Details: Attention foodies! The Miami...
dayton247now.com
Grab-and-go food market opens in downtown Dayton this week
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- After a successful soft launch in fall 2022, a grab-and-go community food market will see its grand opening later this week in downtown Dayton. District Market will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs...
dayton.com
El Rancho Grande holds grand opening today in Englewood
El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina is holding a grand opening today for its newest restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant is located at 7712 Hoke Road where LaRosa’s was previously located. LaRosa’s closed in November 2020.
wyso.org
Miami University hosts robotics challenge
The robots at the competition were designed with this year’s game in mind— POWERPLAY. In it, teams consist of two robot operators, a human player, and a coach. They work together to get their robots to place colored cones on “junctions”—long, yellow poles. The poles...
dayton.com
Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location
Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
Dayton authorities address reckless driving
Hooning is another term for dangerous street shows that include reckless activities such as street racing, performing doughnuts, burnouts, squealing tires and engine revving as well as allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the motor vehicle.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Dayton police provide information on weekend violence
Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department detailed six incidents of violence and asked the community for any information about them.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
dayton247now.com
$14M healthy living project coming to west Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A $14 million construction project in west Dayton is anticipated to break into the area’s food desert. Dayton-based social services organization Homefull broke ground on the two-phase project’s first section earlier this month – at the intersection of US-35 and Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.
Sidney Daily News
Counseling practice opens location in Sidney
SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
wyso.org
Springfield City School District primed to get new health clinic
In Springfield, Ohio, the school district and city are teaming up to build a new health clinic. Many educators hope this new clinic will help their students who are struggling in poverty. “All of our students, Pre-K through 12 receive free breakfast and lunch, which really is a lifesaver,” explained...
Fox 19
Family searches in Butler County for Ohio woman missing for 3 weeks
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Several searches took place in the Tri-State last weekend for a woman missing out of Dayton, Ohio. Cierra Chapman’s car was found in Middletown in early January. Police joined Chapman’s family and members of a nonprofit, the Dock Ellis Foundation, in a search of the...
Lakota Local Schools superintendent announces resignation
In November 2022, Miller was determined to be “fit” for his Lakota superintendent job after previously being the focus of an investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s office.
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
