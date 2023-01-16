A new report reveals that the global smartphone market shrunk by a dramatic 17% year-on-year during the fourth quarter of 2022. Canalys Research has issued a market report on the performance of the smartphone industry in 2022, and it doesn’t make for pretty reading. “Smartphone vendors have struggled in a difficult macroeconomic environment throughout 2022,” said Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjørhovde. “Q4 marks the worst annual and Q4 performance in a decade.”

