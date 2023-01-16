ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trusted Reviews

The smartphone market shrunk 17% at the end of 2022

A new report reveals that the global smartphone market shrunk by a dramatic 17% year-on-year during the fourth quarter of 2022. Canalys Research has issued a market report on the performance of the smartphone industry in 2022, and it doesn’t make for pretty reading. “Smartphone vendors have struggled in a difficult macroeconomic environment throughout 2022,” said Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjørhovde. “Q4 marks the worst annual and Q4 performance in a decade.”
Benzinga

Semafor Weighs Options To Buy Out Disgraced FTX Founder's Interest: Report

FTX (FTT/USD) cryptocurrency exchange founder Bankman-Fried contributed more than a third of the $25 million in initial funding for the venture launched by Justin Smith, the former Bloomberg Media chief executive, and Ben Smith, the ex-New York Times columnist. Citing Smith, Financial Times reported that the structure of Semafor's pre-seed...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland:. Key European leaders see improvements in expectations for the economy this year in the face of high inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine but warn that there is more work to do.

