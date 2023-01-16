Read full article on original website
Related
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Trusted Reviews
The smartphone market shrunk 17% at the end of 2022
A new report reveals that the global smartphone market shrunk by a dramatic 17% year-on-year during the fourth quarter of 2022. Canalys Research has issued a market report on the performance of the smartphone industry in 2022, and it doesn’t make for pretty reading. “Smartphone vendors have struggled in a difficult macroeconomic environment throughout 2022,” said Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjørhovde. “Q4 marks the worst annual and Q4 performance in a decade.”
Semafor Weighs Options To Buy Out Disgraced FTX Founder's Interest: Report
FTX (FTT/USD) cryptocurrency exchange founder Bankman-Fried contributed more than a third of the $25 million in initial funding for the venture launched by Justin Smith, the former Bloomberg Media chief executive, and Ben Smith, the ex-New York Times columnist. Citing Smith, Financial Times reported that the structure of Semafor's pre-seed...
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland:. Key European leaders see improvements in expectations for the economy this year in the face of high inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine but warn that there is more work to do.
Germany's Greens must squeeze coalition on climate after coal mine protest
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's Greens party can weather disapproval from its environmentalist base over its role in approving the demolition of a village to expand a coal mine if it uses that concession to accelerate other climate policies, activists and analysts say.
Davos 2023: Ex-UK PM Johnson urges allies to double down on Ukraine support
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday urged allies to double down on sending military equipment to support Ukraine and speed up an end to the war with Russia.
Comments / 0