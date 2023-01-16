ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing

Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
ESPN

Lucky loser Michael Mmoh continues unlikely run in Melbourne

Just more than 48 hours ago, Michael Mmoh had his bags packed and was preparing to fly back to the United States. Now he's set to pocket $156,775 after advancing to the third round of the Australian Open by upsetting No. 12 seed Alexander Zverev.
InsideHook

Inside the Shocking Rise and Sudden Fall of the Super League

When 12 of Europe’s top football (soccer) clubs — Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid — made an out-of-the-blue announcement on April 18, 2021, that they intended to start a European Super League meant to replace the UEFA Champions League they had every reason to believe the plan would succeed.
Sporting News

Aussie wildcard Kimberly Birrell dumps out seed in Australian Open shock

Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell has come from a set down to defeat 31st-seed Kaia Kanepi in the Australian Open first round. In front of a parochial crowd at KIA Arena, the 24-year-old recovered from a poor first set to win 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1 against last year's Australian Open quarter-finalist. Birrell...
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule 2023: Which games are on Australian TV for Divisional Round?

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, with the upcoming Divisional Round full of blockbuster clashes. ESPN and Channel 7 will both broadcast every game from the second week of the playoffs live. The Sporting News has you covered for the times and channels of all the televised games here...

Comments / 0

Community Policy