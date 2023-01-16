ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criminal Convictions

• Jose Lopez Alvarez, Jr., 36, of Lovelock, Nevada, was convicted of driving on a suspended license and was sentenced to one year of probation, one day in jail and a fine of $1,450.

• Jeffery Edward Costa, 28, of Brookings, Oregon, was convicted of battery by gassing and was sentenced to two years of probation, 292 days in jail and a fine of $370, In a second case, he was convicted of exhibiting deadly weapon other than firearm and vandalism and was sentenced to 292 days in jail and a fine of $220.

• James Allen Miller, 33, of Crescent City, was convicted of contempt of court and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and a fine of $220.

• Lenard Wells Stone, 53, of Klamath, was convicted of driving on a suspended license and was sentenced to one year of probation, 10 days in jail and a fine if $2,270.

• Marlene Soshone, 27, of Crescent City, was convicted of mail theft and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a fine of $671.In a second case, Soshone was convicted of failure to appear in court (four times) and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a fine of $457.

• Nolan Richard Travis, 30, of Crescent City, was convicted of two counts of violating community supervision and was sentenced to 120 days in jail.

