Fear of God and Birkenstock have joined forces for the first time to introduce the cozy, comfy slide of the season: the Los Feliz. Named after Jerry Lorenzo‘s home in Los Angeles, the slides are developed exclusively with Birkenstock 1774. The inaugural release arrives with two colorways — a grayish-beige calf suede iteration and a wool felt option. Lorenzo explained in an interview with Vogue that the intention of the shoe was for ultimate style and comfort. “I chose to use the name for this Birkenstock project because it is one of the rare neighborhoods in LA where you don’t really need a car,” he explained the naming behind the design, adding, “you can walk from place to place, from the coffee shop to the store, and it is livable on foot. The design speaks to that lifestyle as well as the lifestyle of Los Angeles more broadly so it felt right to put the two together.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO