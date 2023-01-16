Read full article on original website
BLACKPINK Lisa Designs a Limited-Edition Watch in Collaboration With BVLGARI
BVLGARI has joined forces with its brand ambassador, BLACKPINK member Lisa, to create a limited-edition watch. The Italian jeweler tapped the K-pop star to create her very own rendition of the BVLGARI BVLGARI watch. The iconic timepiece, maintaining its signature BVLGARI letters stamped on its rose gold bezel, is updated with a sunray-finished dichroic dial with 12 diamond hour markers. The crown arrives with a natural cabochon-cut rubellite, while the quartz watch is complete with a polished and satin-brushed stainless steel bracelet. The case back further celebrates the collaboration with an illustration of the edelweiss flower.
Diemme x Nicole McLaughlin’s Collaboration Upcycles Shoes Into Handbags
Renowned sustainable designer Nicole McLaughlin has unveiled an innovative collaboration with Italian footwear brand Diemme, including a shoe with a detachable upper that also functions as a bag. Famous for molding mundane, unsuspecting items to her imagination’s whim, McLaughlin has an energizing ability to transform almost anything, from reconfiguring JanSport...
COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and K-Way Unveil Second Collaboration
COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and K-Way have joined forces for the second time to give your wardrobe a much-needed update for the new year. For this collaboration, the duo is expanding on their existing range of styles by introducing kids sizing to the French outerwear label’s iconic silhouettes, the Leon Half Zip and Claude Full Zip.
Concepts Unveil Exclusive New Balance 1906R Campaign, "Women and Their Collections"
Concepts and New Balance are continuing their collaborative efforts with the debut of an exclusive 1906R silhouette. To commemorate the launch, the streetwear and footwear platform has unveiled a special editorial titled “Women and their Collections,” an exploration of the objects women collect through their work and pursuits.
Baum und Pferdgarten SS23 Offers an Evocative Portrait of a Timeless Woman
Baum und Pferdgarten explores the concept of eternal style through its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, titled”Timeless Woman.” The release continues the imprint’s celebration of the everlasting sophistication from previous seasons, yet this time, exalting what has permanence in a female sartorial arsenal. The delicate range begins with deep...
Iconic Macy’s Shopping Mall Anchor Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The mall was recently sold to a local developer, reportedly amidst substantial debate. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ABC7.com, and Wikipedia.org.
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Charles Jeffrey's LOVERBOY Debuts at Milan Fashion Week
Charles Jeffrey‘s LOVERBOY made its Italian debut at Milan Fashion Week this season, with a collection dedicated to the “workers,” “posers” and “snakes” of the world. The Fall/Winter 2023 collection was split into the above categories, first introducing its audience to the “workers.”...
Blumarine Pre-Fall 2023 Collection is Out of a Y2K Fever Dream
Italian brand Blumarine is amping up early aughts fever and sending temperatures rising with its Pre-Fall 2023 collection. The heavily Y2K-inspired gathering of garments infuses vintage silhouettes and fabrics with a provocative attitude, resulting in an array of exciting pieces. Electric lime green faux fur coats and slinky liquid metal...
Nike and UK Label Corteiz Confirm Upcoming Collaboration
If you’re London-based, chances are you’ve come across people wearing the letters “CRTZ” on their joggers or across their chests. It’s either that or the prison-esque logo that frequently adorns T-shirts, tank tops and hoodies, which is the marker of the London-based label Corteiz. With...
Nail Dopamine Dressing With the New Brain Dead x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9
Self-proclaimed minimalists, look away now because the new Brain Dead x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9 collaboration is not for the faint-hearted. Arriving in a vibrant explosion of color, the new sneaker is comprised of a multi-colored upper, complete with light pink, pale blue, bright yellow and burgundy alongside not-so-subtle accents of teal, olive green and bright pink — with basically every color in between also making an appearance.
VTMNTS' New AH24 Collection Represents Luxury Fashion's Sustainable Future
The new AH23-24 collection from VTMNTS offers a look inside the ultimate capsule wardrobe, described by the brand as “Clothing with no strings attached.”. Aiming to separate the youthful diffusion line from the wider, more experimental VETEMENTS umbrella, the new collection offers a pared-back (and arguably more sustainable) approach to fashion, with a distinct focus on “classic clothing archetypes.” Comparing VTMNTS to its parent company, the brand explains that “In VETEMENTS every pattern would be deconstructed or fully reconstructed, even the simplest jersey pieces are fully re-shaped to have quite extreme volumes of body and sleeves, garments are cut apart, re-assembled and worn inside out.”
5 Sneakers Releasing This Week: adidas x IVY PARK, "Year of the Rabbit" Dunks and Jordan 5s
The second sneaker release roundup of the year continues to be filled with vibrant collaborations that every sneaker-lover is bound to be excited by. Following last week’s list, which included the new TURBODRK silhouette from Converse and Rick Owens alongside a jewel-hued Made in U.S.A. New Balance release, week two ushers in the “Year of the Rabbit” alongside a long-awaited return from adidas and IVY PARK.
"VARMBLIXT" by IKEA and Sabine Marcelis Brings Light and Purpose Into the Home
IKEA and Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis are gearing up to launch “VARMBLIXT,” a collection exploring the power of sculptural design and light through geometrical objects, unique serve ware, vibrant rugs, and more. The 20-product assemblage is intended to interact with direct and indirect lighting, which adds extra design interest.
Kim Kardashian Purchases Necklace Worn by Princess Diana at Sotheby's Auction
Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Royal Family, getting her hands on a pendant worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The reality star outbid three others on a cross-shaped necklace via a representative at the auction house’s “Royal and Noble” sale that took place on Wednesday night. The final bid was at £163,800 GBP (approximately $202,000 USD), which was more than double the estimated price.
Fear of God x Birkenstock Debut Collaborative "Los Feliz" Slides
Fear of God and Birkenstock have joined forces for the first time to introduce the cozy, comfy slide of the season: the Los Feliz. Named after Jerry Lorenzo‘s home in Los Angeles, the slides are developed exclusively with Birkenstock 1774. The inaugural release arrives with two colorways — a grayish-beige calf suede iteration and a wool felt option. Lorenzo explained in an interview with Vogue that the intention of the shoe was for ultimate style and comfort. “I chose to use the name for this Birkenstock project because it is one of the rare neighborhoods in LA where you don’t really need a car,” he explained the naming behind the design, adding, “you can walk from place to place, from the coffee shop to the store, and it is livable on foot. The design speaks to that lifestyle as well as the lifestyle of Los Angeles more broadly so it felt right to put the two together.”
Enjoy An Intimate Escape With Getaway's Valentine's Day Sale
Calling all lovebirds, the Getaway Outpost is offering a Valentine’s Day discount for lovers seeking an intimate holiday hideout. For 25% off of all stays of 2+ nights in February and March, guests can enjoy a private getaway in an intimate cabin. Among its 19 available locations, Getaway has cabins in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, DC, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York and Seattle. Lovers that indulge in this sale will also receive 25% off another stay in six months.
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets the Fiery "ATL" Treatment
Complementing its Dunk Low version, Nike is giving the Air Force 1 Low a fiery “ATL” treatment celebrating the city of Atlanta. Just like its Dunk counterpart, the sneaker arrives in a vibrant “University Red” and “Bright Crimson” makeup. The upper comes with a suede base with a neon orange hue decorating the sneaker on the translucent TPU Swooshes while an “ATL” branding takes center stage at the heel. The kicks are kept tonal with red shoelaces, while the white midsole offers a touch of balance to the overall look. The design is complete with the “ATL” stamped on the footbed, and the bold red outsole.
Glossier Pledges a Deeper Commitment to Body Care With New Natural Deodorant Drop
Glossier introduces a beautifully packaged product to its body care category — Deodorant. The Glossier Deodorant is an environment-friendly, refillable twist-up stick deodorant that embodies Glossier’s product portfolio: exclusively and minimally chic. Created with sensitive skin in kind, the deo is far from your hippie experience of natural deodorants. It’s formulated without all of the things that can disrupt the skin’s pH level and cause irritation, such as aluminum, baking soda, acids and water. Instead, the brand added superfruit elderberry extract and coconut oil to keep the skin conditioned and rank smells at bay. There is also an addition of potato starch which absorbs sweat or moisture and keeps the armpits dry.
Rihanna Morphes Into a Y2K Bratz Doll for New Savage Fenty Campaign
If you didn’t know it by now, ’00s beauty trends are back and in full effect from makeup, nails and hairstyles. Let Rihanna‘s Y2K braids be a prime example if you need further confirmation of this. In a photoshoot for her new Savage Sports campaign, the icon...
