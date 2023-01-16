Read full article on original website
Daughter of Thailand's exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership
BANGKOK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The daughter of Thailand's self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago.
Exclusive: Myanmar junta chief family assets found in Thai drug raid - document
BANGKOK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Thai officials found assets belonging to adult children of Myanmar's junta leader during a raid on the Bangkok apartment of a Myanmar tycoon charged with drug trafficking and money laundering, according to an official record and two people with knowledge of the case.
Brazil capital's security boosted, 39 charged over uprising
Brazilian authorities moved Monday to upgrade security at government buildings ransacked by rioters, and formally charged 39 people with crimes against the state in the violent January 8 uprising. - 'Anti-democratic acts' - The public prosecutor's office brought formal charges against 39 people -- among the 1,200 or so still under arrest for the rioting -- for armed criminal association, damage to patrimony, violence against the democratic state, and coup mongering.
Australia 'deeply troubled' by delays in writer's espionage trial verdict in China
SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A verdict in the espionage trial of Australian writer Yang Hengjun, detained by China since his arrest there four years ago, has been delayed until April, the seventh such delay, his supporters said on Thursday.
Sea ‘a graveyard’ as number of Rohingya fleeing Bangladesh by boat soars
UN figures show number of those attempting to escape horrendous conditions in refugee camps increased from 700 in 2021 to over 3,500 in 2022
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Video shows plane tilt, burst into flames before crash in Nepal that left at least 68 dead
Harrowing video taken inside an aircraft before a deadly crash in Nepal Sunday morning appears to show the plane tilt and erupt in flames as it hits the ground. The disturbing footage, obtained by TMZ, shows an unidentified man moments before the plane spiraled and crashed into a gorge while trying to land at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. The clip shows the man — reportedly video taping as part of a Facebook Live — sitting in a window seat. The man then flips the camera from his face to show the cabin and passengers in...
Gut-wrenching video shows plane moments before fatal Nepal crash killing 68
Moments after an aircraft crashed in Nepal Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 passengers aboard, gut-wrenching footage showed the plane engulfed in flames, and black smoke billowing above the wreckage. Clips of the horrifying aftermath posted online showed the wreckage still ablaze as rescue workers recovered bodies from a gorge the plane crashed into while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. The chilling images showed scores of rescue workers, Nepali soldiers and onlookers gathered at the site of the crash — the Himalayan country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Other...
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash disaster met same fate as her husband who crashed 17 years earlier
The co-pilot in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Nepal was the widow of another pilot who died in a crash flying for the same airline 17 years earlier, reports say.
Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68
Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airlines jet’s crash. Sitting in a window seat, the man films a view of the city below; then, as the plane loses control and the...
Girlfriend's gut-wrenching tribute to man killed in Nepal plane crash
Slide 1 of 12: The grief-stricken family and girlfriend of a man who died in a devastating plane crash in Nepal have paid tribute to the Sydney teacher, saying he always 'lived life to the fullest.' Myron William Love (pictured), 29, was onboard the ATR72 Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when the plane crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at the newly opened airport in the popular resort town.
Official: Jihadis abduct at least 50 women in Burkina Faso
DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — At least 50 women were abducted by Islamic extremists in Burkina Faso’s northern Sahel region last week, a local official said Monday. The kidnappings occurred on January 12 and 13 approximately 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the town of Arbinda in Soum province, Lt. Col. P.F. Rodolphe Sorgho, the governor of Sahel, said in a statement.
Gunmen kidnap 32 people from southern Nigeria train station
YENAGOA, NIGERIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles have abducted more than 30 people from a train station in Nigeria's southern Edo state, the governor's office said on Sunday.
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol received an honor guard welcome Sunday on a trip to the United Arab Emirates as he hopes to expand his country’s military sales here. Yoon’s visit comes as South Korea conducts business deals worth billions of dollars and stations special forces troops to defend the UAE, an arrangement that drew criticism under his liberal predecessor. Now, however, it appears the conservative leader wants to double down on those military links even as tensions with neighboring Iran have already seen Tehran seize a South Korean oil tanker in 2021. “I think that the situation in the Middle East is changing very rapidly when it comes to geopolitics,” said June Park, a fellow with the International Strategy Forum at Schmidt Futures. “So Korea wants to make sure some of the strategic partnerships and the components ... with the UAE” remain strong. Yoon arrived at Qasr Al Watan palace in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. He was greeted by Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who took office in May after serving as the country’s de facto ruler for years.
Five including a 2-year-old dead in military’s church attacks in Myanmar
Five people were killed and several injured after the military launched airstrikes on churches in two villages in Myanmar.A mother and her two-year-old daughter were among the dead, it was reported.Local media said that the military destroyed two churches in two villages inhabited largely by ethnic Karen on Thursday.According to the Karen Women’s Organisation and the Free Burma Rangers, the dead from the air strikes on villages in Karen state’s Mutraw district also included the pastor of a Baptist church, a Catholic deacon and a church layman.Another woman and her child were wounded in a second village, they said.“Air...
Stop the Steal Leader Says Jan. 6 Influenced Brazil, Pakistan and Malaysia
Ali Alexander told an interviewer it was "really good" that the January 6 narrative had spread around the world.
UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge
British judges gave the go-ahead on Monday for the Court of Appeal to consider challenges to the U.K. government’s plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda.Two High Court judges ruled in December that the controversial policy is legal, rejecting a lawsuit from several asylum-seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union. The same judges said Monday that the claimants can challenge that decision on issues including whether the plan is “systemically unfair” and whether asylum-seekers would be safe in Rwanda.No date has been set for the appeal hearing.The Conservative government struck a deportation agreement with...
Ruslan Obiang Nsue: Equatorial Guinea president's son arrested over plane's sale
Equatorial Guinea's vice-president personally ordered the arrest of his half-brother over allegations he sold a plane owned by the state airline, a government statement says. Both the vice-president and his half-brother are sons of President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue. He is the world's longest-serving president after 43 years in power.
Report: Myanmar arms industry growing after army takeover
BANGKOK (AP) — Companies from at least 13 countries have helped Myanmar build up its capacity to produce weapons that are being used to commit atrocities following a 2021 military takeover, independent international experts have found. The report released Monday by the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar details how the country has stepped up arms production since the army seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, igniting a mass public opposition movement. The army’s takeover from elected civilian leaders reversed nearly a decade of progress toward democracy after 50 years of military rule. After security forces used lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, opponents of military rule took up arms. Some U.N. experts have characterized the situation as a civil war. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has documented more than 2,700 civilian deaths in the violence, including 277 children, while more than 13,000 people have been detained. The true number is believed to be much higher.
