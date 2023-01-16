ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Discontinues Charity Donation Program Amid Cost Cuts

Amazon is ending its charity donation program, called AmazonSmile. Through AmazonSmile, the company donated a percentage of purchases to a charity of users' choice. Amazon is axing the program as CEO Andy Jassy undergoes a sweeping review of the company's costs. Amazon said Wednesday it plans to shut down its...
China's Recovery May Mean the Fed Will Have to Hike Rates Longer

A stronger China increases the chances of a stubbornly hawkish Fed, Raymond James' equity strategist Tavis McCourt said in his 2023 Outlook. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a reopened China makes him "nervous that will lead to upward pressure on inflation." As the end of China's stringent Covid...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
Mexico Cracks Down on Solar Geoengineering, Forcing Startup to Pause Operations

On Friday, the government of Mexico issued a statement that it plans to "prohibit and, where appropriate, stop experimentation practices with solar geoengineering in the country." The startup Make Sunsets, which had been experimenting in Baja with releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight back out to space...
WNS Clocks 8% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By Client Additions, Travel Volumes, Acquisitions; Boosts FY23 Guidance

WNS (Holdings) Ltd (NYSE: WNS) reported third-quarter FY23 non-GAAP revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $306.9 million. Revenue-less repair payments were $292.9 million, up 12.2% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $290.7 million. New client additions, expanding existing relationships, increased travel volumes, and acquisitions of Vuram, OptiBuy, and The Smart Cube...
