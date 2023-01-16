Read full article on original website
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Microsoft layoffs show that no tech company is safe to work at right now
Many anticipated the cuts, but they further emphasize how every company is impacted by inflation, rising interest rates, and lower customer spending.
Bank of Japan Could Announce Major Policy Shift This Week as Bond Yields Top Limit Again
Japan's central bank could end its yield curve control policy when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting this week, economists said. The move would come less than a month after the Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by widening its tolerance range for 10-year Japanese government bond yields.
While Tech Giants Are Laying Off Techies, Netflix Is Out Hunting A Flight Attendant For...$385,000
Netflix Inc. NFLX, which is scheduled to report its quarterly results on Thursday after the close, raised quite a few eyebrows by posting a job listing for a flight attendant with a hefty package. What Happened: Netflix is seeking to hire a Northern California-based flight attendant, who can operate with...
Amazon Discontinues Charity Donation Program Amid Cost Cuts
Amazon is ending its charity donation program, called AmazonSmile. Through AmazonSmile, the company donated a percentage of purchases to a charity of users' choice. Amazon is axing the program as CEO Andy Jassy undergoes a sweeping review of the company's costs. Amazon said Wednesday it plans to shut down its...
European Central Bank Member Says Market Is Mispricing Rate Hikes, Expects More to Come
Recent data has shown a slowdown in headline inflation, even if it remains well above the ECB's 2% target. December inflation came in at 9.2% in the euro zone, according to preliminary numbers. This was the second consecutive monthly drop in prices across the euro zone. DAVOS, Switzerland — The...
Bed Bath & Beyond Looks for Capital Infusion, Buyer Ahead of Likely Bankruptcy Filing
Bed Bath & Beyond has been in discussions with lenders as it tries to nail down financing that would keep it afloat during a likely bankruptcy filing, according to people familiar with the matter. The company is also running a sale process in hopes of selling its home goods chain...
Ad Mogul Sees Meta Rebounding ‘Extremely Strongly,' Amazon Ad Revenue Hitting $100 Billion
U.S. tech companies have laid off more than 60,000 employees in the last year, as slowing economic growth, higher interest rates and competitive challenges squeezed margins and hammered stock prices. "I think you'll see Meta come back extremely strongly this year, on the back of reels and business messenger, to...
The 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs in the U.S. Right Now—Many Pay Over $100,000 a Year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
China's Recovery May Mean the Fed Will Have to Hike Rates Longer
A stronger China increases the chances of a stubbornly hawkish Fed, Raymond James' equity strategist Tavis McCourt said in his 2023 Outlook. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a reopened China makes him "nervous that will lead to upward pressure on inflation." As the end of China's stringent Covid...
Disney Slams Peltz for Lack of Media Experience, But Its Board Is Light on It, Too
Disney said one of the reasons it decided not to give activist investor Nelson Peltz a board seat was his lack of media and entertainment expertise. Nearly every current member of the Disney board came from industries that aren't associated with media and entertainment. While Peltz may still not be...
Germany's Greens must squeeze coalition on climate after coal mine protest
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's Greens party can weather disapproval from its environmentalist base over its role in approving the demolition of a village to expand a coal mine if it uses that concession to accelerate other climate policies, activists and analysts say.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
Yum Brands says nearly 300 restaurants in UK impacted due to cyber attack
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) said late on Wednesday a ransomware attack impacted certain information technology systems of the company which led to the closure of nearly 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom for a day.
Study: Big gap in carbon removal effort key to climate goals
BERLIN — (AP) — Researchers say efforts to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere aren't being scaled up fast enough and can’t be relied on to meet crucial climate goals. A report published Thursday by scientists in Europe and the United States found that new methods of...
Mexico Cracks Down on Solar Geoengineering, Forcing Startup to Pause Operations
On Friday, the government of Mexico issued a statement that it plans to "prohibit and, where appropriate, stop experimentation practices with solar geoengineering in the country." The startup Make Sunsets, which had been experimenting in Baja with releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight back out to space...
Greta Thunberg and Other Climate Activists Discuss the Energy Transition at Davos
[The stream is slated to start at 5:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Alongside IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, activist Greta Thunberg is taking part in the CNBC-moderated panel with youth climate advocates Vanessa Nakate, Helena Gualinga and Luisa Neubauer.
Apple Is the Only Tech Giant That Still Hasn't Announced Layoffs — These Charts May Explain Why
Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of a recession rises. But the job cuts come after a few years of voracious expansion. Apple is an exception on both fronts, so far. Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of...
WNS Clocks 8% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By Client Additions, Travel Volumes, Acquisitions; Boosts FY23 Guidance
WNS (Holdings) Ltd (NYSE: WNS) reported third-quarter FY23 non-GAAP revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $306.9 million. Revenue-less repair payments were $292.9 million, up 12.2% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $290.7 million. New client additions, expanding existing relationships, increased travel volumes, and acquisitions of Vuram, OptiBuy, and The Smart Cube...
Investors Are Holding Near-Record Levels of Cash and May Be Poised to Snap Up Stocks
A record amount of funds flowed into money market accounts as the year ended. Those funds could be the fuel for a major stock rally. The Investment Company Institute said money market accounts held a record $4.814 trillion in the week ended Jan. 4. But strategists say investors may hold...
