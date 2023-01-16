ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem Bojangles robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem said a man robbed a Bojangles at gunpoint on Wednesday. It happened at the Bojangles on Reynolda Road around 2:30 p.m. Police said a man wearing an olive green hoodie and a black toboggan pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money. The suspect left with cash in an older model Ford truck.
WFMY NEWS2

12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
abc45.com

Man Fires Gun from Abandoned Home, WSPD Say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m., Violent Firearm Investigations Team (VFIT) officers were near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue, when they saw Kquashand Morgan running with a firearm. Officers then say that Morgan went into an abandoned residence at 1422 NE 23rd Street and shot from inside. After Morgan tried to flee on foot, officers arrested him.
WBTV

Spencer Police reacting to several shots fired calls, one injury

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, neighbors, police, and local officials were gathering in the Town of Spencer to talk about a recent rash of shots fired calls. The town of just over 3300 residents typically has very little crime, but these recent events have put many on edge and police say they want to stop it.
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after crash on I-85 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after a crash on I-85 in Randolph County Wednesday. Isaac Arnaldo Olivas, 29 died from injuries sustained in the crash. Troopers said Olivas of Lexington was riding his 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on I-85 near Finch Farm Road when he braked abruptly causing his motorcycle to overturn and he fell onto the highway around 6 a.m. Joseph Lee Uphoff, 53,was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer north on I-85 and was unable to avoid striking Olivas.
alamancenews.com

Woman arrested for attack on convenience store clerk

Police in Burlington have arrested a 40-year-old white woman for an assault on a convenience store clerk that reportedly left the victim hospitalized in critical condition. Dimond Desire Levario was ultimately taken into custody less than eight hours after the assault took place at the Burlington Grill and Food Mart at 217 Ireland Street on Saturday afternoon.
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigating after radio towers damaged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after multiple radio towers were damaged last week. Josh Graham, with WSJS, says 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down and listeners can tune into the show at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online. Stu Epperson, president and founder of Truth Network, told FOX8 he believes […]
abc45.com

Deputies Say Randolph County Man Shoots at Moving Car

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to an armed person on US 220 business near McDowell Road. Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller who described a road rage incident that ended with his vehicle being rammed and shot by another driver. The caller said...
FOX8 News

Sheriff Gregory Seabolt with Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday after Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was hospitalized. Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the sheriff’s office while Seabolt recovers from an illness. He first experienced symptoms around the beginning of the year. The full statement is provided below: Sheriff Seabolt has been […]
WRAL

Lockdown lifted for Winston-Salem State, campus police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is no longer under lockdown Wednesday evening, university police said. Police are investigating reports of shots fired. There is no currently no evidence of shots fired on campus. No injuries were reported. At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem State University Police told people to...
