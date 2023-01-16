Read full article on original website
Winston-Salem Bojangles robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem said a man robbed a Bojangles at gunpoint on Wednesday. It happened at the Bojangles on Reynolda Road around 2:30 p.m. Police said a man wearing an olive green hoodie and a black toboggan pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money. The suspect left with cash in an older model Ford truck.
12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
WXII 12
Bojangles restaurant robbed at gunpoint, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of a Bojangles robbery Wednesday afternoon. An investigation of the Reynolda Road location showed that store employees were confronted by an armed white man who demanded money. He was described as wearing an olive green hoodie and black toboggan. The suspect...
abc45.com
Man Fires Gun from Abandoned Home, WSPD Say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m., Violent Firearm Investigations Team (VFIT) officers were near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue, when they saw Kquashand Morgan running with a firearm. Officers then say that Morgan went into an abandoned residence at 1422 NE 23rd Street and shot from inside. After Morgan tried to flee on foot, officers arrested him.
Winston-Salem man accused of firing gun inside abandoned home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Tuesday after firing a gun in an abandoned home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:29 a.m., officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were following up on an unrelated investigation near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue. A man, later identified as […]
WBTV
Spencer Police reacting to several shots fired calls, one injury
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, neighbors, police, and local officials were gathering in the Town of Spencer to talk about a recent rash of shots fired calls. The town of just over 3300 residents typically has very little crime, but these recent events have put many on edge and police say they want to stop it.
12-year-old’s sister speaks out after fatal shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The youngest of five siblings was killed in a park in Winston-Salem. FOX8 spoke to Enedy Morales’s 17-year-old sister. The two went to Weston Park in Winston-Salem to watch a fight on Sunday. Now Tiffany Morales regrets not keeping a closer eye on the baby of the family and her best […]
Man convicted in 2018 death of pregnant 18-year-old, her unborn child in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole for the death of a young woman and her unborn child in 2018. The Guilford County District Attorney’s office said that on Tuesday, Hykeem Marquis Simmons was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Anastasia Ray and […]
1 dead after crash on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after a crash on I-85 in Randolph County Wednesday. Isaac Arnaldo Olivas, 29 died from injuries sustained in the crash. Troopers said Olivas of Lexington was riding his 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on I-85 near Finch Farm Road when he braked abruptly causing his motorcycle to overturn and he fell onto the highway around 6 a.m. Joseph Lee Uphoff, 53,was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer north on I-85 and was unable to avoid striking Olivas.
Suspect with restraining order tries to break into home, deputies report
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary on Colonial Loop in Randleman, NC on Jan. 14. The caller reported that Dustin Aaron Bennett, 33, was attempting to break into their home while a family member was inside. Deputies arrived to the scene to see Bennet...
alamancenews.com
Woman arrested for attack on convenience store clerk
Police in Burlington have arrested a 40-year-old white woman for an assault on a convenience store clerk that reportedly left the victim hospitalized in critical condition. Dimond Desire Levario was ultimately taken into custody less than eight hours after the assault took place at the Burlington Grill and Food Mart at 217 Ireland Street on Saturday afternoon.
Winston-Salem police investigating after radio towers damaged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after multiple radio towers were damaged last week. Josh Graham, with WSJS, says 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down and listeners can tune into the show at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online. Stu Epperson, president and founder of Truth Network, told FOX8 he believes […]
WXII 12
Multiple bullets leave hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage at Thomasville substation, EnergyUnited says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies, the SBI and the FBI are investigating a shooting that damaged a substation in Thomasville. According to a press release shared by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the substation on Post Road on Tuesday at about 3 a.m.
WXII 12
Police plea for public's help as family of 12-year-old shot Sunday remembers her uplifting spirit
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local family is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old girl following a weekend of gun violence across the Piedmont Triad. Enedy Morales was killed on Sunday after shots were fired during an altercation at Weston Park in Winston-Salem. Police are now pleading with the public...
abc45.com
Deputies Say Randolph County Man Shoots at Moving Car
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to an armed person on US 220 business near McDowell Road. Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller who described a road rage incident that ended with his vehicle being rammed and shot by another driver. The caller said...
Man charged with DWI after shooting into, ramming vehicle on US 220, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into a car and then ramming it during a road rage incident. Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to US 220 Business just south of McDowell Road on Friday about an armed person. Deputies spoke with the victim who said that […]
Sheriff Gregory Seabolt with Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in hospital
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday after Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was hospitalized. Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the sheriff’s office while Seabolt recovers from an illness. He first experienced symptoms around the beginning of the year. The full statement is provided below: Sheriff Seabolt has been […]
WRAL
Lockdown lifted for Winston-Salem State, campus police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is no longer under lockdown Wednesday evening, university police said. Police are investigating reports of shots fired. There is no currently no evidence of shots fired on campus. No injuries were reported. At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem State University Police told people to...
WXII 12
Triad radio station taken off the air after 3 its radio towers were vandalized
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad radio station WSJS continues to have problems with its signal, five weeks after a radio tower was vandalized. Three radio towers belonging to WSJS were vandalized over the span of five weeks, and Winston-Salem police are still looking for whoever is responsible. "It doesn't seem...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-85 in Randolph County, troopers say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man was killed in an early morning crash in Randolph County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says that on Wedneday they responded to a crash on northbound I-85 near Finch Farm Road in Randolph County. Troopers say that Isaac Arnaldo Olivas, 29, of Lexington, was on a […]
