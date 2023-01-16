"For the last eight years, I've been blessed to live out my childhood dreams of playing Major League Baseball," Shaw said. "But today, that dream comes to an end! 12 years ago, being a 9th-round pick, I would have never imagined what this game provided me. The memories will last a lifetime. To everyone that made an impact on my career (the list is endlessly long), I will be forever indebted to you! As this chapter closes, the only two words that come to mind is thank you!!"

