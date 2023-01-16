ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

On this day in 2013: Bayern Munich announce Pep Guardiola appointment

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T62rQ_0kG1SpW600

Bayern Munich announced on this day in 2013 that Pep Guardiola would succeed Jupp Heynckes to become their new head coach at the end of the season.

Former Barcelona boss Guardiola, then 41, who had taken a year out of football after leaving the Nou Camp , signed a three-year deal with the German club after Heynckes’ decision to retire.

Bayern said Heynckes had told them before Christmas that he would not be extending his contract when it expired in June.

A club statement read: “Bayern Munich has succeeded in appointing one of the most high profile and successful coaches in world football, former FC Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

“The 41-year-old and FC Bayern have agreed on a partnership starting with the new 2013-14 season. Guardiola has already signed a three-year contract until June 30, 2016.”

Guardiola had won 14 trophies during his four-year spell in charge of Barca, including two Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles before departing the club at the end of the 2011-12 season.

The former Barca midfielder had been linked with some of Europe’s leading clubs, with Manchester City , Chelsea, Paris St Germain and AC Milan among them.

Guardiola went on to win the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons at Bayern and two German Cups, but they were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stages three times after defeats to Real Madrid (2013-14), Barcelona (2014-15) and Atletico Madrid (2015-16).

Bayern announced in December 2015 that Guardiola would be leaving the club at the end of the season and would be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.

The following February, Manchester City confirmed Guardiola would succeed Manuel Pellegrini as their head coach in the summer.

Under Guardiola, City have won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup and were Champions League runners-up in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City vs Tottenham channel. Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur both enter Thursday evening’s crunch Premier League clash in shaky form after derby defeats at the weekend.City were turned over 2-1 by their buoyant city rivals Manchester United to slip eight points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race, as the Red Devils themselves also moved just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s troops.The Gunners managed to increase their advantage to that margin by blitzing Spurs 2-0 in the north London derby as the current gulf in class between the sides became apparent. The loss prompted plenty of introspection from Tottenham and sparked the latest...
The Independent

Arsenal ‘plan Declan Rice move’ to beat Chelsea for West Ham midfielder

What the papers sayWest Ham could receive an offer from Arsenal for their midfielder Declan Rice, report the Mail. The 24-year-old has been linked with Chelsea but the Gunners could move in the summer. The report comes after Mikel Arteta recently saw Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22, opt to join Chelsea instead of them.West Ham have made an offer for Aston Villa striker Danny Ings, the Daily Telegraph reports. The 30-year-old is his club’s top scorer so far this season and is rated at around £15million.The same newspaper says Hammers boss David Moyes, 59, is under threat if the team...
The Independent

Manchester City vs Tottenham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester City prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday evening, knowing that their margin for error in the title race has all but gone.City were turned over 2-1 by their buoyant city rivals Manchester United at the weekend to slip eight points behind leaders Arsenal, as the Red Devils themselves also moved just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s troops. Although it will be difficult to overturn that deficit, Guardiola won’t be throwing in the towel, having been in Arsenal’s situation previously. “Even when eight points in front I was not relaxed,” said the City...
The Independent

Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea share first footage of new £89m signing training with teammates

Chelsea have shared the first footage of new signing Mykhailo Mudryk training with his teammates.The Ukrainian star, 22, joined the Premier League club from Shakhtar Donetsk last weekend, in a deal worth up to £89 million.Footage shows the forward chatting with a number of his new teammates, before taking part in some drills.Mudryk also fires a shot into the net during a shooting exercise, showing off his finishing ability.He is expected to be in contention to play against Liverpool on Saturday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Potter ‘relieved’ after Chelsea record just second Premier League win since OctoberMykhailo Mudryk spotted at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea sign Ukrainian starAustralian Open: Nadal ‘mentally destroyed’ after loss to McDonald amid injury
The Independent

Rafael Nadal to be sidelined for at least six weeks with Australian Open injury

Rafael Nadal is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks with the injury he suffered at the Australian Open on Wednesday.The Spaniard’s reign as champion at Melbourne Park ended prematurely in the second round with defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald.Nadal pulled up suddenly late in the second set and clutched at his left hip. He opted to finish the match after an off-court medical timeout but his movement was severely hampered.The 36-year-old underwent a scan in Melbourne on Thursday morning that showed a grade two tear of his iliopsoas muscle.An update from Nadal’s team said he...
The Independent

MPs to question governing bodies over fan safety at sporting events

Fan safety at sporting events will again be in the spotlight as MPs question national governing bodies on Thursday as part of an ongoing inquiry.Representatives from the football, cricket and horse racing authorities will face questions from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee over whether sports contribute enough to security at their events.A committee press release cited reports that police forces were only able to recover £7million of their £47m costs to police football in the 2019-20 season.Tomorrow we will hear evidence for our inquiry into safety at major sporting events.We will be questioning:@wembleystadium@EFL@ECB_cricket@TheRCA📺 Watch live from...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy